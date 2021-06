Working from home, decided to sit downstairs at the kitchen table today. On a call, look up and thereís a fairly large spider on the wall in front of me. Canít do anything about it while on the call so I think Iíll get him afterwards. Look up again and itís moved into the ceiling. Next think is heís bungeeing down from the ceiling. I think Iíll get him when heís on the floor but within a split second he just dropped the last few feet and legged it under the cupboards. Looks like no lunch for me today.



I swear they can read minds.