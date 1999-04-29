interested in peoples views on this as I might be in the market for another car soon...



If I have £8000 to spend and know the car I want to get, should I go with a newer version of the car that, more often than not has high mileage or older version of the car that has low mileage? Appreciate their will be other factors like Full Service History, number of owners etc.



Also what about ex-police cars...are they worth looking at?





Personally I'd swerve ex-Police - you don't know who has been driving it, how badly it has been thrashed, has it been bounced up and down kerbs chasing scalls, how many accidents its been in. Then there are things like interior damage, worn out seats, bits missing, holes for eqpt.It all depends on the car you're looking at, You've hit the nail on the head, service history/past MOT's to see if its had a lot of fails and advisories and no of owners are all big considerations, also how much mileage will you do? A very low mileage car that has sat a lot could have all kinds of problems from just sitting still, whereas a high mileage car can have a lot of worn components. Also depends on the size of the engine, a high mileage 1.0 or 1.2 has likely been ran at high revs on the motorway and will be well on its way to death.I was thinking about changing mine this year and I was looking at 5 years old with about 60k max on it. I'd personally go for the newer model if the mileage wasn't huge, average mileage is 12,000 to 15,000 now