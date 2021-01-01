« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 707154 times)

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19120 on: Yesterday at 10:24:38 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 02:01:40 pm
Thanks, mate. Getting started on Monday once I get back home and I'm probably going to do it every other day, while doing some weight lifting on the other days.

Good luck mate. Let us know how you get on in here.

Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:34:31 pm
Try build up over time and dont beat yourself up, keep at it and dont give up

Yes Razor this is the key, be realistic with the time frame. Expecting miracles overnight will only get you down, especially when life gets in the way as it does.

Nutrition and portion sizes are so important as well. Unless you are a bodybuilder spending hours in the gym or a marathon runner burning off a serious amount of calories, without controlling diet you are giving yourself an uphill battle. And if you are eating and drinking shite I can guarantee the motivation to get out the door will disappear quickly. Vicious circle.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,511
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 09:04:17 am »
correct, summed up well

Try not to fall into the trap of thinking you can eat what you want just because you exercise
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Up
« previous next »
 