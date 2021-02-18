Absolutely gutted. Saw them in 2005 at Twickenham, and 2018 in Cardiff. Was a bit worried they might be a bit past it for the latter, but they were fantastic. Particularly remember wondering how Charlie did it, tight as a drum and powerful for two hours. Spent more than I could really afford to get gold circle, but ended up standing at the front of the end of the catwalk, it was a bit mind blowing being that close. Remember Midnight Rambler being as sinister as the recording and marvelling at Micks harp playing. Satisfaction blew the roof off. People from all over the world were there, remember a fella with a huge Argentina flag, it was a real carnival atmosphere. Walking down towards the castle afterwards with the streets packed like the match, but instead of footy songs it was I cant get no! being chanted. Memories to last a lifetime. So glad I went.