I wasnt knocking EV ownership but the head of Toyota made an interesting point that most EVs have redundant range and that a hybrid can satisfy 90% of journeys fully electrified, while using less rare materials.



Self charging Hybrids do seem to be the ideal solution. Considering we're already being asked to take strain off the grid in winter, how's it expected to cope with millions of Evs being plugged in?I'm not anti EV, I just look long term and don't see them as the solution they're made out to be. No thought seems to have gone into the millions of charging points required, the strain on an already strained national grid, how people in terraced streets are supposed to charge, why car dealers are already refusing to sell second hand EV's of a certain age as they cannot take the hit of needing to replace a battery and worrying that the battery warranty aren't worth a cold bucket of piss and the car companies will have some way of getting out of paying, the cost of the cars, £30k seems to be the minimum price, how its in reality 2050 before we can go fully non ICE. A self charging hybrid, using synthetic fuels, appears to me to be the way forwards.