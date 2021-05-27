was about October 2003 i got mine, i was training really hard for a tournament I was in (Actually for the HJC)



Continued to train on it, a 5 a side league with a squad of 6 we had, for good measure 4 of the lads didnt turn up on the day so the team had to pull out although I did get put on another team



but between then and christmas the groin issue got worse, eventually got to the stage every time I tried to resume training it flared up. Was Probably October 2004 by the time it finally fucked off. The training on it in the early part multiplied the recovery time. Had i backed off for even a week things wouldnt have been as bad.



Couldnt do any training and piled on the weight. Was 14 stone 7 before that injury, have never got back to the weight. Am sure I put on a fair bit of muscle since as I am way stronger but not 3-4 stone of it. 1 maybe



so you should definitely rest it