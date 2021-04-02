« previous next »
Author Topic: Favourite Aircraft  (Read 38875 times)

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #440 on: April 2, 2021, 11:48:00 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  2, 2021, 10:02:36 pm
My username on here and most other sites is 1011 because of how much I loved the look of this plane as a kid.

Despite being a much better plane, the tristar lost out to the DC10 in the market due to the reliance on rolls royce engines. What a shame, considering the level of cutting edge tech on the Tristar, many of which have become standard in modern passenger aircraft.

If they had dual sourced the engine like their competitor, they could have sold a lot more.

Magnificent bird.
« Last Edit: April 2, 2021, 11:52:58 pm by "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! »
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #441 on: April 4, 2021, 05:00:45 pm »
Loved these when I was a kid - F4 Phantom. Had a model of this plane in the Jolly Rodgers insignia when I was younger

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #442 on: April 5, 2021, 08:53:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2021, 05:00:45 pm
Loved these when I was a kid - F4 Phantom. Had a model of this plane in the Jolly Rodgers insignia when I was younger



I believe it was the best interceptor and point defense aircraft of its era, with cutting edge radar and a massive payload. Could fly fast and high at more than Mach 2!  Only the Mig 25- Foxbat, which came a decade later, could outdo this behemoth.

Talking about fighters.

This beast has a fucking gatling gun mounted on its nose, designed to bust through tanks and mortar with ease.

The best ever close air support airplane ever built.  Can take hits like a champ too with its armor.  It can fly so low, most fighters cannot keep up with it. And if they do manage to get a lock on this beast, she has 2  nasty AIM 9 sidewinder A2A missiles for "self defense".

Idiots in the US think the F35 can actually replace the Warthog. 

Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #443 on: April 5, 2021, 09:27:48 am »
The A-10 is another one of those unconventional yet near-perfectly designed aircraft that have been impossible to replace. It's been in service for over 40 years, will hit at least 50 years and there's nothing in the world that comes close (its closest competition are probably attack helicopters).
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #444 on: April 5, 2021, 09:39:51 am »
Quote from: Riquende on April  5, 2021, 09:27:48 am
The A-10 is another one of those unconventional yet near-perfectly designed aircraft that have been impossible to replace. It's been in service for over 40 years, will hit at least 50 years and there's nothing in the world that comes close (its closest competition are probably attack helicopters).

Yep. 
I wonder what the US decision makers were smoking when they thought the F35 is a good replacement for the Warthog as a CAS aircraft.
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #445 on: April 5, 2021, 09:41:11 am »
There is a video on YouTube with a Senate hearing and the great John McCain is the absolute star of the hearing,  the Pentagon wants to retire the A-10 Warthog, all these generals etc making a case they have no need for it, one Woman even suggests that the B-2 bomber could replace it which sends McCain livid.

McCain absolutely tears them all a new one, sees through all their bullshit while making them all look absolute incompetent.

After that hearing the Pentagon announced keeping the A-10 in service until the late 30's.

The sound of that A-10 Gatling gun is the sound of impending death, loads of videos of Giddy soldiers in the field filming it in action on YouTube.
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #446 on: April 5, 2021, 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April  5, 2021, 09:41:11 am
There is a video on YouTube with a Senate hearing and the great John McCain is the absolute star of the hearing,  the Pentagon wants to retire the A-10 Warthog, all these generals etc making a case they have no need for it, one Woman even suggests that the B-2 bomber could replace it which sends McCain livid.

McCain absolutely tears them all a new one, sees through all their bullshit while making them all look absolute incompetent.

After that hearing the Pentagon announced keeping the A-10 in service until the late 30's.

The sound of that A-10 Gatling gun is the sound of impending death, loads of videos of Giddy soldiers in the field filming it in action on YouTube.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #447 on: April 5, 2021, 10:46:13 am »
A snippet of the hearing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_up7IHd3LDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_up7IHd3LDs</a>
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #448 on: April 5, 2021, 10:49:24 am »
Great little video on the A-10 from Real Engineering:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wk6Qr6OO5Xo
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #449 on: April 5, 2021, 02:39:48 pm »
Nice video that.

Amazing ineptitude by the Pentagon to want to get rid of that plane, no wonder the Pentagon bleeds money.
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #450 on: April 7, 2021, 06:15:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April  5, 2021, 02:39:48 pm
Nice video that.

Amazing ineptitude by the Pentagon to want to get rid of that plane, no wonder the Pentagon bleeds money.

I read that they think they can replace both the F16 and the A10 with the F35, they think that the F35 can be used in a stand off way, using tech to identify and attack targets from a distance, rather than up close with the A10.

Quote from: RedSince86 on April  5, 2021, 10:46:13 am
A snippet of the hearing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_up7IHd3LDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_up7IHd3LDs</a>

A 4 star general thinks a B1 is suitable for close air support?  ??? :butt
« Reply #451 on: April 7, 2021, 06:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February 28, 2021, 11:53:33 am
Will you be blasting out Fortunate Son as you go?

I may have posted in this thread before but my all time favourite as a kid was the SR-71 Blackbird. I remember seeing one overhead in Milton Keynes once and was properly excited. The whole concept and design is utterly mad, looking like some sort of crazy spaceship - which is probably what appealed to me, growing up on a diet of 80s cartoons and Star Wars. I think I read somewhere it's the only aircraft ever operated by the USAF that has never seen a single pilot casualty, and there's a famous story that does the internet rounds of a Blackbird pilot requesting an air speed check by a nearby civil airport just so that everyone in the area knew they were travelling at Mach 3 above LA.



The pilot of that very plane  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8AyHH9G9et0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8AyHH9G9et0</a>
Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 08:13:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2021, 06:15:30 pm
I read that they think they can replace both the F16 and the A10 with the F35, they think that the F35 can be used in a stand off way, using tech to identify and attack targets from a distance, rather than up close with the A10.

A 4 star general thinks a B1 is suitable for close air support?  ??? :butt

Shocking how a 4 star general thinks a heavy stealth bomber designed to fly at a seriously high altitude (50K feet!!) will somehow replace a Close Air Support and limited interdiction aircraft with a completely different mission profile. An armchair enthusiast like me knows better ffs.

The Warthog is a specialist that is almost irreplaceable by an any conventional fighter/strike aircraft.  It maybe 50 years old, but there is nothing better than it for CAS.  It is feared in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria for a good reason




Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 08:17:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2021, 06:32:26 pm
The pilot of that very plane  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8AyHH9G9et0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8AyHH9G9et0</a>

You are the pilot?

Fuckin hell, never thought I'd be chatting about airplanes with a bloke who actually flew the Sr71 blackbird, on a Liverpool forum no less!
 ;D




Re: Favourite Aircraft
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:31:56 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 08:17:24 am
You are the pilot?

Fuckin hell, never thought I'd be chatting about airplanes with a bloke who actually flew the Sr71 blackbird, on a Liverpool forum no less!
 ;D

Ha ha I wish.

My uncle did look after radar when he was in the RAF and got to go out in the rear seat of a Hawk from RAF Valley when he was stationed there, checking everything was clear for the trainees and through the mach Loop.

Sadly I never got to meet a friend of my brother in law, fella called Charles Blackham - he passed away in 2019. He  served in 550 squadron and flew Lancasters during WWII and I've got a photo somewhere of the pages from his logbook, when he was part of the mission to bomb Hitlers Eagles Nest. Him and his crew also did food drops over Holland after it was liberated.
