I remember way back 20 years ago, or it may have even been the late 90s, reading a discussion about how the controls on the Enterprise in Star Trek: TNG were an awful design because you have to look at them constantly to make sure you're hitting the right button on the otherwise black mirrored touch screen. It was brought up that driving a car with that sort of dashboard would be incredibly dangerous as the driver would be constantly distracted and pulling their eyes off the road, and thus predicted it would never happen.



Bloody Teslas.



I love my 2013 Mini, the era was just at the right balance of cool display (no touch screen) and buttons. The brand new VWs that I drive for work are okay, the climate controls are all separate, but the media/phone/navigation is all on one screen that you have to tap to get around, which annoys me.



Could be worse (and I assume will be). Cars these days are getting so ugly both inside and out that I can see point in my life where I'd welcome the fully automated JohnnyCab network whisking us all around the place.