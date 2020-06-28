« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 559624 times)

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,561
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18240 on: June 28, 2020, 09:30:31 AM »
Plan today was to run too and from the gym but seeing as my foot is like a balloon due to a wasp sting that plan is out the window...
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18241 on: June 28, 2020, 10:21:06 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 26, 2020, 05:06:48 PM
I havent done any exercise since working from home at the start of the lockdown. Feel like shit and my diet hasnt been the best either.

What would be the recommended amount of days to go for a outdoor run a week and how long for each time? Im thinking 3-4 days with a minimum of 30 mins each run.

Depends what your starting point is. If it's 0 running I'd personally stick to 3 days a week and never two consecutive days.

The time depends also. If you've never ran and your cardio isn't great 30 minutes might be a lot.

On the flip side if you have a decent level of cardio (from swimming/cycling/gym) then you'd probably be absolutely fine with 30 minutes.

Difficult to say without knowing your current position- I don't mean that in a condescending way.
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18242 on: June 29, 2020, 10:25:41 AM »
Quote from: Pheeny on June 28, 2020, 09:30:31 AM
Plan today was to run too and from the gym but seeing as my foot is like a balloon due to a wasp sting that plan is out the window...
Crikey that sounds nasty - hope it heals up quickly!
Logged

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18243 on: June 29, 2020, 10:27:05 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 26, 2020, 05:06:48 PM
I havent done any exercise since working from home at the start of the lockdown. Feel like shit and my diet hasnt been the best either.

What would be the recommended amount of days to go for a outdoor run a week and how long for each time? Im thinking 3-4 days with a minimum of 30 mins each run.
I would go with Mark's advice - definitely don't start with consecutive days running. And take it dead easy - you shouldn't feel like you are working too hard. Might be best to start with a run walk strategy - something like run for 5, walk for 2 and then build it up
Logged

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18244 on: June 29, 2020, 10:27:57 AM »
18 miler yetserday morning went fairly well. Still feeling a bit slow and sluggish but legs are definitely improving. Week 4 of mara training starts today with an easy 5mi recovery run at lunch.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18245 on: June 29, 2020, 11:07:09 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 28, 2020, 10:21:06 AM
Depends what your starting point is. If it's 0 running I'd personally stick to 3 days a week and never two consecutive days.

The time depends also. If you've never ran and your cardio isn't great 30 minutes might be a lot.

On the flip side if you have a decent level of cardio (from swimming/cycling/gym) then you'd probably be absolutely fine with 30 minutes.

Difficult to say without knowing your current position- I don't mean that in a condescending way.

Thanks for the advice mate much appreciated and not condescending at all. Before the lockdown I was in the gym 3-4 days a week doing cardio every day. I think I'll start 3 days a week 30 mins with no consecutive days and go from there.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18246 on: June 29, 2020, 11:24:57 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 29, 2020, 11:07:09 AM
Thanks for the advice mate much appreciated and not condescending at all. Before the lockdown I was in the gym 3-4 days a week doing cardio every day. I think I'll start 3 days a week 30 mins with no consecutive days and go from there.

Sound, take it easy and listen to your body also. As Alan says above, if you're knees/ joints are giving you grief try a run walk strategy. It might feel like overkill but I'm sure most of us wanted to go too quickly too soon. Keep coming back in here too .

Tried the new Gu gels on a 14 miler yesterday. Christ you almost need to chew them.  Still salted caramel was great.

Despite the wind, actually enjoyed it yesterday.

Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18247 on: June 29, 2020, 11:34:29 AM »
Mark: yeah you need to drink plenty of water with them as they're not as runny as the others. Glad the 14 miler went better even in the wind. I struggled a bit with the wind as well and it seems to be windy today as well!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18248 on: July 2, 2020, 09:46:25 AM »
Quote from: weebroalan on June 29, 2020, 11:34:29 AM
Mark: yeah you need to drink plenty of water with them as they're not as runny as the others. Glad the 14 miler went better even in the wind. I struggled a bit with the wind as well and it seems to be windy today as well!

I'll stick with them for a while, see how I go. Don't think they'll be for Katherine.

Little 12 X 0.25 mile session yesterday. Despite a bit of wind and having to run over a damn bridge in Wales I was happy with how it went.

Busy at work currently and I'm having to be strict with myself to get out for a run.


USA is on the red list currently. So even if Chicago does go ahead. As it stands we obviously couldn't go. On that at least we'd get the money back
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18249 on: Yesterday at 10:27:01 AM »
Marathon Pace run was tough yesterday - had tummy problems and a few stops at the toilet (luckily the airport and train station were both open!). There was a strong wind but managed to get through it and hit something like MP by the last couple of miles which were actually into the wind.

Gel wise I had a GU Birthday Cake and a Lemonade - both extremely tasty :)

Really looking forwad to recovery this week. Planning to head off to the South Downs for an easy trail 12mi tomorrow.

I've enjoyed getting back into proper speedwork on the roads but it'll be nice to see the Downs again :) if only for a week.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18250 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 AM »
Quote from: weebroalan on Yesterday at 10:27:01 AM
Marathon Pace run was tough yesterday - had tummy problems and a few stops at the toilet (luckily the airport and train station were both open!). There was a strong wind but managed to get through it and hit something like MP by the last couple of miles which were actually into the wind.

Gel wise I had a GU Birthday Cake and a Lemonade - both extremely tasty :)

Really looking forwad to recovery this week. Planning to head off to the South Downs for an easy trail 12mi tomorrow.

I've enjoyed getting back into proper speedwork on the roads but it'll be nice to see the Downs again :) if only for a week.

Managed to slightly drop a paving slab on my toe on Saturday so didn't feel like I could run on it yesterday.

Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18251 on: Yesterday at 12:48:23 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:07:53 AM
Managed to slightly drop a paving slab on my toe on Saturday so didn't feel like I could run on it yesterday.


What did you do that for Mark?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18252 on: Yesterday at 02:54:20 PM »
Quote from: weebroalan on Yesterday at 12:48:23 PM
What did you do that for Mark?

I didn't mean to 😂

We were laying about 13 and one was in a tricky area and I was in the wrong place really.

Seems fine now so will go out tomorrow and see how I get on
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18253 on: Today at 10:41:20 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:54:20 PM
I didn't mean to 😂

We were laying about 13 and one was in a tricky area and I was in the wrong place really.

Seems fine now so will go out tomorrow and see how I get on
:)

Glad its ok and nothing broken!

I'm heading off to the trails for a run on the South Downs Way today - gonna do about 12 miles. Be nice to get back out there again
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 