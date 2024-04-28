« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 485966 times)

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 02:01:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:31:23 pm
Not that section near wolverhampton by any chance. I seem to do that quite regularly (and curse Rob for telling me the travel time is the same as on the Toll)

Is that just a good guess? Yeah my commute is Wolverhampton to Solihull, but only once a week. Yeah the toll is too dear now, unless the M6 was closed or down to 1 lane, I wouldnt pay for it.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,274
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 02:25:44 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 02:01:18 pm
Is that just a good guess? Yeah my commute is Wolverhampton to Solihull, but only once a week. Yeah the toll is too dear now, unless the M6 was closed or down to 1 lane, I wouldnt pay for it.

It's a deductible expense for me so a bit less of a hit on the pocket, but still , I usually don't pay for it.
Normally sat in 15 min + delays around Wolverhampton though.  Very start stop like you say.  The only 'redeeming' thing is it's quite localised and normally only 15 mins.
I sometimes justify it as I can earn more by getting to the office early and starting the clock, than sat in traffic. But I'm not as used to seeing it Northbound yet.

--edit-- now I've thought about it, I might as well stay in the office for 30 mins at the end of the day and then take the toll home :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 08:41:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2024, 07:50:24 pm
That is one beast of a car, looks briliant. I'd love to see one on the road as a fully rally replica.
https://youtu.be/uIIJCvvu3Eo?si=RXz6xUv5q5nszfOv

Here you go. Absolutely crazy!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,883
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 08:53:27 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,365
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 12:17:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2024, 12:58:56 pm
They're the Mercedes team trucks
Oh right. Not on the roads very often?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 