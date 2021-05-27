Thanks. I didn't actually know whether or not it was a good time until my friend said so. Well, good for a casual anyway! I've been running regularly for about three years now, but totally non-competitively. His comments kind of made me realise that this is the distance I feel most comfortable at. It just seems to really suit my body and I usually feel in control. The closer I move to half-marathon distance the more cumbersome I move...
I average between 15-20 miles a week. That's normally three or four runs of my local 5 mile route. Quite an undulating road, similar to the race actually. Every few weeks I go trail running on the coast too. That's between 8-10 miles and is normally about 1500ft of elevation. Not sure if it's wise carrying on with that or not, though I do think it's helped with strength.
Some example runs would be really handy mate, cheers. If you can't already tell I'm pretty clueless as to what I should be doing...and why!
Not at all, if you've never had someone with experience assist it's hard to know what to do - I used to run in a completely unstructured way and only really started to improve when an experienced coach/runner started doing me plans.
Don't stop the trail stuff - like you say, good for strength.
Example runs -
Tempo - 1 - 2km warm up at a sedate pace (05:10 - 05:40 per km) then 6km at something like 04:25 /km, which you should be okay with based on your 10km time. If you find it too easy you can go quicker, but the idea is to have you working at threshold capacity and not working too hard or maxing yourself out.
Reps - 60 on, 60 off. It's a horrible one but gets you fit. Maybe 1km warm up, 60 hard running and 90% max, 60 slow jog to get your breath back. Repeat 10 -15 times dependent on how fit you feel. 2km slow warm down.
PM me if you want any help.