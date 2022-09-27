Was gonna say how was it Mark but I'm guessing it went well!



By far not my fastest (in fact I think the long hot London of 2018 is the only one that's slower than Chicago) what my performance lacked the crowds made up for.It was a reasonably chilly start so much that I started with a hoody I lashed just after the start line.I knew my training was essentially just about preparing for the miles. There was no real speed work after all the excuses I've made, but I was confident that I'd get round.Each neighborhood in Chicago really comes out to cheer on the runners, boystown, china town, Mexico... It just kept going.I'm almost glad I was just pushing on and not really racing for a time so that I could enjoy everyone..My nip eeze failed me about 11 or so miles in, I had replacements but it had soon warmed up and they just wouldn't stick. I made use of the vaseline at the aid stations and at times had to run holding my vest away as the rubbing was really making me think about jacking it in.I didn't and after another dose of vaseline I gritted through the last three miles.The volunteers were amazing and the aid stations huge and plentiful. A few people could do with understanding at a huge race they'll be on both sides and you don't have to dart for the first person.If you're every considering a road marathon in the states. Make it Chicago. Two free beers at the end made the bleeding nipple worth it.Alton towers half and the Liverbird half double up next.Stafford half in march and I'm threatening to actually put some effort into training for it, with a view to Berlin marathon 2023.