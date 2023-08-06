After Shave is what I associate Old Spice with too, but I seem to remember they did a screw up roll on, in a red oblong container, I can picture having one in the bathroom cabinet



Tabac aftershave was boss! Best smell goin thatRemember when poncey hair started comin in for fellas in the 80s and them Dads who got tints an that. Youd be round at ya mates and go the bog an the dad had just been for a shit so youd walk in a few minutes after him an first thing youd smell is hair lacquer cos he needed to respray his barnet after a Cack an then the undercurrent of shit would filter through.Bit Like how Horse Manure smells nice an sweet at first before you taste the smell of shit up creeping up your nose 20 seconds later