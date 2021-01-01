Thanks, mate. Getting started on Monday once I get back home and I'm probably going to do it every other day, while doing some weight lifting on the other days.



Try build up over time and dont beat yourself up, keep at it and dont give up



Good luck mate. Let us know how you get on in here.Yes Razor this is the key, be realistic with the time frame. Expecting miracles overnight will only get you down, especially when life gets in the way as it does.Nutrition and portion sizes are so important as well. Unless you are a bodybuilder spending hours in the gym or a marathon runner burning off a serious amount of calories, without controlling diet you are giving yourself an uphill battle. And if you are eating and drinking shite I can guarantee the motivation to get out the door will disappear quickly. Vicious circle.