Oh right. Not on the roads very often?



They do the European circuits, then when the teams are over on the American continent, Asia or its summer break, the drivers bring them back. So like right now, Canada is the next F1 race, so all the drivers are back in the UK and doing normal work - I know in the close season they get used, but I "think", during the season, rather than risk them getting damaged and being off the road, they'll just sit at the depot until they are ready to leave for Spain in 2 weeks. There's a load parked up at the Rugby depot as well.The Pirelli trucks are nice, they have a full, black, carbon look wrap on them.