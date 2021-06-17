Our kid lives in Bournemouth and his wifes cousin owned a boat, 40ft or so, twin diesel, used to take it to France. Our kid got given this sheepskin coat that had been on the boat to use when he went in the garden for a smoke. First day puts it on, walks into the garage for a smoke and the right arm was itching him, pulls the coat off and this huge spider is on his arm, legs wrapped right around it. He shit himself it was that big and bashed it off him, it then legged it off into the garage and disappeared.