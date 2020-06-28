Mark: yeah you need to drink plenty of water with them as they're not as runny as the others. Glad the 14 miler went better even in the wind. I struggled a bit with the wind as well and it seems to be windy today as well!



I'll stick with them for a while, see how I go. Don't think they'll be for Katherine.Little 12 X 0.25 mile session yesterday. Despite a bit of wind and having to run over a damn bridge in Wales I was happy with how it went.Busy at work currently and I'm having to be strict with myself to get out for a run.USA is on the red list currently. So even if Chicago does go ahead. As it stands we obviously couldn't go. On that at least we'd get the money back