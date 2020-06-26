« previous next »
Plan today was to run too and from the gym but seeing as my foot is like a balloon due to a wasp sting that plan is out the window...
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 26, 2020, 05:06:48 PM
I havent done any exercise since working from home at the start of the lockdown. Feel like shit and my diet hasnt been the best either.

What would be the recommended amount of days to go for a outdoor run a week and how long for each time? Im thinking 3-4 days with a minimum of 30 mins each run.

Depends what your starting point is. If it's 0 running I'd personally stick to 3 days a week and never two consecutive days.

The time depends also. If you've never ran and your cardio isn't great 30 minutes might be a lot.

On the flip side if you have a decent level of cardio (from swimming/cycling/gym) then you'd probably be absolutely fine with 30 minutes.

Difficult to say without knowing your current position- I don't mean that in a condescending way.
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 09:30:31 AM
Plan today was to run too and from the gym but seeing as my foot is like a balloon due to a wasp sting that plan is out the window...
Crikey that sounds nasty - hope it heals up quickly!
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 26, 2020, 05:06:48 PM
I havent done any exercise since working from home at the start of the lockdown. Feel like shit and my diet hasnt been the best either.

What would be the recommended amount of days to go for a outdoor run a week and how long for each time? Im thinking 3-4 days with a minimum of 30 mins each run.
I would go with Mark's advice - definitely don't start with consecutive days running. And take it dead easy - you shouldn't feel like you are working too hard. Might be best to start with a run walk strategy - something like run for 5, walk for 2 and then build it up
18 miler yetserday morning went fairly well. Still feeling a bit slow and sluggish but legs are definitely improving. Week 4 of mara training starts today with an easy 5mi recovery run at lunch.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:21:06 AM
Depends what your starting point is. If it's 0 running I'd personally stick to 3 days a week and never two consecutive days.

The time depends also. If you've never ran and your cardio isn't great 30 minutes might be a lot.

On the flip side if you have a decent level of cardio (from swimming/cycling/gym) then you'd probably be absolutely fine with 30 minutes.

Difficult to say without knowing your current position- I don't mean that in a condescending way.

Thanks for the advice mate much appreciated and not condescending at all. Before the lockdown I was in the gym 3-4 days a week doing cardio every day. I think I'll start 3 days a week 30 mins with no consecutive days and go from there.
