I think the main reason is it's technology, batteries will continue to get smaller, cheaper and faster, just like phones, you'll be able to flash charge your car one day and even if that isn't possible they are already putting chargers in roads to charge as you driver over them.
I have noticed that Octopus (and probably others) can control when you charge at home, minimising the strain on the grid, I usually do mine at 12-4am anyway so I suppose the strain isn't that big at night
Plus I wouldn't listed to the head of Toyota, he's really against EV's