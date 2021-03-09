I don't do any active stretching, it doesn't seem to help me.



A warm bath has definitely given my legs some life again and I do the odd easier yoga session with the Missus (couldn't attempt the longer ones she does, I'm not a pretzel).



Did 6 miles at a comfortable pace last night, came in at 41:55. Did not feel good at all going round though, like it was a massive effort and imposition just to be there. A shame because the route I took is one of my favourite runs, that like a saddo, I 'save as a treat' for one run a week and tend not to run it too much so I don't get bored of it. Just felt heavy and lethargic throughout.



Hopefully feel a touch looser and lighter tonight. Another 6 miles at an easy pace.



Sessions this week:



14 x 400m off 60 seconds @ around 03:15 pace.



2 x 2 miles @ 04:00 pace, 90 seconds recovery, 1 mile @ 03:45 pace.



Second one doesn't look bad at all, I hate track stuff (and love it, but it's torture) so the top session isn't one I'm looking forward to.