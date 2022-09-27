« previous next »
25 miles is still good going

thanks for the words of encouragement, all on to new things

couple of 8.5ks this week. I have another 4 weeks or so planned off the booze.

in my own time I am planning to go out some evening for around a 15k run.

I did have another 10k race planned but it was called off
For anyone doing London this weekend, best of luck and enjoy it!

And for anyone watching someone, I have some decent tips!
Quote from: courty61 on September 27, 2022, 03:44:05 pm
For anyone doing London this weekend, best of luck and enjoy it!

And for anyone watching someone, I have some decent tips!

Im watching someone! Thinking of heading to Canary Wharf to hopefully catch them twice, and get away from the really crowded bits near Tower Bridge and Embankment but open to better suggestions!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2022, 03:46:14 pm
Im watching someone! Thinking of heading to Canary Wharf to hopefully catch them twice, and get away from the really crowded bits near Tower Bridge and Embankment but open to better suggestions!

Canary wharf will be mobbed if 2018 is anything to go off mate.

From memory, the stretch before tower bridge after the cutty sark would be what I'd pick I'd I was watching
Really? I thought people always moaned it was quite detected around there. Granted that information might be around 15 years old. :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2022, 04:16:27 pm
Really? I thought people always moaned it was quite detected around there. Granted that information might be around 15 years old. :D

I can only comment for 2018 (it was ridiculously warm that year) and the noise was almost unbearable. Like I say it could be that year the weather brought more people out.

Went to watch the marathon today. Very inspiring and enjoyable. Dont know Canary Wharf at all and came out of the station at an exit that meant we couldnt go where we wanted to see it from 2 points a few miles apart on the route. But we stayed by Mike 18 and saw a couple of people we knew, plus cheered on plenty we didnt. Good atmosphere and makes me wish I could do it while knowing I couldnt handle it, both physically and mentally.

Favourite people to shout for were a few blokes called Dan. Went full Partridge every time.
How was it Nick? Busy or quiet?
Chester yesterday. Great weather for it and good little (well, mid sized) marathon.

Before the race figured anything between 3.30 and 3.40 was probably par - set off steady and found myself following the 3.15 pacers up to about 10/11 miles. Slowed down to change podcasts and in those few seconds lost them completely - which was probably the most sensible move I made! Definitely went out a bit too fast in the first half, but managed to come home in 3hrs20.49, which was a PB by just under 3 minutes. Saw a lot of walkers in the last mile or two who'd been in the group around 3.15 so have my lack of organisation beforehand on the podcast front to thank. Good course overall, couple of "Lumps and bumps" but nothing dramatic. Downside is probably the fact it's very rural so support is thin on the ground - but definitely a good, fast course and well organised. Good t-shirt, medal and goody bag. (Real downside of the day was the fact it took almost as long to get from Chester to Manchester on the motorway as it did to run the marathon, which led to a very long evening on the Woodhead Pass with cramping legs...)
That's a fantastic run Circa.

Katherine ran her London Qualifying time in Chester back in 2016 - I did the metric the year later so describing sandy lane as lumps and bumps made me smile.

Driving in Chester is almost as bad as driving in and around Birmingham.

Anything planned next?
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  2, 2022, 06:33:22 pm
How was it Nick? Busy or quiet?

The Underground was really busy and the roads immediately outside the exits, but we found a good spec about 100 yards from a sharp bend by mile 18 so could see the people we were looking for. The app was good for tracking.

Enjoyed the atmosphere. Had only been once before somewhere on the Embankment and this wasnt as busy.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  3, 2022, 04:45:55 pm
That's a fantastic run Circa.

Katherine ran her London Qualifying time in Chester back in 2016 - I did the metric the year later so describing sandy lane as lumps and bumps made me smile.

Driving in Chester is almost as bad as driving in and around Birmingham.

Anything planned next?

I live in Sheffield so feels like most hills are "lumps and bumps" in comparison (although the slight incline at 24 and a half miles felt like Kilimanjaro...).

I've signed up for a bunch of local races to end the year - a few halfs and 10ks within a half hour or so's drive to try and consolodate. Got the Leeds Marathon in May where I'm going to try and push below 3hrs20. (Tempted to buy cheat shoes to help shave off those seconds...)
Entered the ballot for London this afternoon. Not sure of my chances but would give me something to aim towards over the winter.

The change in the weather has surely zapped a good deal of motivation out of me. Had all my gear on last night ready to go, but mentally couldn't get out the door. Ended up sacking it off and same thing has happened today, wanted to get out at lunchtime but started raining on cue. I get Raynauds in my hands and feet so its a real annoyance having to wrap up warm to start then get into a run and having to take jackets/hats off.

I'm going to sign up for the gym over the weekend, shelter from the weather and also will be nice to cross train on days when I'm not feeling it.
Quote from: Circa1892 on October  5, 2022, 12:19:33 pm
I live in Sheffield so feels like most hills are "lumps and bumps" in comparison (although the slight incline at 24 and a half miles felt like Kilimanjaro...).

I've signed up for a bunch of local races to end the year - a few halfs and 10ks within a half hour or so's drive to try and consolodate. Got the Leeds Marathon in May where I'm going to try and push below 3hrs20. (Tempted to buy cheat shoes to help shave off those seconds...)

Fair does. When I've been to Sheffield for work, I'm forever telling people I wouldn't run there 😉

Sounds like a plan.

Good luck with the ballot damo. At least they aren't making people wait months for the results because they can't.

The weather can be awful and it's awful if it's raining before you start.

I can deal with things like that much easier if it starts raining while already out.

Is there a glove option? I bought some merino wool gloves a while back, they weren't cheap but they didn't overheat me as much as a thicker glove that I've had in the past?
Circa - buy some carbon plate variants. I resisted, but as soon as the single plate variant was ratified by the powers that be, I picked up some zoom flys and shaved chunks off my 3k, 5k and 10k pbs. Theyre like a cheat code, keep you at your quicker paces with great energy return and less effort. I think new runners think theyre a fast track to great times sometimes, which is ridiculous, you need to put in the same time in training, but theyre great. Im still yet to try my Next%s, waiting for a road race to enter.

Ive been ramping up the training. Done a few satisfying tempos staying at 04:10/km, then the odd progressive over 8km mixed in with enjoyable, slow recovery runs of 5-7km. Wednesday was a 8km progressive, starting at 04:50 and working my way down to 03:40/km. Oddly felt better through the quick final 3km once I got moving than the middle section where I couldnt find any rhythm and missed some of the target splits by like 10 seconds+. Recovery on Thursday, day off Friday then ran Parkrun in 18:28 yesterday. Went with my mate who has turned away from running due to long injuries. Hes packed on about two stone of muscle in that time as hes replaced running with lifting. He ran 17:00 flat with next to no training in the last few weeks. Madness. Hes gone sub-13:45 before though, so I guess thats slow for him (and impossible for the rest of us)  ;D
Do whatever you can to run Chicago marathon. It's an absolutely fantastic race
Was gonna say how was it Mark but I'm guessing it went well!
Seeing some very impressive running on Strava recently folks, just wanted to say well done and you're an inspiration!
Quote from: weebroalan on October 10, 2022, 01:33:12 pm
Was gonna say how was it Mark but I'm guessing it went well!

By far not my fastest (in fact I think the long hot London of 2018 is the only one that's slower than Chicago) what my performance lacked the crowds made up for.

It was a reasonably chilly start so much that I started with a hoody I lashed just after the start line.

I knew my training was essentially just about preparing for the miles. There was no real speed work after all the excuses I've made, but I was confident that I'd get round.

Each neighborhood in Chicago really comes out to cheer on the runners, boystown, china town, Mexico... It just kept going.

I'm almost glad I was just pushing on and not really racing for a time so that I could enjoy everyone..

My nip eeze failed me about 11 or so miles in, I had replacements but it had soon warmed up and they just wouldn't stick. I made use of the vaseline at the aid stations and at times had to run holding my vest away as the rubbing was really making me think about jacking it in.

I didn't and after another dose of vaseline I gritted through the last three miles.

The volunteers were amazing and the aid stations huge and plentiful. A few people could do with understanding at a huge race they'll be on both sides and you don't have to dart for the first person.

If you're every considering a road marathon in the states. Make it Chicago. Two free beers at the end made the bleeding nipple worth it.

Alton towers half and the Liverbird half double up next.

Stafford half in march and I'm threatening to actually put some effort into training for it, with a view to Berlin marathon 2023.
Sounds amazing! Atmosphere vs going for a time definitely feels like one to weigh up. Obviously a very different scale - but I just don't really remember Chester as I was focussing on time, whereas my partner did it steadily and remembers it all. (Although her recollection is that it was boring, which might explain it). Something like Chicago is a once in a lifetime though - glad you got to feel and experience.

Did you do Alton Towers last year? We did the 10k? (Or 9.5k...). Surprisingly hilly and a bit grotty the actual race (the first 1k in the park is great and includes Teletubby apperances and the last 1k going up to the Towers is good - but most in a car park). Whole day in a sparsely attended Alton Towers with next to no queues makes it well worth it though!
I've done the Chester metric and it's not one for crowds. So much is out of Chester I think that it makes it thin on the ground.

No we didn't even see it last year. To be honest it's mainly for visiting it without loads of queues
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 12, 2022, 04:24:51 pm
No we didn't even see it last year. To be honest it's mainly for visiting it without loads of queues

You'll get your moneys worth - think it'll be busier this year but last year our only time in "queues" was walking through the area. We were the only people on the Ultimate.

(Hope that cheers you up when you're halfway round your second lap of the car park in the rain...)
Mark: Chicago sounds great apart from Nipplegate! I love the queue for water at the first volunteer when there's another 20 further up :) the mind boggles. I love the idea of all the different parts of town coming out with their own unique identities. I imagine Berlin will be a lot different as everyone at that race seems so focused on their time with it being so flat - makes sense to train specifically for it. You certainly don't get the impression that the crowds are anything like London/NY/Chicago/Boston. Which majors will you have left after Berlin - Boston I'm guessing? That's the hard one to get into isn't it?
Cheers Alan. Chicago is flat too, there's a part of me that would go back.

Yeah from memory when Katherine ran last year Berlin has crowds but nowhere near the level I saw on Sunday.

Boston, NY and Tokyo. I've no chance of qualifying for Boston (her either at this point) so that could be interesting

Circa, yeah I remember thinking it'll be anything but flat. Still not sure how they fit a half into Alton Towers (realise it's two laps)
running in the rain is great sometimes

I actually did my best run today probably all year on a particular route

its about 8.7k, ive dropped to around 54-55 mins which isnt great but 51.51 today

the hot shower after is also amazing
London Marathon ballot results out today.

Looking forward to a 10th no email!
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 24, 2022, 10:21:51 am
London Marathon ballot results out today.

Looking forward to a 10th no email!

Big fat NO for me, I'm taking it as a blessing in disguise.
I think I know one person who got in the ballot.

Saw a " sub three hour marathoner" (his description in his bio) saying if you're tired of not getting into London maybe train a lot harder for a gfa time.

What a see you next Tuesday
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 25, 2022, 08:51:42 am
I think I know one person who got in the ballot.

Saw a " sub three hour marathoner" (his description in his bio) saying if you're tired of not getting into London maybe train a lot harder for a gfa time.

What a see you next Tuesday

Even GFA isn't a guaranteed entry these days (unless you're supremely good). Also completely against the ethos of the run...

I'm actually fairly pleased not to get in this time. Already signed up for Leeds - which is a city I lived for a long time and has a good resonance (it's intended to support MNDA and named after Rob Burrow) and that's 3 weeks after, so it would've been a hellish combo...
Been unsuccessful every year since 2015. Rubbish system
Mark: The sub-3 guy sounds like a lovely chap - what a wally. The arrogance in that statement is beyond comprehension. I think you can get round Boston BQ by signing up to an organised trip - I know they're a lot more costly but might be worth looking at if it's the last one you need.

The London ballot is ridiculous - 2 guys at work here went into the ballot last year for the 1st time. Both got pulled out and ran this year. Unreal when people have been going for years. I much prefer the way a lot of ultras work - if you don't get in this year then your ballot chances double each year. So for Western States I will have 8 tickets in the lottery this year after 3 unsuccessful years. Much fairer system

Good running razor
Yeah Alan, the tours look like the best option. I think Chicago is the easiest of the majors, but the volume of applications is increasing.

I know London used to do a "if you've been unsuccessful X times, you'll get in for X+1" but they changed it. Not sure when they happened. Certainly in the last ten years.
thanks, havent been out for over a week now with things on

typical of course, go off booze for 6 weeks, run 3-4 times a week, lose 3 pounds

stop running for a week, put on 8 stone
Had some heavy weeks with work where end of year events, Office parties etc have got in the way. Also had covid for a third time (thankfully minor but enough to stop me running) and then had some unknown illness paired with a heavy cold thats kept me from running much the last week.

Waiting for this heavy cold and bad throat to clear then getting back to it. I didnt actually indulge too much food and drink wise over the Christmas period so I reckon at worst Ive put 2/3 pounds on.
Doesnt sound like too much damage then DS. Any running goals for the next 12 months? Im hoping to do a marathon overseas, Ive said to a mate whos also keen that Im going to get long runs in over January and see if its doable. Ive had issues with my foot every since I trained for the last one, if it starts giving me bother Im getting to a physio.
