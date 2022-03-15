Looks like new music is very soon
@Butlerwills (Will Butler)Hi friendsIve left Arcade FireI left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that Ive changedand the band has changedover the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.
Some great videos of them playing a show in New York.Would love them to play smaller venues when they next tour the UK. My favourite time seeing them was in the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool. Just not the Victoria Warehouse.
Would love that too - saw them at the Roundhouse in Camden when they were playing as "The Reflektors" for a couple of nights and it was great.But they almost certainly won't, and it would be an absolute nightmare to get tickets for. Hoping to see them anywhere when they tour here again, can't help but Will leaving might be the beginning of the end in terms of them going off and doing different things.
Since then barring Blackpool its been festival main stages and Manchester Arena. Closest to a 'small' venue on their last tour was the castlefield bowl.Think if its affordable when they next tour the UK I might try and get to multiple gigs as it could be the last chance.
