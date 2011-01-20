« previous next »
Author Topic: Favourite Aircraft  (Read 57189 times)

Offline stjohns

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #480 on: December 5, 2021, 01:38:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2021, 06:15:30 pm
I read that they think they can replace both the F16 and the A10 with the F35, they think that the F35 can be used in a stand off way, using tech to identify and attack targets from a distance, rather than up close with the A10.

A 4 star general thinks a B1 is suitable for close air support?  ??? :butt


Saw the A10 during live firing exercise in the 80s. The burp of that gatling gun alone is enough to scare you shitless. Pretty much the only thing you hear, I recall.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #481 on: December 5, 2021, 02:04:38 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on December  5, 2021, 01:38:58 pm

Saw the A10 during live firing exercise in the 80s. The burp of that gatling gun alone is enough to scare you shitless. Pretty much the only thing you hear, I recall.

Theoretically, if you got hit by one of those rounds, you would be dead before the burp reaches you.
Offline stjohns

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #482 on: December 6, 2021, 03:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on December  5, 2021, 02:04:38 pm
Theoretically, if you got hit by one of those rounds, you would be dead before the burp reaches you.

Absolutely. 100 1lb rounds a second. Glad I was the other end of the valley.
Offline rob1966

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #483 on: December 6, 2021, 03:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on December  5, 2021, 02:04:38 pm
Theoretically, if you got hit by one of those rounds, you would be dead before the burp reaches you.

Got sent a video a few years ago from an A10 gun camera, taking out some Taliban/Al Qaeda/some terrorists who were on foot. Brutal.
Online RedSince86

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #484 on: December 6, 2021, 10:47:36 pm »
4:25 onwards.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tP-ysPz7tJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tP-ysPz7tJ8</a>
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #485 on: December 8, 2021, 07:23:55 am »
There is no better CAS aircraft in existence than this beast. 

And how cool are those AIM9 sidewinders to defend against aggressors in the sky? 
Online bradders1011

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #486 on: December 15, 2021, 10:23:34 pm »
Real shame that all commercial airlines look pretty much the same these days. They've even got rid of tri-jets in the main.

Look at that. Lockheed SuperConstellation - that's space age.

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #487 on: December 16, 2021, 12:50:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 15, 2021, 10:23:34 pm
Real shame that all commercial airlines look pretty much the same these days. They've even got rid of tri-jets in the main.

Look at that. Lockheed SuperConstellation - that's space age.



Agreed.

Efficiency and econmy has driven design decisions over the last two decades.

Quad jets are pretty much gone, with the 747 becoming a rare sight in the passenger space. A380, magnificent as it is, is on its way out. A340 is also in operation but is pretty much done due to its economics.

Tri jets have been gone for a while, with the only one in service being the MD 11, which is only used as a cargo aircraft by the likes of Fedex. A pity, the 727 had amazing climb peformance and looked the part.

Lockheed Tristar is probably the best designed aircraft of the last 50 years, with tech way ahead of its time. What a beauty.

Online bradders1011

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #488 on: December 16, 2021, 12:53:37 pm »
That's where the 1011 in my username comes from, was my favourite plane as a child.

I was not a cool child.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #489 on: December 16, 2021, 12:55:41 pm »
Used to love the tri-jets. In the early 90's, Heathrow would be full of MD11's. Tristars and 747's. Also used to love the "mad dog" MD80. The sound it used to make when departing, wow. People from miles away would know about it! What a beauty as well

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #490 on: December 16, 2021, 01:24:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 16, 2021, 12:53:37 pm
That's where the 1011 in my username comes from, was my favourite plane as a child.

I was not a cool child.

It lost the market to the DC10, an inferior plane in every respect, due to bad management decisions. This should have sold a lot more than it did.

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December 16, 2021, 12:55:41 pm
Used to love the tri-jets. In the early 90's, Heathrow would be full of MD11's. Tristars and 747's. Also used to love the "mad dog" MD80. The sound it used to make when departing, wow. People from miles away would know about it! What a beauty as well



MD8X/9X series was in passenger service as recently as 2019. If you got seats near the front, it was nice and silent. However, if you had the misfortune of being seated near the rear, you would feel the full force of those rear mounted engines.

Nice looking bird, but it climbed like a dog according to some pilots ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #491 on: December 16, 2021, 04:45:39 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 16, 2021, 12:53:37 pm
That's where the 1011 in my username comes from, was my favourite plane as a child.

I was not a cool child.

Offline rob1966

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #492 on: January 20, 2022, 07:00:09 pm »
If I win the Euromillions this week, I'm going Spitfire shopping. Up for sale at £4.5 million

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #493 on: January 23, 2022, 01:41:23 am »
Offline Sangria

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #494 on: January 23, 2022, 02:00:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2022, 07:00:09 pm
If I win the Euromillions this week, I'm going Spitfire shopping. Up for sale at £4.5 million



What's the most beautiful propeller aircraft ever? Spitfire or Mosquito?
Online RedSince86

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #495 on: January 24, 2022, 01:38:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ag5XlJ7gRbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ag5XlJ7gRbE</a>
Offline rob1966

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #496 on: January 24, 2022, 02:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on January 23, 2022, 02:00:15 am
What's the most beautiful propeller aircraft ever? Spitfire or Mosquito?

Spitfire for me all day long. As a kid I never actually built an Airfix Mosquito as they didn't appeal to me for some reason, always Spits, Hurricanes, ME109 or FW190, with the odd Typhoon or Tempest thrown in.
Online bradders1011

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #497 on: February 18, 2022, 01:20:13 pm »
We've all sacked off work for Big Jet TV haven't we?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #498 on: February 18, 2022, 01:24:38 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 18, 2022, 01:20:13 pm
We've all sacked off work for Big Jet TV haven't we?
look out for my front fence. Should be in shot before too long.

On a positive note Ive gained a greenhouse


Look at that rudder input!  Is more partridge than partridge though
Online bradders1011

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #499 on: February 18, 2022, 01:29:36 pm »
"These pilots have all got big kahunas...not the women obviously" was the absolute highlight.

He's a good egg though:

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #500 on: February 19, 2022, 09:54:10 pm »
216k people watching when I tuned it, crazy. Must've got a lot of well deserved subs too.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #501 on: February 20, 2022, 06:56:06 pm »
Wonder if hes watched one of my landings.
Online darragh85

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #502 on: February 20, 2022, 11:34:05 pm »
was privileged  as a child to see the Aeroflot Illyushin and Tupolev passenger aircraft on an almost daily basis. they were so unique in design. the small one with the glass nose, the other larger one with the 3 engines on the tail and another one with 2 engines on either side of the tail. then there was the bigger Illyushin one that was slightly similar to your average boeing 767 but looked cooler

also saw the concorde regularly. was flown around here alot in the early 90s on training exercises. I have never seen or heard anything like that. the whole house would shake when it passed over.

Still see the Antonov AN-225 every now and again.

as mentioned altready, its sad how generic and bland aircraft designs have become as the years pass.  was definitely spoilt as a kid to be able to witness the aircraft i mentioned above.

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #503 on: February 21, 2022, 12:51:28 pm »
Those Soviet birds looked so cool with their low bypass turbofans and weird engine placements like the IL 62 with its 2+2 rear mounted engines.

Some of those soviet era jets needed 5 people to operate! Captain, co-captain, flight engineers, navigator, radio controller!!

Online darragh85

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #504 on: February 22, 2022, 12:38:28 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on February 21, 2022, 12:51:28 pm
Those Soviet birds looked so cool with their low bypass turbofans and weird engine placements like the IL 62 with its 2+2 rear mounted engines.

Some of those soviet era jets needed 5 people to operate! Captain, co-captain, flight engineers, navigator, radio controller!!

Apparantly werent the most pleasant flying experience. Who cares, they looked cool  :D

The tupolev that looked like the concorde was a complete deathtrap. A few of them crashed and I remember reading an account of how awful it was to fly on it. One of them crashed when it was unveiled at an air show in France. They rushed it just to get it out before the concorde and claim to have the first supersonic passenger aircraft
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #505 on: February 22, 2022, 01:05:34 pm »
The sounds coming from the Antonovs is truly unique, can even hear it several minutes after it's passed over you. Was working in Manchester few yars ago and heard an AN-22 (worlds largest prop) on finals, genuinely thought it was a military aircraft coming in.

Also living close to Leeds we get the Airbus A400M regularly doing circuits, great looking bird

Saw the Tupolev 154 a few times flying out of Manchester when Balkan Holidays were bringing them in. Like a 727 on steroids.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #506 on: February 22, 2022, 04:17:02 pm »
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #507 on: February 22, 2022, 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2022, 02:32:26 pm
Spitfire for me all day long. As a kid I never actually built an Airfix Mosquito as they didn't appeal to me for some reason, always Spits, Hurricanes, ME109 or FW190, with the odd Typhoon or Tempest thrown in.

I helped to build the spitfire museum at Manston back in the day !!
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #508 on: February 27, 2022, 03:58:16 pm »
Reports this huge beast has been destroyed by the Russians. RIP the Antonov 225 "Mriya. Never got to see it in person but the fact that it's wing is as long as most commercial jets is mad

Online bradders1011

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #509 on: February 27, 2022, 05:09:54 pm »
Why didn't they move it? It's nothing in the scheme of the human lives being lost right now, but it's still a very sad footnote.
Online Jwils21

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #510 on: March 4, 2022, 01:30:04 pm »
Mriya is confirmed destroyed
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #511 on: March 4, 2022, 02:34:36 pm »
What an absolute fucking shame. C***s.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #512 on: March 6, 2022, 03:34:31 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February 27, 2022, 03:58:16 pm
Reports this huge beast has been destroyed by the Russians. RIP the Antonov 225 "Mriya. Never got to see it in person but the fact that it's wing is as long as most commercial jets is mad



It was confirmed from the Ukrainian ministry of defence that they destroyed the hangar themselves to prevent it from being captured by the Russians.
Online darragh85

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #513 on: March 6, 2022, 10:32:39 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February 27, 2022, 03:58:16 pm
Reports this huge beast has been destroyed by the Russians. RIP the Antonov 225 "Mriya. Never got to see it in person but the fact that it's wing is as long as most commercial jets is mad



was lucky enough to see it up close. an absolute monster. sad thats it has been destroyed.
Online darragh85

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #514 on: March 6, 2022, 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 27, 2022, 05:09:54 pm
Why didn't they move it? It's nothing in the scheme of the human lives being lost right now, but it's still a very sad footnote.

it was damaged from a landing in early February and has been parked in a hangar since while awaiting repairs
Offline rob1966

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #515 on: November 8, 2022, 05:49:32 pm »
Online Jwils21

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #516 on: Today at 09:29:16 pm »
Awful accident in the states yesterday, a B17 bomber & a P63 involved in a midair collision at an air show. Wont post the footage although its been captured and posted online by a number of people, horrible stuff.
