That's a brilliant pace for 6km, immense considering you are coming back from an injury too.



Have a buddy who is doing the marathon next year with me so we are logging all our runs on Strava, definitely makes the training more motivating.



How do people feel about weight training and running? I was an avid gym goer for years but packed it in recently as the only training time I have is to run. Not sure if it's detrimental overall, doesn't feel like it so far.



Cheers mate, it was the first time I've pushed myself since coming back. Next year I'll give it one last swing at getting under 16:30 for 5km then move on to longer distances if I'm that bit too old to be getting that much quicker.I think the right weight training really helps - I ran 18:15 for 5km around July 2020 I think, then a friend who's an elite athlete designed me a gym plan and I started doing a lot of core stuff and functional work - deadlifts (light but volume-driven), squats (full depth with lighter weights, heavier but shallow depth) and lots of explosive stuff, weighted box jumps etc. I definitely felt fitter and more powerful for it, with better endurance when I needed to go quicker for longer. The only issue is what you've said Damo - time. Last Summer through the entirety of winter, with all the restrictions, I had a load of spare time. I was running sometimes twice a day, going out 5 days a week and doing the gym on some days. Now my job is hybrid, I have 3 days in the office a week, with an hour commute each way, which shortens the day hugely for me. I used to finish at 17:00, be on a run or in the gym by 17:15 and finished for 18:00. Now, I'm not even home until 18:30 - 19:00.Despite that, I do want to find a happy medium, maybe 3/4 runs and 2 functional weights sessions a week.