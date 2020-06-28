Marathon Pace run was tough yesterday - had tummy problems and a few stops at the toilet (luckily the airport and train station were both open!). There was a strong wind but managed to get through it and hit something like MP by the last couple of miles which were actually into the wind.
Gel wise I had a GU Birthday Cake and a Lemonade - both extremely tasty
Really looking forwad to recovery this week. Planning to head off to the South Downs for an easy trail 12mi tomorrow.
I've enjoyed getting back into proper speedwork on the roads but it'll be nice to see the Downs again
if only for a week.