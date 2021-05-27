« previous next »
Cheers guys, I have improved a lot, it's just difficult to always be satisfied with what you've done at times!

Got a slight groin strain now from footy so am having a couple of rest days as I start to build my mileage up again following a drastic taper for the PB attempt.
They're horrible, but interval sessions are what gets you seriously fit. One I do is 10 x 1 minute - you run hard (basically at like 80% your max) for 1 minute, stop/walk/gently jog for a minute, then repeat. It's hard but you'll quickly be able to add reps. Alternatively you can do 20 x 30, which is the same premise but easier despite the reduced rest. Pretty much what Mark said anyway.

I'm gonna keep training towards 5km, and if I ever reach that holy grail of sub 16:30, I'll switch my attention to 10km.

I did 10 x 1 minute sprints today. Mile and a half jog to get there as a warm up, 10 of those with, if Im being honest, a minute of walking rather than slow jogging as a recovery and then a mile and a half home again (uphill).

Again, if Im being honest Im sure my first 5 would have been a fair bit quicker than my second 5 but tried to open up and stretch it out each time.

Definitely got the heart going more than my average trudge of the same distance. Cheers for the guidance.
unfortunately a bad week

ran 4 days monday to thursday last week. nothing this week or most of next week, chest infection since sunday, on antibiotics til thursday
I did 10 x 1 minute sprints today. Mile and a half jog to get there as a warm up, 10 of those with, if Im being honest, a minute of walking rather than slow jogging as a recovery and then a mile and a half home again (uphill).

Again, if Im being honest Im sure my first 5 would have been a fair bit quicker than my second 5 but tried to open up and stretch it out each time.

Definitely got the heart going more than my average trudge of the same distance. Cheers for the guidance.
Sounds a good effort Nick. I wouldn't worry too much about the intensity you're moving at during the rest periods, as long as you are moving. It's a weird session in some ways, because often you'll cover less distance in the time than if you'd just ran at a comfortable pace, but you come out feeling pretty knackered. If you can build up to a light jog/run during the recovery periods it'll build your endurance and aerobic fitness a treat.

Quote from: paulrazor on May 28, 2021, 08:09:46 am
unfortunately a bad week

ran 4 days monday to thursday last week. nothing this week or most of next week, chest infection since sunday, on antibiotics til thursday
Can't be helped, it's shit something side-lining your efforts. I've a groin strain from footy and am walking round like a board, I reckon I will need 3-5 days off which has derailed my mileage for this week.
Sounds a good effort Nick. I wouldn't worry too much about the intensity you're moving at during the rest periods, as long as you are moving. It's a weird session in some ways, because often you'll cover less distance in the time than if you'd just ran at a comfortable pace, but you come out feeling pretty knackered. If you can build up to a light jog/run during the recovery periods it'll build your endurance and aerobic fitness a treat.
Can't be helped, it's shit something side-lining your efforts. I've a groin strain from footy and am walking round like a board, I reckon I will need 3-5 days off which has derailed my mileage for this week.
it is

had a groin issue years ago and it took ages to go away, training on it didnt help

at least with anti biotics ill lay off the booze
it is

had a groin issue years ago and it took ages to go away, training on it didnt help

at least with anti biotics ill lay off the booze
Tried to do my normal stuff on it last week and it's just exacerbated the issue, my own stupid fault. Stayed off it for about 4 days now and going away to York for a few nights, so will use that as a break to hopefully reset and kick the issue.

I don't want to have to go the physio and be off it for weeks so I'll definitely resist the urge to run.
was about October 2003 i got mine, i was training really hard for a tournament I was in  (Actually for the HJC)

Continued to train on it, a 5 a side league with a squad of 6 we had, for good measure 4 of the lads didnt turn up on the day so the team had to pull out although I did get put on another team

but between then and christmas the groin issue got worse, eventually got to the stage every time I tried to resume training it flared up. Was Probably October 2004 by the time it finally fucked off. The training on it in the early part multiplied the recovery time. Had i backed off for even a week things wouldnt have been as bad.

Couldnt do any training and piled on the weight. Was 14 stone 7 before that injury, have never got back to the weight. Am sure I put on a fair bit of muscle since as I am way stronger but not 3-4 stone of it. 1 maybe

so you should definitely rest it
Yeah I'm going to see how I feel at the weekend, because at that stage I will have had a full week off. Annoyed at myself for doing that session on it last week.

Yours sounds quite bad Razor, definitely made me be a bit more realistic and drop the 'it'll be fine' attitude I've been going with at present.
Yeah I'm going to see how I feel at the weekend, because at that stage I will have had a full week off. Annoyed at myself for doing that session on it last week.

Yours sounds quite bad Razor, definitely made me be a bit more realistic and drop the 'it'll be fine' attitude I've been going with at present.
was a long time ago but took ages to get over

over did it and didnt rest.

Very annoying too when it wouldnt go away, frustration only added too by the fact I was doing it as part of a team for a tournament that 2/3rds of the team didnt turn up too
Hello old friends, long time no see

After completely falling off the running wagon, last race being a slow half 2 years ago, and having done no more than a handful of 5ks this year, ive signed up for a half in a month and a bit.

I think I should just take it steady and plod round - so would you all advise I just put as many miles in the legs between now and then?
I think I should just take it steady and plod round - so would you all advise I just put as many miles in the legs between now and then?
Good stuff Jake - within reason!

If you're going from nothing to training for a half, I'd advise maybe starting with 20 miles a week and then adding 10% each week whilst throwing the odd longer run in to ensure you can do the distance when it comes to it.

Don't do too much and risk injury. You may have a stronger base than I'm suggesting above and could start with more miles.

I'm still not running, almost two weeks now and missing it. Doing a 7 mile walk every day to keep myself active and avoid putting pressure on my groin. It's not as bad as it was a week ago but every time I think 'I'll be fine tomorrow' I still have lingering pain. If it is still with me by middle of this week I'll be going to the physio because I can't have any longer off without knowing the route to combat the issue.
Go to the physio now. You should have done last week to be honest, you'd be well on your way to running again by now :D
Go to the physio now. You should have done last week to be honest, you'd be well on your way to running again by now :D
I should've done mate, time and money being an issue. Away with work for several days then a long-rearranged trip to York with my partner for a few days - wrap that up with saving for a house and things have been tight both money and time wise.

Booked in for tomorrow though now.
Fair enough mate

Start of with some isometric adductor squeeze exercises at 0, 45 and 90 degrees hip flexion. Hold for 10-15 seconds within your pain range, you can pretty much do as many of these as you want throughout the day. Always my first go to with groin strains.
Fair enough mate

Start of with some isometric adductor squeeze exercises at 0, 45 and 90 degrees hip flexion. Hold for 10-15 seconds within your pain range, you can pretty much do as many of these as you want throughout the day. Always my first go to with groin strains.
Thanks for that. The pain is the most minimal it's been in this time so will get on that.
Thinking of entering my first ever race. There's a 10k happening near me in August.

My best effort is 42 minutes a few months ago, though I wasn't actually trying for a PB or anything so I'm sure I can go faster. I won't be anywhere near competing, but looking at past results I can get into the top 50 with that time. I'd love to have a really good crack at it. Strava says the course has 380ft of elevation.

Anyway, what would you all advise in terms of training? Has anything in particular worked for you guys? It's almost two months away to the day. Most articles I see online seem to suggest some speed work (intervals?), strength works (hills?) and then just generally getting a lot of weekly miles done at varying paces.
Thinking of entering my first ever race. There's a 10k happening near me in August.

My best effort is 42 minutes a few months ago, though I wasn't actually trying for a PB or anything so I'm sure I can go faster. I won't be anywhere near competing, but looking at past results I can get into the top 50 with that time. I'd love to have a really good crack at it. Strava says the course has 380ft of elevation.

Anyway, what would you all advise in terms of training? Has anything in particular worked for you guys? It's almost two months away to the day. Most articles I see online seem to suggest some speed work (intervals?), strength works (hills?) and then just generally getting a lot of weekly miles done at varying paces.
That's a very good time if you've not got massive mileage in the bank or have trained properly. I'd probably be looking to do maybe 15 - 20 miles a week, building up 10% per week, with one long run per week that exceeds 10km (maybe 12km) at an easy pace, with the rest being easy runs around maybe 4 miles/ 6.4km in length and at least one session built around speed endurance (fartleks, rep work, tempo).

If you want any example runs let me know.
That's a very good time if you've not got massive mileage in the bank or have trained properly. I'd probably be looking to do maybe 15 - 20 miles a week, building up 10% per week, with one long run per week that exceeds 10km (maybe 12km) at an easy pace, with the rest being easy runs around maybe 4 miles/ 6.4km in length and at least one session built around speed endurance (fartleks, rep work, tempo).

If you want any example runs let me know.
Thanks. I didn't actually know whether or not it was a good time until my friend said so. Well, good for a casual anyway! I've been running regularly for about three years now, but totally non-competitively. His comments kind of made me realise that this is the distance I feel most comfortable at. It just seems to really suit my body and I usually feel in control. The closer I move to half-marathon distance the more cumbersome I move...

I average between 15-20 miles a week. That's normally three or four runs of my local 5 mile route. Quite an undulating road, similar to the race actually. Every few weeks I go trail running on the coast too. That's between 8-10 miles and is normally about 1500ft of elevation. Not sure if it's wise carrying on with that or not, though I do think it's helped with strength.

Some example runs would be really handy mate, cheers. If you can't already tell I'm pretty clueless as to what I should be doing...and why!
Thanks. I didn't actually know whether or not it was a good time until my friend said so. Well, good for a casual anyway! I've been running regularly for about three years now, but totally non-competitively. His comments kind of made me realise that this is the distance I feel most comfortable at. It just seems to really suit my body and I usually feel in control. The closer I move to half-marathon distance the more cumbersome I move...

I average between 15-20 miles a week. That's normally three or four runs of my local 5 mile route. Quite an undulating road, similar to the race actually. Every few weeks I go trail running on the coast too. That's between 8-10 miles and is normally about 1500ft of elevation. Not sure if it's wise carrying on with that or not, though I do think it's helped with strength.

Some example runs would be really handy mate, cheers. If you can't already tell I'm pretty clueless as to what I should be doing...and why!
Not at all, if you've never had someone with experience assist it's hard to know what to do - I used to run in a completely unstructured way and only really started to improve when an experienced coach/runner started doing me plans.

Don't stop the trail stuff - like you say, good for strength.

Example runs -

Tempo - 1 - 2km warm up at a sedate pace (05:10 - 05:40 per km) then 6km at something like 04:25 /km, which you should be okay with based on your 10km time. If you find it too easy you can go quicker, but the idea is to have you working at threshold capacity and not working too hard or maxing yourself out.

Reps - 60 on, 60 off. It's a horrible one but gets you fit. Maybe 1km warm up, 60 hard running and 90% max, 60 slow jog to get your breath back. Repeat 10 -15 times dependent on how fit you feel. 2km slow warm down.

PM me if you want any help.
Just been out for a lunchtime run. Bit of a hot one today!
Not at all, if you've never had someone with experience assist it's hard to know what to do - I used to run in a completely unstructured way and only really started to improve when an experienced coach/runner started doing me plans.

Don't stop the trail stuff - like you say, good for strength.

Example runs -

Tempo - 1 - 2km warm up at a sedate pace (05:10 - 05:40 per km) then 6km at something like 04:25 /km, which you should be okay with based on your 10km time. If you find it too easy you can go quicker, but the idea is to have you working at threshold capacity and not working too hard or maxing yourself out.

Reps - 60 on, 60 off. It's a horrible one but gets you fit. Maybe 1km warm up, 60 hard running and 90% max, 60 slow jog to get your breath back. Repeat 10 -15 times dependent on how fit you feel. 2km slow warm down.

PM me if you want any help.
Thanks, all really handy stuff mate. Will give you a shout if I need any more help.
Groin still not healed, walking twice a day at a good pace to counteract the lack of running but it's winding me up now. Missing it. Feel strange to not dart upstairs at 17:00 to get my gear on.
