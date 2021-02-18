« previous next »
Author Topic: The Rolling Stones  (Read 15365 times)

Offline 19th Nervous Title

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #200 on: February 18, 2021, 07:03:21 pm »
The four albums from Beggars Banquet in 68 to Exile in 72 are far and away their best work. Culminating in Exile, one of my favorite all time albums. Stones in Exile movie on making that album is great. Bit of a fan, as my username suggests.
Online Ray K

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm »
Sad news - Charlie Watts has died aged 80. RIP to a rock legend.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm »
RIP Charlie. What a life hes had.
Offline MadErik

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:52:59 pm »
R.I.P. Charlie.

Incredible drummer and style personified.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 06:05:31 pm »
Love the story of him punching Jagger telling him hes his fucking singer after he demanded to see his drummer after returning to a hotel late.

Class personified and one of the greats.
Offline 19th Nervous Title

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm »
Legend. RIP Charlie
Online duvva

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 06:40:18 pm »
Hadnt realised he was ill. A brilliantly simple drummer. A proper legend. RIP
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm »
RIP Charlie. The Stones seemed to be immortal until today!
Offline mobydick

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 07:22:15 pm »
RIP Charlie. Although not immortal his legacy and that of the RS will live on for a long time. Always had time for the Stones, end of an era.
Online Ray K

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm »
Charlie's drumming on Gimme Shelter is the fucking business. No idea how he put so much menace into his drumming here, but he did and this is the result

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RbmS3tQJ7Os" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RbmS3tQJ7Os</a>
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 09:01:21 pm »
Likewise, his beat in Get off of my cloud is brilliant.
Offline BoRed

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:47:19 pm »
Couldn't believe it when I heard it earlier. Many have left us a lot younger, but you somehow expect the Stones to go on forever. Even when they announced he wouldn't tour with them this year, it never crossed my mind that it might be serious. Very sad news.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm »
RIP Charlie Watts
Offline John_P

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm »
RIP, seeing the Stones at Glastonbury is one of my all time favourite gigs.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 pm »
If that was 2013 it was an amazing night. Especially when the choir came out to start the encore of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'.
Offline butchersdog

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:33:18 am »
Absolutely gutted. Saw them in 2005 at Twickenham, and 2018 in Cardiff. Was a bit worried they might be a bit past it for the latter, but they were fantastic. Particularly remember wondering how Charlie did it, tight as a drum and powerful for two hours. Spent more than I could really afford to get gold circle, but ended up standing at the front of the end of the catwalk, it was a bit mind blowing being that close. Remember Midnight Rambler being as sinister as the recording and marvelling at Micks harp playing. Satisfaction blew the roof off. People from all over the world were there, remember a fella with a huge Argentina flag, it was a real carnival atmosphere. Walking down towards the castle afterwards with the streets packed like the match, but instead of footy songs it was I cant get no! being chanted. Memories to last a lifetime. So glad I went.
Offline gamble

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm »
RIP Charlie, immense contribution to one of the greatest bands ever.
Online stoopid yank

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:13:22 pm »
As I remember the story, Mick woke him up by phone, so he got up, showered and shaved, got dressed in coat and tie - went to Micks room, punched him in the face with that exchange of words, and then went back to bed.

Legendary.
Online Phil M

Re: The Rolling Stones
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:16:26 pm »
Great innings all told, amazing career. The fact they all are/werestill touring is incredible in itself. RIP Charlie. A legendary musician.
