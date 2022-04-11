« previous next »
Mark: You're not wrong about the advice, would pay good money for it! I'm set on getting new shoes although I think I need a bit of rest too to be safe. It's Belfast marathon.

Kev: That's all really good advice, I think I've probably overtrained a bit to be honest. I used to think what's the point of cross-training for example but I now I can seen it could mean a session off the feet! I did a full marathon 10 years ago in non brand shoes, no injuries at all in the lead up. I think I've been a bit cocky assuming that's always going to be the case. I have enough miles in the tank now to do it in 3 weeks whatever the case so will be taking it relatively easy now. Might not get the best time I could but I'll save that for the next one :)
yeah 3 weeks before the marathon usually you tail off, still doing running just not the big miles

I remember one bloke I know used to run marathons, fella was millionaire, yet he would buy the cheapest shittest runners you could imagine.

Literally a primark/dunnes job
Damomad, well its all experience as they say. You are doing a marathon, its definitely not easy, training is priority, with getting around second priority. A good time comes after that. Like you wrote if you got the appetite you can always go again. If you got the budget, get a good sports massage day or so before. It leaves you feeling fresh and ready. One thing i did that made a massive difference to how i felt physically and mentally. 50 mins to an hour should do ya.
Quote from: paulrazor on April 11, 2022, 08:16:49 am
yeah 3 weeks before the marathon usually you tail off, still doing running just not the big miles

I remember one bloke I know used to run marathons, fella was millionaire, yet he would buy the cheapest shittest runners you could imagine.

Literally a primark/dunnes job

probably how millionaires become millionaires. They probably look after their money even more.
Quote from: kevlumley on April 11, 2022, 12:05:44 pm
probably how millionaires become millionaires. They probably look after their money even more.
haha

to be fair he was actually a generous bloke and did dish the money around between charity, pints etc

bit odd though with the runners bit
agreed, if you love running, treat your body a bit.
Quote from: kevlumley on April 11, 2022, 12:46:24 pm
agreed, if you love running, treat your body a bit.
Yeah I have heard of lads who on special offers but about 16 pairs in one go
I always wonder about shelf life though. I think two or three is ok. I suppose depends how many miles you do. Some do shed loads. These lads you know must have a bit of space for 16 pairs. Mind you i hate throwing mine out, so they get demoted to walking trainers and then used for outside jobs where they are going to get a bit damaged. So i have a few pairs.
Cotswold camping had a running store 'Runners Need' within. They were offering 10% off new trainers  in exchange for an old pair of trainers. They did throw in free gait analysis on a treadmill, so wasn't a bad offer. I think without retail shops, trying on a pair of trainers not really possible unless you get a good online retailer with a good returns policy. I dread the day of the High Street demise, but with rent and energy and staff costs going up, it isn't easy to keep it going. So i like to do my bit and buy in shops when i can, given the choice.
Yeah I wonder where they put it all. Must last them years.

I heard if you are a serious runner 1000km is the time to change

300 miles a month is the most I've heard someone doing.
Quote from: paulrazor on April 11, 2022, 06:38:57 pm
300 miles a month is the most I've heard someone doing.

A friend of mine average 100km per week, which is pretty close..!
As an aside you're perfectly normal feeling odd in the weeks before your first marathon.

While I've only finished five, I was mentally fine leading up to Milan. The best thing you can do is to get as much good sleep as you can and eat well. Fresh fruit and veg and in the days leading up, make sure you are hydrated. Don't leave it until race day
carb load with pasta the day before too
Quote from: paulrazor on April 12, 2022, 08:20:51 am
carb load with pasta the day before too

I've read different opinions on this. You apparently should be doing it from a few days out. And not necessarily upping your calories, just increasing the amount of carbs.

Hydration and good sleep in the days leading up is fine. Then post marathon you can eat your way through anything you want. At least that's what I've done
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 12, 2022, 02:49:30 pm
I've read different opinions on this. You apparently should be doing it from a few days out. And not necessarily upping your calories, just increasing the amount of carbs.

Hydration and good sleep in the days leading up is fine. Then post marathon you can eat your way through anything you want. At least that's what I've done
agree with the post bit, I would definitely give myself a good few days off but fitness wise I would try maybe do a 10 miler before the week is out, keep a good fitness level up

Agree with days before, plenty of fruit, water, pasta and rice and veg etc

Marathon done, just a touch over 4hrs. Almost half an hour slower than my last time but this was a lot tougher mentally and physically. Feet were in absolute agony 25k onwards. Cant believe I completed it, chuffed.
Well done Damo mate, cracking effort that. If you were in pain with over 10 miles left to go, sounds like you really gritted your teeth and ground it out.

Knee issues are stalling me at present. Only doing 20km a week at present as my body seems to be struggling with the load. Starting back in the pool and weight room before slowly reintroducing lateral movement in line with strength and stability gain.
Thanks DS mate, to be honest in my training I couldnt get past 20k without my right foot cramping badly (posted about it before). I backed off training the last month and focused on strengthening the foot (something I had never considered in all my years of playing football/running) with the aim of just completing the thing. The lack of time on the feet past 20k in training did me in today. Also, my feet swelled to about twice the size of my new shoes, definitely didnt break them in properly lol. Although no cramp which was positive!

It sounds like you are aware of the problem with the knee and taking a smart approach. Better to listen to you body, take your time building yourself up, even if it takes a few extra months to reach your target mileage, it will come. Youll also be strong as a bull when it comes to getting the miles in which will only make it easier.
I run everyday but I'm not a runner like you folks. Anyway, I thought of you all when this popped up in KEXP podcasts. I'm in Liverpool but I love lots of what Seattle's KEXP has to offer musically. They created a running pod a while ago and its getting re-lauched in June. You'll love it or hate it but its there and its free.
https://www.kexp.org/run/
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2022, 10:32:39 pm
I run everyday but I'm not a runner like you folks. Anyway, I thought of you all when this popped up in KEXP podcasts. I'm in Liverpool but I love lots of what Seattle's KEXP has to offer musically. They created a running pod a while ago and its getting re-lauched in June. You'll love it or hate it but its there and its free.
https://www.kexp.org/run/

Great stuff John - love KEXP.
Ive been a bit crap with my running of late but had to go for Bristol with work last week and decided to take my running gear. Early morning, ran through the city, up to and over the Clifton Suspension Bridge and down the other side. So nice to run somewhere different and take in a few sights along the way. Loved it.

Havent got off my arse since I got back again though.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 23, 2022, 09:22:44 pm
Ive been a bit crap with my running of late but had to go for Bristol with work last week and decided to take my running gear. Early morning, ran through the city, up to and over the Clifton Suspension Bridge and down the other side. So nice to run somewhere different and take in a few sights along the way. Loved it.

Havent got off my arse since I got back again though.
I was there myself last weekend for a stag, that bridge is stunning
Quote from: paulrazor on May 25, 2022, 08:22:43 am
I was there myself last weekend for a stag, that bridge is stunning

Its incredible mate, and specially when you consider how old it is. Did you make it to one of the pubs with the beer garden overlooking it?
I've been shite recently. Took a bad tackle in footy that made my ankle swell. It came down a touch and I did 5k on it only for it to balloon again. Had it looked at and have had a fortnight off, it feels fine now so going to do a light run today on lunch.

Might have to knock football on the head. I don't want to, but that's now 3 times in the last year that an injury from football has set my running back.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 25, 2022, 09:01:12 am
Its incredible mate, and specially when you consider how old it is. Did you make it to one of the pubs with the beer garden overlooking it?
I sure did

Lovely couple of hours
I dont think I will be getting much more use out of it but I got a voucher for a one month trial in a gym about 20 mins away.

Used it three times and have only a week left

One thing I did though and I never done this before was weighted vests they had.

Treadmill the other day, 2 mins walk and 4 mins run. 2 mins at 4mph and 4 mins at 6.2 mph all with a 20 kg weighted vest

Sweat buckets and you feel great after, its something different if nothing else. Thinking of buying one
Yeah weighted vests are good. I do some sprint sessions with a 20kg vest on, with 2kg ankle and wrist weights.

I look bizarre but theyre beneficial.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm
Yeah weighted vests are good. I do some sprint sessions with a 20kg vest on, with 2kg ankle and wrist weights.

I look bizarre but theyre beneficial.

I bet you look more normal than the one's dragging tires or filled paint cans (yes, I've seen both and I live in a city..)
