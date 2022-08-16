Good stuff that Circa. Never been a long distance man but will start to look at transitioning beyond halves to full marathons in the next few years as I lose the slight explosiveness I ever had.
Been building myself up quietly over the last few months, lost a stone and a half and am within 4/5 pounds of fighting weight. Did a great little 6km progressive last night - 04:32, 04:23, 04:09, 04:01, 03:48, 03:37. Felt destroyed after but that final KM is one of the quickest I've done in over a year.
Got some next%s in Sports Shoes' sale recently so will be trying them out shortly. I also noticed running after work the other day, about 18:45, it's almost headtorch time
Can't wait to have chilblains on my fingers and a cold-scorched face.