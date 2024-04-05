« previous next »
What Car Do You Own/Drive?

PaulF

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 5, 2024, 02:25:11 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 14, 2024, 10:04:10 pm
The redesigned Kona is nice too but they added 200 a month to the lease cost for it :/

We are suddenly in the market for a "new" car.  Wife has a new job and our electric car won't do the mileage she needs.
Looking at an older model Kona.  Does anyone have experience of these?  for us running costs is the main factor.  It'll mostly be urban driving, and if we use it for longer journeys the mpg isn't a major issue as it'll be fairly rare.  So 30/40mph / mpg is of interest. And insurance and general reliability.?
thejbs

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 6, 2024, 11:47:48 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on April  3, 2024, 05:15:02 pm
Finally got a date for delivery of my BMW IX1, so only a few more weeks of crunching gears and using my left leg like a sucker

My neighbour back home just took delivery of one. Really lovely looking car. Wasnt a fan of the lack of physical buttons but all new cars are going that way. Im sure itll all be voice recognition soon.
Paullfc95

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 8, 2024, 08:49:37 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2024, 10:29:17 am
I doubt they will and even if they do stand your ground, they wònt want to lose a sale and commission
They didn't even look at the car again or even realise about the reg mate. I just signed the paperwork and swapped them dead easy.
Nothing they can do now so their fault.
PaulF

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 10:03:21 am
Quote from: thejbs on April  6, 2024, 11:47:48 pm
My neighbour back home just took delivery of one. Really lovely looking car. Wasnt a fan of the lack of physical buttons but all new cars are going that way. Im sure itll all be voice recognition soon.

Do you think buttons might make a comeback as optional extras?
I don't even like up, down buttons for volume control. Give me a knob to twist any day.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 10:20:56 am
Quote from: Paullfc95 on April  8, 2024, 08:49:37 am
They didn't even look at the car again or even realise about the reg mate. I just signed the paperwork and swapped them dead easy.
Nothing they can do now so their fault.

Nice one.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 10:22:20 am
Quote from: thejbs on April  6, 2024, 11:47:48 pm
My neighbour back home just took delivery of one. Really lovely looking car. Wasnt a fan of the lack of physical buttons but all new cars are going that way. Im sure itll all be voice recognition soon.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder ;)
[new username under construction]

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 11:05:54 am
Quote from: PaulF on April  9, 2024, 10:03:21 am
Do you think buttons might make a comeback as optional extras?
I don't even like up, down buttons for volume control. Give me a knob to twist any day.

Yeah buttons will become luxury items that you have to pay for the add on, cheap cars will just have touch screens like crappy Android tablets
TepidT2O

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 12:26:24 pm
Touch screens in cars are dangerous. I reckon legislation will bring back buttons at some point
Graeme

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 01:21:06 pm
I think the car manufacturers will mitigate it with more voice control rather than go back to buttons.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 01:22:31 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April  9, 2024, 01:21:06 pm
I think the car manufacturers will mitigate it with more voice control rather than go back to buttons.

Oh fucking joy. Anyone who has an Alexa knows its like a red rag to a bull to kids "Alexa play Christmas songs", "Alexa blow fart noises" "Alexa say fuck off"

Quote from: TepidT2O on April  9, 2024, 12:26:24 pm
Touch screens in cars are dangerous. I reckon legislation will bring back buttons at some point

Its mental. I can be pulled and given 6 pts for scrolling through a phone, mounted in a cradle, to play a song, while a Tesla driver can fuck about on what is essentially a flat screen fucking tv/monitor and its OK :butt

My car has, what was in 2009 state of the art, touchscreen for the radio/cd/air con/phone/twat nav. Its horribly outdated now, but a fella on the Forum converts them to Android, has Spotify, Amazon Music, Twat Nav, phone etc - looks good but its £650 to get it done. I can change to that but cannot use my phone to do the same?
TepidT2O

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 01:46:14 pm
Well you can be done for using a touchscreen in a car if they can show it distracted you whilst driving. But what choice do you have??

John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 01:56:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  9, 2024, 12:26:24 pm
Touch screens in cars are dangerous. I reckon legislation will bring back buttons at some point.
I treated myself to an Audi Q2 Black Edition not really knowing much about them. It was just a matter of.... me.want.that.nice.car!
Fucking hell I'm so glad it's one of the few models Audi have kept all its knobs on. I'd hate touchscreen like in my daughters A1.
PaulF

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 02:07:58 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April  9, 2024, 01:21:06 pm
I think the car manufacturers will mitigate it with more voice control rather than go back to buttons.

Could well be right. I'm a bit of an old fogey and do 'worry' about touch screen everything. That said, my passengers know to keep quiet when I approach a junction as I can't process what they are saying and concentrate on the junction.

Hey car, play Talksport would be far safer (as long as , in response it swerves me into the nearest tree for even suggesting that).

The horn I expect must remain a 'button'  , arguably the headlamps so you can 'flash' people ,even though you aren't supposed to.
Everything else I would think could react in a timely fashion, even signal left , obvs not for drivers of german cars :)

--edit-- the most beneficial one for speech I reckon would be the ability to set the sat nav via talk, admittedly rather than program it before you set off which really should not be an issue.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 02:56:59 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April  9, 2024, 02:07:58 pm
Could well be right. I'm a bit of an old fogey and do 'worry' about touch screen everything. That said, my passengers know to keep quiet when I approach a junction as I can't process what they are saying and concentrate on the junction.

Hey car, play Talksport would be far safer (as long as , in response it swerves me into the nearest tree for even suggesting that).

The horn I expect must remain a 'button'  , arguably the headlamps so you can 'flash' people ,even though you aren't supposed to.
Everything else I would think could react in a timely fashion, even signal left , obvs not for drivers of german cars :)

--edit-- the most beneficial one for speech I reckon would be the ability to set the sat nav via talk, admittedly rather than program it before you set off which really should not be an issue.

"Hey Car, play Baby shark"

That'll fucking distract you :lmao
PaulF

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 02:58:08 pm
You really, really don't like baby shark do you?
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 03:00:52 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April  9, 2024, 02:58:08 pm
You really, really don't like baby shark do you?

Hate it - thankfully my kids were never into it.  My missus would have gone nuts at our kids a few years ago, it would have been "Hey Car, play Wait and Bleed by Slipknot" ;D
Riquende

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 03:10:59 pm
I remember way back 20 years ago, or it may have even been the late 90s, reading a discussion about how the controls on the Enterprise in Star Trek: TNG were an awful design because you have to look at them constantly to make sure you're hitting the right button on the otherwise black mirrored touch screen. It was brought up that driving a car with that sort of dashboard would be incredibly dangerous as the driver would be constantly distracted and pulling their eyes off the road, and thus predicted it would never happen.

Bloody Teslas.

I love my 2013 Mini, the era was just at the right balance of cool display (no touch screen) and buttons. The brand new VWs that I drive for work are okay, the climate controls are all separate, but the media/phone/navigation is all on one screen that you have to tap to get around, which annoys me.

Could be worse (and I assume will be). Cars these days are getting so ugly both inside and out that I can see point in my life where I'd welcome the fully automated JohnnyCab network whisking us all around the place.
TheKid.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 04:53:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2024, 10:22:20 am
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder ;)

Something tells me you dont like SUVs ;)

Im not a fan of the touchscreen use for climate control etc
Been driving my missuss Ariya and although it has some physical buttons - you have to go into the touchscreen for properly adjusting the climate controls and its annoying 
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 05:45:46 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on April  9, 2024, 04:53:48 pm
Something tells me you dont like SUVs ;)

Im not a fan of the touchscreen use for climate control etc
Been driving my missuss Ariya and although it has some physical buttons - you have to go into the touchscreen for properly adjusting the climate controls and its annoying 

I might have mentioned that I hate the big ugly oversized penis extensions ;)

I mean, this isn't good looking



And who the fuck needs a car this big?



TepidT2O

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 05:47:04 pm
Quote from: John C on April  9, 2024, 01:56:08 pm
I treated myself to an Audi Q2 Black Edition not really knowing much about them. It was just a matter of.... me.want.that.nice.car!
Fucking hell I'm so glad it's one of the few models Audi have kept all its knobs on. I'd hate touchscreen like in my daughters A1.
Yeah my q2 has knobs, its much better.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 05:50:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  9, 2024, 05:47:04 pm
Yeah my q2 has knobs, its much better.

Aren't all Audis full of knobs?
TepidT2O

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 05:52:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2024, 05:50:31 pm
Aren't all Audis full of knobs?
Hey!

Im not really a fan of my q2 though. I only got it because my previous lease was up, and there was very little stock.  Not really into the whole suv thing to be honest
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 06:00:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  9, 2024, 05:52:40 pm
Hey!

Im not really a fan of my q2 though. I only got it because my previous lease was up, and there was very little stock.  Not really into the whole suv thing to be honest

I sat in a Q5 while mine was getting serviced a few eyars ago and found it was very cramped for such a big lump.

I'll be swapping mine in a couple of years I reckon, but there's less and less cars I want. The whole E/I/F Pace range of Jags is horrible, I don't want an X or a Q, don't want an EV, wouldn't mind a hybrid though, but there's no real choice so I'm hoping for a late model XF, 3.0D . Other option is a re-imported 2009 Jag XJ, they're so well maintained in Japan they're is as new condition.
TheKid.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 06:06:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2024, 05:45:46 pm
I might have mentioned that I hate the big ugly oversized penis extensions ;)

I mean, this isn't good looking




I mean it is good looking. Better looking than most of the shite you mention ;)
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 07:38:35 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on April  9, 2024, 06:06:58 pm
I mean it is good looking. Better looking than most of the shite you mention ;)

That's designed by a 5 yr old kid, only kids draw cars like that  ;D

This is a proper car  (I actually don't like the look of the XF/XE)



If it was just me and the missus, I'd be looking at one of these



Or these



TheKid.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 08:31:31 pm
I do love a proper mustang.

Even as someone who likes (seeing as Ive got one which a kid designed arriving in a week ;) ) SUVs and EVs - I really dislike the Mustang Mach E
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 9, 2024, 09:24:54 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on April  9, 2024, 08:31:31 pm
I do love a proper mustang.

Even as someone who likes (seeing as Ive got one which a kid designed arriving in a week ;) ) SUVs and EVs - I really dislike the Mustang Mach E

That Mach E is disgusting.
thejbs

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 10, 2024, 08:03:20 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2024, 05:45:46 pm
I might have mentioned that I hate the big ugly oversized penis extensions ;)

I mean, this isn't good looking



And who the fuck needs a car this big?



I have a q3. Id rather own a 3/5 series but fucked my back up. For me, its far easier getting into an SUV now. Size wise, the q3 and X1 you pictured arent that big (not much bigger than the average hatch). I do agree on the other you posted. The x5/x6/x7 sized suvs are ridiculous, dangerous and unnecessary.
TepidT2O

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 10, 2024, 11:43:36 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 10, 2024, 08:03:20 am
I have a q3. Id rather own a 3/5 series but fucked my back up. For me, its far easier getting into an SUV now. Size wise, the q3 and X1 you pictured arent that big (not much bigger than the average hatch). I do agree on the other you posted. The x5/x6/x7 sized suvs are ridiculous, dangerous and unnecessary.
I went from an A3 to a Q2. I reckon they are pretty much the same size in some ways but being an SUV ruins the performance and fuel consumption.

Given how incredible these small petrol turbos are, it seems odd to throw away all the gains on making cars bigger.

Mind you, I get the back thing, I dont know how people get into some sports cars.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 10, 2024, 01:25:47 pm
Quote from: thejbs on April 10, 2024, 08:03:20 am
I have a q3. Id rather own a 3/5 series but fucked my back up. For me, its far easier getting into an SUV now. Size wise, the q3 and X1 you pictured arent that big (not much bigger than the average hatch). I do agree on the other you posted. The x5/x6/x7 sized suvs are ridiculous, dangerous and unnecessary.

Its the height , esp the roof and the bottom of the window, and weight I have an issue with. I checked, my X type Jag is a 2.2D, seats 5 comfortably, can put 2 suitcases in the boot plus bags. Its same wheelbase, but is half a foot lower than the IX1, is narrower than it and almost a ton lighter. I thought the 1 series was supposed to be a smaller car? The IX is 5ft 6 high, like all the other so called small SUV's, so when crossing roads, its a nightmare, as you cannot see past parked cars. Its bad as well crossing the main road by ours when traffic backed up from the lights, as its really wide and you cannot see cars overtaking the queue to turn right. Also, in car parks and junctions, you can't see past them. They're all just physically too big.

Its OK in America with big wide roads, huge parking spaces and no fucker walking anywhere, but the X5/6/7 and the Q7/8 are just not suited for UK roads.
Graeme

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 10, 2024, 02:51:03 pm
I reckon Rob caught his Mrs playing away in the back of an SUV. Nobody could hate a car that much, theres no rational explanation for it. CANT GET UPTO FUNNY BUSINESS IN THE BACK OF AN X-TYPE CAN YA! :D
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 10, 2024, 03:00:23 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April 10, 2024, 02:51:03 pm
I reckon Rob caught his Mrs playing away in the back of an SUV. Nobody could hate a car that much, theres no rational explanation for it. CANT GET UPTO FUNNY BUSINESS IN THE BACK OF AN X-TYPE CAN YA! :D

I'm not rational.

As for the second bit, course you can - you can in an old Mini
Graeme

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 10, 2024, 03:11:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 10, 2024, 03:00:23 pm
I'm not rational.

As for the second bit, course you can - you can in an old Mini

Not at my age with my knees and back :D
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 10, 2024, 04:42:51 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April 10, 2024, 03:11:45 pm
Not at my age with my knees and back :D

;D
RedSince86

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 02:53:29 am
Definite design flaw in the Tesla Cybertruck.

I bet it was scary when it happened.

Basically what happened was the metal wrap around the accelerator pedal slid off and got wedged and kept the accelerator pedal lying flat.

Guy in the video explains it better.

https://www.reddit.com/r/therewasanattempt/s/ZVqUEghwLx
