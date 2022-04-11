I always wonder about shelf life though. I think two or three is ok. I suppose depends how many miles you do. Some do shed loads. These lads you know must have a bit of space for 16 pairs. Mind you i hate throwing mine out, so they get demoted to walking trainers and then used for outside jobs where they are going to get a bit damaged. So i have a few pairs.

Cotswold camping had a running store 'Runners Need' within. They were offering 10% off new trainers in exchange for an old pair of trainers. They did throw in free gait analysis on a treadmill, so wasn't a bad offer. I think without retail shops, trying on a pair of trainers not really possible unless you get a good online retailer with a good returns policy. I dread the day of the High Street demise, but with rent and energy and staff costs going up, it isn't easy to keep it going. So i like to do my bit and buy in shops when i can, given the choice.