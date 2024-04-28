Is that just a good guess? Yeah my commute is Wolverhampton to Solihull, but only once a week. Yeah the toll is too dear now, unless the M6 was closed or down to 1 lane, I wouldnt pay for it.



It's a deductible expense for me so a bit less of a hit on the pocket, but still , I usually don't pay for it.Normally sat in 15 min + delays around Wolverhampton though. Very start stop like you say. The only 'redeeming' thing is it's quite localised and normally only 15 mins.I sometimes justify it as I can earn more by getting to the office early and starting the clock, than sat in traffic. But I'm not as used to seeing it Northbound yet.--edit-- now I've thought about it, I might as well stay in the office for 30 mins at the end of the day and then take the toll home