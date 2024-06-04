« previous next »
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6400 on: June 4, 2024, 02:01:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June  4, 2024, 12:31:23 pm
Not that section near wolverhampton by any chance. I seem to do that quite regularly (and curse Rob for telling me the travel time is the same as on the Toll)

Is that just a good guess? Yeah my commute is Wolverhampton to Solihull, but only once a week. Yeah the toll is too dear now, unless the M6 was closed or down to 1 lane, I wouldnt pay for it.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6401 on: June 4, 2024, 02:25:44 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June  4, 2024, 02:01:18 pm
Is that just a good guess? Yeah my commute is Wolverhampton to Solihull, but only once a week. Yeah the toll is too dear now, unless the M6 was closed or down to 1 lane, I wouldnt pay for it.

It's a deductible expense for me so a bit less of a hit on the pocket, but still , I usually don't pay for it.
Normally sat in 15 min + delays around Wolverhampton though.  Very start stop like you say.  The only 'redeeming' thing is it's quite localised and normally only 15 mins.
I sometimes justify it as I can earn more by getting to the office early and starting the clock, than sat in traffic. But I'm not as used to seeing it Northbound yet.

--edit-- now I've thought about it, I might as well stay in the office for 30 mins at the end of the day and then take the toll home :)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6402 on: June 4, 2024, 08:41:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2024, 07:50:24 pm
That is one beast of a car, looks briliant. I'd love to see one on the road as a fully rally replica.
https://youtu.be/uIIJCvvu3Eo?si=RXz6xUv5q5nszfOv

Here you go. Absolutely crazy!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6403 on: June 4, 2024, 08:53:27 pm »
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6404 on: June 5, 2024, 12:17:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2024, 12:58:56 pm
They're the Mercedes team trucks
Oh right. Not on the roads very often?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6405 on: June 5, 2024, 01:45:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  5, 2024, 12:17:58 pm
Oh right. Not on the roads very often?

They do the European circuits, then when the teams are over on the American continent, Asia or its summer break, the drivers bring them back. So like right now, Canada is the next F1 race, so all the drivers are back in the UK and doing normal work - I know in the close season they get used, but I "think", during the season, rather than risk them getting damaged and being off the road, they'll just sit at the depot until they are ready to leave for Spain in 2 weeks. There's a load parked up at the Rugby depot as well.

The Pirelli trucks are nice, they have a full, black, carbon look wrap on them.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6406 on: June 5, 2024, 05:58:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 01:45:29 pm
They do the European circuits, then when the teams are over on the American continent, Asia or its summer break, the drivers bring them back. So like right now, Canada is the next F1 race, so all the drivers are back in the UK and doing normal work - I know in the close season they get used, but I "think", during the season, rather than risk them getting damaged and being off the road, they'll just sit at the depot until they are ready to leave for Spain in 2 weeks. There's a load parked up at the Rugby depot as well.

The Pirelli trucks are nice, they have a full, black, carbon look wrap on them.
Would love to see the Pirelli ones then!

Not a bad situation driving that Mercedes one across the globe ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6407 on: June 5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  5, 2024, 05:58:43 pm
Would love to see the Pirelli ones then!

Not a bad situation driving that Mercedes one across the globe ;D






And this is one of the Mercedes trailers



Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6408 on: June 6, 2024, 01:13:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm


Isnt it better to have brighter coloured cabin exteriors especially in and around Europe? More so in England because of the endless fogs and mists.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6409 on: June 6, 2024, 01:18:36 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on June  6, 2024, 01:13:28 pm
Isnt it better to have brighter coloured cabin exteriors especially in and around Europe? More so in England because of the endless fogs and mists.

The colours and the carbon wrap are Pirellis choice.  When the trucks are working they have Pirelli F1 on the cab between the rooflights.The Alpine Trucks are also Black, but painted not wrapped.

I actually find silver a hard colour to see on vehicles and I've noticed no matter what colour you're running, whether Black, White, Green/White, Yellow, some people won't see you regardless.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6410 on: June 7, 2024, 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm
And this is one of the Mercedes trailers




Cheers. Like the Mercedes truck more for some reason.
« Reply #6411 on: June 7, 2024, 02:46:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  4, 2024, 01:25:43 pm
;D

M6 Toll is a waste of money. Plod sat a car on on the Toll on Saturday too and did something like 30/50 people for speeding too, so you can't even batter it anymore.

Rob.  I'd be interested to know what SatNav you use mate?

My lad put me on to 'Waze' and I've not looked back. It's fucking brilliant. Warns you of Plod and loads of hazards etc.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6412 on: June 7, 2024, 03:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  7, 2024, 02:46:57 pm
Rob.  I'd be interested to know what SatNav you use mate?

My lad put me on to 'Waze' and I've not looked back. It's fucking brilliant. Warns you of Plod and loads of hazards etc.



If its a plain route I've been before and I know the bridge heights, or I'm in the car, I just use Google Maps to keep an eye on traffic (car sat nav has a 2009 disc in so that's useless), otherwise I use TomTom Road Lords, which is an HGV specific one, covers weight restrictions and low bridges. Waze is good, I did use that in the past - its not on my current phone, should put it back on really.

I prefer not to use Sat nav if I can help it, I'm old school so its follow the signs and remember where I've been in the past so I can get back without needing directions - I've always had a good sense of direction and an intuition for finding places
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6413 on: June 7, 2024, 03:49:49 pm »
Yeah you need to use Waze, save me a couple of speeding tickets in the past for sure.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6414 on: June 7, 2024, 05:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June  7, 2024, 03:49:49 pm
Yeah you need to use Waze, save me a couple of speeding tickets in the past for sure.

After a period of having 6 pts, cleared, then 3 pts, I've kept mine clean for two decades, I tend to do the limit now due to the HGV licence, but it'll be handy to know when I am being a bit "lively"

Is this Cupra you've got?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6415 on: June 7, 2024, 05:21:07 pm »
Ive only ever had one set of 3 points about 9 years back so off the license now. Thats the Cupra Formentor, Ive got the Cupra Ateca. I was originally looking at the Formentor but went for the Ateca as it had a slightly bigger boot space, and proper dials for heating controls which I prefer over touch buttons or touchscreen controlled.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6416 on: June 7, 2024, 08:04:43 pm »
There's been a black one parked opposite ours all week, looked like a nice car, the styling is really good, no taller than the 22 plate Yaris they've got, so didn't look like a tank
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6417 on: June 8, 2024, 03:20:14 pm »
interesting to see the new 330e with 63miles and Merc c class with 67 miles of electric range. To get even 50 real world miles could cover a lot of peoples commuting. Makes a compelling case against buying an EV.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6418 on: June 9, 2024, 11:56:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June  8, 2024, 03:20:14 pm
interesting to see the new 330e with 63miles and Merc c class with 67 miles of electric range. To get even 50 real world miles could cover a lot of peoples commuting. Makes a compelling case against buying an EV.

Workmate of mine who has an EV says he'll never get another, can't do the distances he wants to do, but he will get a Hybrid next. The mad thing is, our director had a 330e as a company car, its only costs £7k more than the Vauxhall Mokka my mate has :butt

Saw a thing on Richard Hammonds workshop, I've heard of this company before, they use green energy to make synthetic petrol from hydrogen, carbon taken from the atmosphere and something else. They're testing it in an old Racing Bentley and it looks really good.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6419 on: June 9, 2024, 12:01:00 pm »
Mokka has one of the worst ranges of any electric (or they did have)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6420 on: June 9, 2024, 12:38:40 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  9, 2024, 12:01:00 pm
Mokka has one of the worst ranges of any electric (or they did have)

He got from the Oldham to the Lakes OK, its the sitting queueing to get on the few chargers up there that did for him. He goes to Cornwall soon, he's hiring a ICE car to do that trip.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6421 on: June 9, 2024, 03:04:02 pm »
Im loving EV driving and ownership anyway
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6422 on: June 9, 2024, 11:58:08 pm »
I wasnt knocking EV ownership but the head of Toyota made an interesting point that most EVs have redundant range and that a hybrid can satisfy 90% of journeys fully electrified, while using less rare materials.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6423 on: June 10, 2024, 08:11:03 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June  9, 2024, 11:58:08 pm
I wasnt knocking EV ownership but the head of Toyota made an interesting point that most EVs have redundant range and that a hybrid can satisfy 90% of journeys fully electrified, while using less rare materials.

Self charging Hybrids do seem to be the ideal solution. Considering we're already being asked to take strain off the grid in winter, how's it expected to cope with millions of Evs being plugged in?

I'm not anti EV, I just look long term and don't see them as the solution they're made out to be. No thought seems to have gone into the millions of charging points required, the strain on an already strained national grid, how people in terraced streets are supposed to charge, why car dealers are already refusing to sell second hand EV's of a certain age as they cannot take the hit of needing to replace a battery and worrying that the battery warranty aren't worth a cold bucket of piss and the car companies will have some way of getting out of paying, the cost of the cars, £30k seems to be the minimum price, how its in reality 2050 before we can go fully non ICE. A self charging hybrid, using synthetic fuels, appears to me to be the way forwards.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6424 on: June 10, 2024, 09:00:41 am »
I think the main reason is it's technology, batteries will continue to get smaller, cheaper and faster, just like phones, you'll be able to flash charge your car one day and even if that isn't possible they are already putting chargers in roads to charge as you driver over them.

I have noticed that Octopus (and probably others) can control when you charge at home, minimising the strain on the grid, I usually do mine at 12-4am anyway so I suppose the strain isn't that big at night

Plus I wouldn't listed to the head of Toyota, he's really against EV's
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6425 on: June 10, 2024, 12:40:39 pm »
Yeah I only charge mine between 12am and 5am

My commute to work is really short too so Im probably the ideal person for an EV in that sense
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6426 on: July 10, 2024, 04:25:05 pm »


Well done Ford for making the new Capri, a generic turd burger
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6427 on: July 10, 2024, 10:55:11 pm »
If that doesn't lure Rob back in nothing will  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6428 on: July 11, 2024, 12:11:09 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 10, 2024, 10:55:11 pm
If that doesn't lure Rob back in nothing will  ;D
My exact same thoughts when I saw the picture.  :D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6429 on: July 13, 2024, 05:50:14 pm »
Didnt  realise Rob was blind
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6430 on: July 13, 2024, 10:02:02 pm »
Had a look through the work lease fleet the other day - are any cars not controlled by vast iPads out of the driver's line of sight now?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6431 on: July 17, 2024, 10:08:21 pm »
Rav4 Prime, the plug in hybrid.
So far so good, fine for about 40 miles as an electric vehicle (enough for my commute round trip). Takes about 2 hours to charge on a level 2 charger in my building (which is free at the moment but they are changing that next month).
Only had it since Friday so haven't really used any petrol, it's fast as with 300 HP.
My last car was a 2003 Subaru Outback so a bit of an upgrade  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6432 on: July 22, 2024, 12:23:28 pm »
My word. Ive seen an abomination.

The Ferrari SUV going the other way.

Why? Just why??? Getting towards £400k. On the plus side, its better looking than the Lamborghini , Rolls Royce or Bentley SUVs.

On the negative side, thats like being better looking than Nigel Farrage.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6433 on: Today at 02:37:17 am »
Replaced our nearly dead 54 plate Golf with this on the weekend. And to be fair with over 260,000 miles on the clock it was time.



It's like chalk and cheese  ;D
