Author Topic: Classic 80s Adverts  (Read 10074 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #80 on: August 6, 2023, 02:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  6, 2023, 11:39:22 am
Does anyone remember the Insignia ad that used "It's all over now" by the Rolling Stones?  Just popped into my head while doing my morning smellie ritual.  Sadly, I still remember the lyrics

Insignia's got everything
Shampoo and Shower Gel
Deoderant and aftershave, for one all-over smell
And it new Insignia
and it's all over now.

I remember as a spotty 17-year-old getting the full Insignia set.  I can still smell it now.  The smell of an 80's teenager needed a government health warning :)

I couldn't remember that, then I saw the video and it came flooding back. Think we all used Insignia back in the day
Fuck the Tories

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #81 on: August 6, 2023, 04:13:47 pm »
Knew youd be an Insignia bloke Rob :)

Oh yeah

What has a hazelnut in every bite?!

SQUIRREL SHIT!!!
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #82 on: August 6, 2023, 04:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  6, 2023, 04:13:47 pm
Knew youd be an Insignia bloke Rob :)

Oh yeah

What has a hazelnut in every bite?!

SQUIRREL SHIT!!!

More an Aldi Lacura man these days ;D

Fuck the Tories

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #83 on: August 6, 2023, 06:30:48 pm »
What were the choices back then I can only remember Insignia or Slazanger

I was a Slazanger man, well boy
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #84 on: August 6, 2023, 07:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  6, 2023, 06:30:48 pm
What were the choices back then I can only remember Insignia or Slazanger

I was a Slazanger man, well boy


Lynx was introduced to the UK in 85, its called Axe abroad and came out in France in 1983. I think I used both Insignia and Lynx. Brut had a deodorant I seem to remember and I think Old Spice did too

I rememeber our kid spraying Kuoros on me once and me telling him to fuck off with that poncey shite. 30 years later I was wearing Creed Aventus
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #85 on: August 6, 2023, 07:51:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2023, 07:41:43 pm
Lynx was introduced to the UK in 85, its called Axe abroad and came out in France in 1983. I think I used both Insignia and Lynx. Brut had a deodorant I seem to remember and I think Old Spice did too

I rememeber our kid spraying Kuoros on me once and me telling him to fuck off with that poncey shite. 30 years later I was wearing Creed Aventus

Id put old spice in the aftershave category, round are way it was brut, old spice or farenheit for the posh kids
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #86 on: August 6, 2023, 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  6, 2023, 07:51:18 pm
Id put old spice in the aftershave category, round are way it was brut, old spice or farenheit for the posh kids

After Shave is what I associate Old Spice with too, but I seem to remember they did a screw up roll on, in a red oblong container, I can picture having one in the bathroom cabinet
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #87 on: August 6, 2023, 08:28:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2023, 08:17:25 pm
After Shave is what I associate Old Spice with too, but I seem to remember they did a screw up roll on, in a red oblong container, I can picture having one in the bathroom cabinet
Tabac aftershave was boss! Best smell goin that

Remember when poncey hair started comin in for fellas in the 80s and them Dads who got tints an that. Youd be round at ya mates and go the bog an the dad had just been for a shit so youd walk in a few minutes after him an first thing youd smell is hair lacquer cos he needed to respray his barnet after a Cack an then the undercurrent of shit would filter through.

Bit Like how Horse Manure smells nice an sweet at first before you taste the smell of shit up creeping up your nose 20 seconds later
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #88 on: August 6, 2023, 08:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August  6, 2023, 08:28:50 pm
Tabac aftershave was boss! Best smell goin that

Remember when poncey hair started comin in for fellas in the 80s and them Dads who got tints an that. Youd be round at ya mates and go the bog an the dad had just been for a shit so youd walk in a few minutes after him an first thing youd smell is hair lacquer cos he needed to respray his barnet aftr a Cack an then undercurrent of shit would filter through.

Bit Like how Horse Manure smells nice an sweet at first before you taste the smell of shit up creeping up your nose 20 seconds later

:lmao
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #89 on: August 6, 2023, 08:53:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2023, 08:30:07 pm
:lmao
The smell always reminded of Fit Mums and warm Boobs or them hairdressers cutting ya hair with the dryers on accidently rubbing a tit against your ear so you take a loada sniffs. Its too late though then when the smell creeps in cos youve eaten aboot 4 steak plates of sniff when the Cack comes knocking

Offline bradders1011

Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #90 on: August 6, 2023, 11:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August  6, 2023, 08:53:19 pm
The smell always reminded of Fit Mums and warm Boobs or them hairdressers cutting ya hair with the dryers on accidently rubbing a tit against your ear so you take a loada sniffs. Its too late though then when the smell creeps in cos youve eaten aboot 4 steak plates of sniff when the Cack comes knocking

Horse shit?
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #91 on: August 6, 2023, 11:43:56 pm »
Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #92 on: August 9, 2023, 08:13:05 am »
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #93 on: August 29, 2023, 05:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  6, 2023, 12:31:19 pm
Don't have blocks much anymore, buy it grated from the ASDA.  I sprinkle a bit on some cracker bread.  Missus moans like fuck coz there's cheese and crumbs all over the floor from kitchen to bedroom :)

Not just me then :)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #94 on: August 29, 2023, 05:29:20 pm »
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #95 on: August 29, 2023, 06:30:01 pm »
Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
