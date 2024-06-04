« previous next »
Quote from: PaulF on June  4, 2024, 12:31:23 pm
Not that section near wolverhampton by any chance. I seem to do that quite regularly (and curse Rob for telling me the travel time is the same as on the Toll)

Is that just a good guess? Yeah my commute is Wolverhampton to Solihull, but only once a week. Yeah the toll is too dear now, unless the M6 was closed or down to 1 lane, I wouldnt pay for it.
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June  4, 2024, 02:01:18 pm
Is that just a good guess? Yeah my commute is Wolverhampton to Solihull, but only once a week. Yeah the toll is too dear now, unless the M6 was closed or down to 1 lane, I wouldnt pay for it.

It's a deductible expense for me so a bit less of a hit on the pocket, but still , I usually don't pay for it.
Normally sat in 15 min + delays around Wolverhampton though.  Very start stop like you say.  The only 'redeeming' thing is it's quite localised and normally only 15 mins.
I sometimes justify it as I can earn more by getting to the office early and starting the clock, than sat in traffic. But I'm not as used to seeing it Northbound yet.

--edit-- now I've thought about it, I might as well stay in the office for 30 mins at the end of the day and then take the toll home :)
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2024, 07:50:24 pm
That is one beast of a car, looks briliant. I'd love to see one on the road as a fully rally replica.
https://youtu.be/uIIJCvvu3Eo?si=RXz6xUv5q5nszfOv

Here you go. Absolutely crazy!
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2024, 12:58:56 pm
They're the Mercedes team trucks
Oh right. Not on the roads very often?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  5, 2024, 12:17:58 pm
Oh right. Not on the roads very often?

They do the European circuits, then when the teams are over on the American continent, Asia or its summer break, the drivers bring them back. So like right now, Canada is the next F1 race, so all the drivers are back in the UK and doing normal work - I know in the close season they get used, but I "think", during the season, rather than risk them getting damaged and being off the road, they'll just sit at the depot until they are ready to leave for Spain in 2 weeks. There's a load parked up at the Rugby depot as well.

The Pirelli trucks are nice, they have a full, black, carbon look wrap on them.
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 01:45:29 pm
They do the European circuits, then when the teams are over on the American continent, Asia or its summer break, the drivers bring them back. So like right now, Canada is the next F1 race, so all the drivers are back in the UK and doing normal work - I know in the close season they get used, but I "think", during the season, rather than risk them getting damaged and being off the road, they'll just sit at the depot until they are ready to leave for Spain in 2 weeks. There's a load parked up at the Rugby depot as well.

The Pirelli trucks are nice, they have a full, black, carbon look wrap on them.
Would love to see the Pirelli ones then!

Not a bad situation driving that Mercedes one across the globe ;D
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  5, 2024, 05:58:43 pm
Would love to see the Pirelli ones then!

Not a bad situation driving that Mercedes one across the globe ;D






And this is one of the Mercedes trailers



Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm


Isnt it better to have brighter coloured cabin exteriors especially in and around Europe? More so in England because of the endless fogs and mists.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 01:13:28 pm
Isnt it better to have brighter coloured cabin exteriors especially in and around Europe? More so in England because of the endless fogs and mists.

The colours and the carbon wrap are Pirellis choice.  When the trucks are working they have Pirelli F1 on the cab between the rooflights.The Alpine Trucks are also Black, but painted not wrapped.

I actually find silver a hard colour to see on vehicles and I've noticed no matter what colour you're running, whether Black, White, Green/White, Yellow, some people won't see you regardless.
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm
And this is one of the Mercedes trailers




Cheers. Like the Mercedes truck more for some reason.
