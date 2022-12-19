« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Favourite Aircraft  (Read 59774 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #520 on: December 19, 2022, 08:16:06 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,510
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #521 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm »
Atlas Airs new and the last ever 747 was delivered the other day, the crew left a message

Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 