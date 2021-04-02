Loved these when I was a kid - F4 Phantom. Had a model of this plane in the Jolly Rodgers insignia when I was younger







I believe it was the best interceptor and point defense aircraft of its era, with cutting edge radar and a massive payload. Could fly fast and high at more than Mach 2! Only the Mig 25- Foxbat, which came a decade later, could outdo this behemoth.Talking about fighters.This beast has a fucking gatling gun mounted on its nose, designed to bust through tanks and mortar with ease.The best ever close air support airplane ever built. Can take hits like a champ too with its armor. It can fly so low, most fighters cannot keep up with it. And if they do manage to get a lock on this beast, she has 2 nasty AIM 9 sidewinder A2A missiles for "self defense".Idiots in the US think the F35 can actually replace the Warthog.