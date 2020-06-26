I havent done any exercise since working from home at the start of the lockdown. Feel like shit and my diet hasnt been the best either.



What would be the recommended amount of days to go for a outdoor run a week and how long for each time? Im thinking 3-4 days with a minimum of 30 mins each run.



Depends what your starting point is. If it's 0 running I'd personally stick to 3 days a week and never two consecutive days.The time depends also. If you've never ran and your cardio isn't great 30 minutes might be a lot.On the flip side if you have a decent level of cardio (from swimming/cycling/gym) then you'd probably be absolutely fine with 30 minutes.Difficult to say without knowing your current position- I don't mean that in a condescending way.