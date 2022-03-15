« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arcade Fire  (Read 56336 times)

Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #720 on: March 15, 2022, 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on March 14, 2022, 04:50:41 pm
Looks like new music is very soon

New song debuting (The Lightning I, II) on Thursday. They've played a couple of shows in support of Ukraine in the last couple of days. Played Age of Anxiety, Rabbit Hole, Generation A. Might all be on the new album?

Very excited. I enjoyed Everything Now but it was some way off the quality of their previous albums. Hoping this is a return to form.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #721 on: March 16, 2022, 02:20:31 pm »
Used to love these but I got burned out by them. Saw them six times live. Couldn't shake the feeling you can't "mean" every single performance (they've done Rebellion as often as Radiohead have done Fake Plastic Trees) but being reasonable that's a question for all musicians

Open to new stuff, last one I liked was the Suburbs. I'm in my 30s now though so the old style of their lyrics like Come On Kids! don't really hit the mark for me anymore

Shrug. Open to good new music. Not exactly sure what I want from them though

- loved the old sound but I'm tired of it
- didn't like the last one as it wasn't the old sound!
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #722 on: March 17, 2022, 06:35:21 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qJiALpiqpk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qJiALpiqpk8</a>

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #723 on: March 17, 2022, 07:15:12 pm »
Loving that.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #724 on: March 18, 2022, 07:03:35 am »
I think it's average, at best. The first part is a bit too Coldplay for me, the second part is too messy, there's no groove, it's too straight.

Offline ToneLa

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #725 on: March 19, 2022, 08:47:36 am »
Hmm, produced by Nigel Godrich
Online Ray K

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #726 on: March 19, 2022, 10:21:05 pm »
@Butlerwills  (Will Butler)
Hi friends
Ive left Arcade Fire

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that Ive changedand the band has changedover the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #727 on: March 19, 2022, 11:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 19, 2022, 10:21:05 pm
@Butlerwills 
Hi friends
Ive left Arcade Fire

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that Ive changedand the band has changedover the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.
Wow!!!  :o
Offline Seebab

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #728 on: March 20, 2022, 11:55:04 am »
New album WE to be released 6 May. Excellent.
Online John_P

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #729 on: March 20, 2022, 04:00:13 pm »
Some great videos of them playing a show in New York.

Would love them to play smaller venues when they next tour the UK. My favourite time seeing them was in the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool. Just not the Victoria Warehouse.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #730 on: March 21, 2022, 09:26:53 am »
Quote from: Ray K on March 19, 2022, 10:21:05 pm
@Butlerwills  (Will Butler)
Hi friends
Ive left Arcade Fire

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that Ive changedand the band has changedover the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.

Very sad to see him go as he was a fantastic, energetic part of the band's live performances but it looks as though he was struggling with the prospect of performing gigs again. His Atlantic article is an interesting read (https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/04/world-changed-what-makes-live-show-successful-didnt-arcade-fire/618625). He worked on the album, maybe he just didn't want to tour again.

Quote from: John_P on March 20, 2022, 04:00:13 pm
Some great videos of them playing a show in New York.

Would love them to play smaller venues when they next tour the UK. My favourite time seeing them was in the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool. Just not the Victoria Warehouse.

Would love that too - saw them at the Roundhouse in Camden when they were playing as "The Reflektors" for a couple of nights and it was great.

But they almost certainly won't, and it would be an absolute nightmare to get tickets for. Hoping to see them anywhere when they tour here again, can't help but Will leaving might be the beginning of the end in terms of them going off and doing different things.
Online John_P

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #731 on: March 21, 2022, 12:45:16 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 21, 2022, 09:26:53 am

Would love that too - saw them at the Roundhouse in Camden when they were playing as "The Reflektors" for a couple of nights and it was great.

But they almost certainly won't, and it would be an absolute nightmare to get tickets for. Hoping to see them anywhere when they tour here again, can't help but Will leaving might be the beginning of the end in terms of them going off and doing different things.

Yeah they were The Reflektors when I saw them in Blackpool.

I remember the first time I saw them at Leeds Festival mid-2000s on the Nme/Radio 1 stage. So much movement on stage from Will and  Co.

Since then barring Blackpool its been festival main stages and Manchester Arena. Closest to a 'small' venue on their last tour was the castlefield bowl.

Think if its affordable when they next tour the UK I might try and get to multiple gigs as it could be the last chance.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #732 on: March 21, 2022, 12:58:55 pm »
Quote from: John_P on March 21, 2022, 12:45:16 pm
Since then barring Blackpool its been festival main stages and Manchester Arena. Closest to a 'small' venue on their last tour was the castlefield bowl.

Think if its affordable when they next tour the UK I might try and get to multiple gigs as it could be the last chance.

Enjoyed that Castlefield Bowl gig, was a nice venue for them!
Online John_P

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #733 on: April 20, 2022, 08:57:13 pm »
Playing Koko in London next Friday, then the album out a week later.
Offline damomad

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #734 on: April 21, 2022, 08:08:00 am »
Had Funeral on in the car yesterday. Still holds up, flawless album.

Hope to see them this tour.
Online John_P

Re: The Arcade Fire
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:39:28 pm »
Enjoyed the new single.

The Koko gig tonight is being streamed live on the amazon music UK twitch account from 9pm.
