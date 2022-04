Mark: You're not wrong about the advice, would pay good money for it! I'm set on getting new shoes although I think I need a bit of rest too to be safe. It's Belfast marathon.Kev: That's all really good advice, I think I've probably overtrained a bit to be honest. I used to think what's the point of cross-training for example but I now I can seen it could mean a session off the feet! I did a full marathon 10 years ago in non brand shoes, no injuries at all in the lead up. I think I've been a bit cocky assuming that's always going to be the case. I have enough miles in the tank now to do it in 3 weeks whatever the case so will be taking it relatively easy now. Might not get the best time I could but I'll save that for the next one