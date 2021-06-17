« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spiders....  (Read 108011 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2000 on: June 17, 2021, 06:15:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 17, 2021, 04:46:33 pm
I cant even do that. Anything bigger than about a 20p and I cant pick up with toilet roll or trap or do anything with! I know its pathetic but what can I do. My brother used to pick them up and walk about the house with them on his arm the fucking psychopath. Then sometimes hes pretend hed have one in his hand and chase me around. All his fault!
My mate used to do that to me as well, I'd always hide in another room and lock the door tight but always told him that if he came near me with it I would've genuinely smashed his face. For me it's a phobia I can't get rid of. I struggle to look at spiders and even when I see one I have a panic attack.

Not seen an earwig since I left primary school where they had a big problem with them. Slugs are dirty fuckers too but I always swat them away with a stick no harm done. Hate bumblebees and butterflies as well. Same for moths but I think everyone hates moths.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,388
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2001 on: June 17, 2021, 07:06:26 pm »
Our kid lives in Bournemouth and his wifes cousin owned a boat, 40ft or so, twin diesel, used to take it to France. Our kid got given this sheepskin coat that had been on the boat to use when he went in the garden for a smoke. First day puts it on, walks into the garage for a smoke and the right arm was itching him, pulls the coat off and this huge spider is on his arm, legs wrapped right around it. He shit himself it was that big and bashed it off him, it then legged it off into the garage and disappeared.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2002 on: June 17, 2021, 07:13:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2021, 07:06:26 pm
Our kid lives in Bournemouth and his wifes cousin owned a boat, 40ft or so, twin diesel, used to take it to France. Our kid got given this sheepskin coat that had been on the boat to use when he went in the garden for a smoke. First day puts it on, walks into the garage for a smoke and the right arm was itching him, pulls the coat off and this huge spider is on his arm, legs wrapped right around it. He shit himself it was that big and bashed it off him, it then legged it off into the garage and disappeared.

That story should always end with "and then we burnt the garage and the house down"
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • Scrubbers
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2003 on: June 18, 2021, 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2021, 07:06:26 pm
Our kid lives in Bournemouth and his wifes cousin owned a boat, 40ft or so, twin diesel, used to take it to France. Our kid got given this sheepskin coat that had been on the boat to use when he went in the garden for a smoke. First day puts it on, walks into the garage for a smoke and the right arm was itching him, pulls the coat off and this huge spider is on his arm, legs wrapped right around it. He shit himself it was that big and bashed it off him, it then legged it off into the garage and disappeared.

now the garage looks like the shed in Arachnophobia



Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,388
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2004 on: June 18, 2021, 12:09:13 pm »
My facebook popped up a reminder from 6 years ago, its a pic of my lad, he's 4 in the pic holding this large spider up by one of its legs. He won't go near them now  :o

This is the 7 legged creature in question - 1 leg fell off

Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2015, 06:27:54 pm
Found this one in the garage today, my lad loved it


« Last Edit: June 18, 2021, 04:08:56 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2005 on: June 20, 2021, 11:34:05 pm »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2006 on: June 21, 2021, 08:52:24 am »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,204
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2007 on: June 21, 2021, 08:56:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2021, 12:09:13 pm
My facebook popped up a reminder from 6 years ago, its a pic of my lad, he's 4 in the pic holding this large spider up by one of its legs. He won't go near them now  :o

This is the 7 legged creature in question - 1 leg fell off


Dead or alive?
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • Scrubbers
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2008 on: June 21, 2021, 09:02:08 am »
Spun him right round
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,388
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2009 on: June 21, 2021, 09:23:46 am »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,204
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2010 on: June 21, 2021, 09:49:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2021, 09:23:46 am

Very much alive.

In which case I regret to inform you your son is a stone cold psychopath and will probably kill you in your sleep at some point.

How did he catch it? Did it not try and run off! :D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,388
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2011 on: June 21, 2021, 10:11:47 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 21, 2021, 09:49:19 am
In which case I regret to inform you your son is a stone cold psychopath and will probably kill you in your sleep at some point.

How did he catch it? Did it not try and run off! :D

I've had that feeling for years now ;D


I caught it in the garage in a takeaway container, called him to show him it due to it being a big bugger and he went with me when I put it the other side of the road to release it. It started running across the road, straight back towards ours, so he picked it up by its leg. I then got him to stick it in next doors hedge.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,204
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2012 on: June 21, 2021, 10:13:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2021, 10:11:47 am
I've had that feeling for years now ;D


I caught it in the garage in a takeaway container, called him to show him it due to it being a big bugger and he went with me when I put it the other side of the road to release it. It started running across the road, straight back towards ours, so he picked it up by its leg. I then got him to stick it in next doors hedge.

:D Should have gone through the letterbox.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,388
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2013 on: June 21, 2021, 10:16:43 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 21, 2021, 10:13:28 am
:D Should have gone through the letterbox.

;D
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2014 on: June 23, 2021, 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2021, 12:09:13 pm
My facebook popped up a reminder from 6 years ago, its a pic of my lad, he's 4 in the pic holding this large spider up by one of its legs. He won't go near them now  :o

This is the 7 legged creature in question - 1 leg fell off

Just found one of these ln the downstairs loo,I'm feeling merciful today so I dropped the ugly fucker out the window.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,204
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2015 on: June 23, 2021, 07:56:20 pm »
High drama.

My daughter was in the bath, I picked up her towel and saw something moving. Theres quite a big spider in there. She hated them more than me but thankfully didnt see it, I managed to take the towel into the landing and dispose of the fucker (not the towel) before giving it back to her.

Shed have been having nightmares forever if shed seen it when she was as trying to dry herself!
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2016 on: June 23, 2021, 10:09:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 23, 2021, 07:56:20 pm
High drama.

My daughter was in the bath, I picked up her towel and saw something moving. Theres quite a big spider in there. She hated them more than me but thankfully didnt see it, I managed to take the towel into the landing and dispose of the fucker (not the towel) before giving it back to her.

Shed have been having nightmares forever if shed seen it when she was as trying to dry herself!

Had a similar experience several years ago when I clocked a big fucker creeping into my towel as it was on the bathroom floor.  I was so fucking quick, grabbing that towel and shaking it, but the bugger had vanished and was nowhere to be seen.

Caught up with him a few days later.  Cheeky fecker was sitting in the kitchen having a nap when I turned the light on.  Caught him in a glass and carried the tw@t a quarter mile through the park before I dumped him on a road on the far side.  Big enough to cast a shadow in the street lights he was.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2017 on: June 23, 2021, 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 23, 2021, 07:56:20 pm
She hated them more than me

Don't be so hard on yourself, I'm sure she loves you really.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2018 on: July 3, 2021, 11:31:45 am »
Just saw a wasp fighting for it's life in a web. It was lucky the web was pretty fragile. I think it managed to trap the spider in its jaws. It managed to break free and fly off anyway. Was carrying something too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,073
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2019 on: July 3, 2021, 06:29:12 pm »
Walking across the landing the other night and saw a shadow starting to move. Cat appears out of nowhere and starts playing with the 'shadow'.
Turned the light on and saw a medium sized fucker in it's claws. Cat lets spider run off a few times only to immediately catch it again. Then the cat did the best thing and ate it !

I knew I got a cat for a reason.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2020 on: July 3, 2021, 09:48:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on July  3, 2021, 06:29:12 pm
Walking across the landing the other night and saw a shadow starting to move. Cat appears out of nowhere and starts playing with the 'shadow'.
Turned the light on and saw a medium sized fucker in it's claws. Cat lets spider run off a few times only to immediately catch it again. Then the cat did the best thing and ate it !

I knew I got a cat for a reason.
What the fuck? Cats eat spiders?? They're cute but absolute demons. I thought they only killed them like they do mice and small birds
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,388
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2021 on: July 3, 2021, 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  3, 2021, 09:48:52 pm
What the fuck? Cats eat spiders?? They're cute but absolute demons. I thought they only killed them like they do mice and small birds

Yeah, I had an ex who had cats and they used to eat spiders, the dog would too.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2022 on: July 3, 2021, 11:22:41 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  3, 2021, 09:48:52 pm
What the fuck? Cats eat spiders?? They're cute but absolute demons. I thought they only killed them like they do mice and small birds

You didn't know?  We had a cat once.  It must have ate about half a dozen spiders in the time we had it, and that was only about 8 months before it got hit by a car.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2023 on: July 4, 2021, 09:06:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  3, 2021, 09:57:49 pm
Yeah, I had an ex who had cats and they used to eat spiders, the dog would too.

Next door's cat eats spiders,our old dog would just follow them around but the one we have now loves eating them.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2024 on: July 10, 2021, 10:16:00 am »
Was up and about at 3 in the morning as one does and there's a huge black spider crawling up the wall in the hall

I get some kitchen paper and open the door and make to get him and evict him, but the soft prick tries to run at the last second and gets slightly squished. Look pal, I evict, I didn't wanna hurt ya!

He fell down and looked stunned for a minute then fucked off under the skirting board. Clearly injured though

Feel bad, man

Long as he doesn't get revenge with all his mates trying to crawl into my mouth when I'm asleep
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2025 on: July 10, 2021, 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 10, 2021, 10:16:00 am
Was up and about at 3 in the morning as one does and there's a huge black spider crawling up the wall in the hall

I get some kitchen paper and open the door and make to get him and evict him, but the soft prick tries to run at the last second and gets slightly squished. Look pal, I evict, I didn't wanna hurt ya!

He fell down and looked stunned for a minute then fucked off under the skirting board. Clearly injured though

Feel bad, man

Long as he doesn't get revenge with all his mates trying to crawl into my mouth when I'm asleep
Was good knowing you, mate. RAWK will remember you.
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2026 on: July 10, 2021, 12:06:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  3, 2021, 09:57:49 pm
Yeah, I had an ex who had cats and they used to eat spiders, the dog would too.

Yeh our cat loves them and flies as well
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2027 on: July 10, 2021, 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 10, 2021, 10:16:00 am
Was up and about at 3 in the morning as one does and there's a huge black spider crawling up the wall in the hall

I get some kitchen paper and open the door and make to get him and evict him, but the soft prick tries to run at the last second and gets slightly squished. Look pal, I evict, I didn't wanna hurt ya!

He fell down and looked stunned for a minute then fucked off under the skirting board. Clearly injured though

Feel bad, man

Long as he doesn't get revenge with all his mates trying to crawl into my mouth when I'm asleep

He'll teabag you mate, sorry.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2028 on: July 10, 2021, 09:43:41 pm »
fucked tonite



good job there isn't a thread about what i did to them slugs
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,388
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2029 on: July 10, 2021, 09:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 10, 2021, 09:05:27 pm
He'll teabag you mate, sorry.



Imagine getting a nosh off her and that thing crawls down your knob.
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2030 on: July 11, 2021, 05:15:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 10, 2021, 09:50:03 pm
Imagine getting a nosh off her, and that thing crawls down your knob.

Well, whilst you're getting a BJ, you can rest assured she has no spiders legs peeking outside of her knickers, mate.
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2031 on: July 11, 2021, 12:28:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 10, 2021, 09:50:03 pm
Imagine getting a nosh off her and that thing crawls down your knob.

As long as it doesn't nosh you as well.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2032 on: August 9, 2021, 12:20:00 pm »
Had to hoover up a spindly bugger after a few weeks. Didn't like the way it was looking at me when I was taking a shower  but of course now I'm being plagued by fruit flies and the fuckers seem completely immune to spray.  :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,204
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2033 on: August 10, 2021, 10:30:15 am »
Theres quite a big bodied one thats living behind the toilet at the moment. Sometimes its poking out the top but when you come closer it farts behind the tank and its impossible to get. Really relaxing sitting down to use the facilities knowing thats lurking somewhere close behind. Speeds things up anyway.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2034 on: August 10, 2021, 02:13:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 10, 2021, 10:30:15 am
Theres quite a big bodied one thats living behind the toilet at the moment. Sometimes its poking out the top but when you come closer it farts behind the tank and its impossible to get. Really relaxing sitting down to use the facilities knowing thats lurking somewhere close behind. Speeds things up anyway.

I'd shit myself.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,204
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2035 on: Yesterday at 10:27:52 pm »
Four reasonably sized motherfuckers removed from the property in the last four days.

Its the most, wonderful time, of the year...
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • Scrubbers
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 10:39:41 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:27:52 pm
Four reasonably sized motherfuckers removed from the property in the last four days.

Its the most, wonderful time, of the year...

Noticed a dead one on the carpet yesterday, think one of the cats must have had it. 
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,204
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 10:43:00 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:39:41 am
Noticed a dead one on the carpet yesterday, think one of the cats must have had it. 

Dead? Or just outgrown its exoskeleton?
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • Scrubbers
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2038 on: Today at 10:44:58 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:43:00 am
Dead? Or just outgrown its exoskeleton?

Dead....yep, definitely dead  :-\
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #2039 on: Today at 11:12:13 am »
Squashed a big juicy fucker last night and its remnants pretty much covered my whole shoe  :puke2
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 