I havent done any exercise since working from home at the start of the lockdown. Feel like shit and my diet hasnt been the best either.
What would be the recommended amount of days to go for a outdoor run a week and how long for each time? Im thinking 3-4 days with a minimum of 30 mins each run.
Depends what your starting point is. If it's 0 running I'd personally stick to 3 days a week and never two consecutive days.
The time depends also. If you've never ran and your cardio isn't great 30 minutes might be a lot.
On the flip side if you have a decent level of cardio (from swimming/cycling/gym) then you'd probably be absolutely fine with 30 minutes.
Difficult to say without knowing your current position- I don't mean that in a condescending way.