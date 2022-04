@Butlerwills (Will Butler)

Hi friends—

I’ve left Arcade Fire



I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.



Some great videos of them playing a show in New York.



Would love them to play smaller venues when they next tour the UK. My favourite time seeing them was in the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool. Just not the Victoria Warehouse.



Very sad to see him go as he was a fantastic, energetic part of the band's live performances but it looks as though he was struggling with the prospect of performing gigs again. His Atlantic article is an interesting read ( https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/04/world-changed-what-makes-live-show-successful-didnt-arcade-fire/618625 ). He worked on the album, maybe he just didn't want to tour again.Would love that too - saw them at the Roundhouse in Camden when they were playing as "The Reflektors" for a couple of nights and it was great.But they almost certainly won't, and it would be an absolute nightmare to get tickets for. Hoping to see them anywhere when they tour here again, can't help but Will leaving might be the beginning of the end in terms of them going off and doing different things.