What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 15, 2024, 07:58:08 pm
None.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 15, 2024, 09:20:08 pm
Mercedes A Class 180d, red, luv it.
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 16, 2024, 10:20:11 am
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 16, 2024, 11:22:16 am
Our latest family car.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 16, 2024, 11:40:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2024, 10:20:11 am
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next

My friend has a vauxhall crossland EV, similar experience. Was ok until the winter and then had lots of fault and really bad range. EVs really struggle with cold weather - have said as well they will never own a 100% EV again. Glad i stuck with hybrid.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 16, 2024, 09:32:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2024, 10:20:11 am
He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming.

I would be too.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 17, 2024, 09:10:45 am
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 17, 2024, 09:29:25 am
Just got myself a new car a week before Christmas, having had it for a few weeks now, I am extremely happy.


It is a Renault Austral (Iconic Esprit Alpine) which is a 1.2 Hybrid. Never did I think I would own a Renault or a Hybrid for that matter but it is excellent, I guess now being older I think about convenience, fuel economy, practicality - but yeah, I would highly recommend. Going from an A5 S Line and before that an M1, C43, etc... big changes but I love cruising in this, having my golf clubs in the back without compromising boot space, etc etc... the built in Android system is also excellent.

Not my car but an exact same looking one:



Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 18, 2024, 01:29:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2024, 10:20:11 am
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next


I've had none of those problems in my EV (but then, I can easily go to the Lakes and back on one charge)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 18, 2024, 01:33:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 18, 2024, 01:29:43 pm

I've had none of those problems in my EV (but then, I can easily go to the Lakes and back on one charge)



Ditto, i had mine for three years with zero issues, yes the range reduced during winter but not stupidly so. 

But you get the feeling that some people wont change their minds about EV's regardless of any contrary lived experience by many people.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 18, 2024, 05:08:32 pm
Quote from: gamble on January 16, 2024, 11:40:02 am
My friend has a vauxhall crossland EV, similar experience. Was ok until the winter and then had lots of fault and really bad range. EVs really struggle with cold weather - have said as well they will never own a 100% EV again. Glad i stuck with hybrid.
I'd say the problem here is them both buying Vauxhall, rather than both having EVs.
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 18, 2024, 05:27:44 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on January 18, 2024, 01:33:51 pm
Ditto, i had mine for three years with zero issues, yes the range reduced during winter but not stupidly so. 

But you get the feeling that some people wont change their minds about EV's regardless of any contrary lived experience by many people.


Exactly this!

I remember a picture of a BMW IX3 that had run out of charge in the middle of a junction, was all over the internet with people commenting on how bad EV's were etc because that was their own agenda. Wasn't the EV's fault that the driver didnt charge it, same when an ICE car runs out of fuel!
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 18, 2024, 05:38:39 pm
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on January 18, 2024, 05:27:44 pm
Exactly this!

I remember a picture of a BMW IX3 that had run out of charge in the middle of a junction, was all over the internet with people commenting on how bad EV's were etc because that was their own agenda. Wasn't the EV's fault that the driver didnt charge it, same when an ICE car runs out of fuel!

Yes, but you don't pay £32,000 for an ICE car that does 90 miles.

Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on January 18, 2024, 05:08:32 pm
I'd say the problem here is them both buying Vauxhall, rather than both having EVs.

£44,000 the Mokka is - £44k for a shitty Vauxhall.

I'll give a proper answer later about why I haven't bought into the EV hype and its a lot deeper than the fact I can do 600 miles on a tankful of fuel
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 19, 2024, 10:08:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 18, 2024, 05:38:39 pm
Yes, but you don't pay £32,000 for an ICE car that does 90 miles.

£44,000 the Mokka is - £44k for a shitty Vauxhall.

I'll give a proper answer later about why I haven't bought into the EV hype and its a lot deeper than the fact I can do 600 miles on a tankful of fuel

but even the 600 mile argument is flawed - how many people regularly travel 600 miles? how many people travel 600 miles without stopping? how much does it cost to fill your tank for 600 miles?

Like i said above, i think some people will never change their mind about EV's regardless of what they are and how they develop.

A lot of EV's now have ranges above 200 miles. Which is enough for probably 95% of drivers.

I'm sure you'll have a myriad of other arguments about up front costs/where the electricity comes from/lithium mining/battery degradation/Elon Musk being a cnut (on that we can agree)/charging times/charging infrastructure

But for every argument against EV's, i'm sure we could come up with as many for ICE's.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 19, 2024, 02:15:25 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on January 19, 2024, 10:08:16 am
but even the 600 mile argument is flawed - how many people regularly travel 600 miles? how many people travel 600 miles without stopping? how much does it cost to fill your tank for 600 miles?

Like i said above, i think some people will never change their mind about EV's regardless of what they are and how they develop.

A lot of EV's now have ranges above 200 miles. Which is enough for probably 95% of drivers.

I'm sure you'll have a myriad of other arguments about up front costs/where the electricity comes from/lithium mining/battery degradation/Elon Musk being a cnut (on that we can agree)/charging times/charging infrastructure

But for every argument against EV's, i'm sure we could come up with as many for ICE's.



I'm fine with people saying "I'll stick with ICE cars", especially if they're just wary of change.

But some people (I'm not necessarily including Rob here) are anti-EV zealots. They will seek to denigrate them constantly and come across as wanting them to fail. It's nuts.

Incidentally, last summer I drove home -> Portsmouth -> Paris -> Brittany -> Caen -> home (via the Cotswolds). Just takes a small amount of forward planning to know where to take a break and charge it - and the only mid-journey charge required was the Versailles-Brittany leg (it took 18 mins to get it back to 95%, whilst we went and grabbed something to eat)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 19, 2024, 03:37:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 18, 2024, 05:38:39 pm
Yes, but you don't pay £32,000 for an ICE car that does 90 miles.

not sure how that relates to my comment, I've seen more ICE at the side of the road that have run out of fuel than i have seen EV's, values and ranges of the ICE vs EV doesn't matter if the driver is an idiot and lets the car run out of charge / fuel in the middle of the road!



I'm not looking to get into conversations or rows with people over ICE vs EV. I don't really care what people think / decide to do for themselves. I went from a 3.0 V6 Amarok to an electric IX3, not because I think im saving the world or anything, because i fancied a changed and to try something new. I love my EV, never had any issues with charging / not being able to charge. Will my next car be an EV, i have no idea, but its fun now!
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 19, 2024, 08:17:56 pm
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on January 19, 2024, 03:37:05 pm
not sure how that relates to my comment, I've seen more ICE at the side of the road that have run out of fuel than i have seen EV's, values and ranges of the ICE vs EV doesn't matter if the driver is an idiot and lets the car run out of charge / fuel in the middle of the road!



I'm not looking to get into conversations or rows with people over ICE vs EV. I don't really care what people think / decide to do for themselves. I went from a 3.0 V6 Amarok to an electric IX3, not because I think im saving the world or anything, because i fancied a changed and to try something new. I love my EV, never had any issues with charging / not being able to charge. Will my next car be an EV, i have no idea, but its fun now!

My thoughts too. Im going from an Audi A5 to the ix1 - because my lease is up and there was a good deal on what is a nice looking car. Not to save the world. Just because I fancied a change.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 20, 2024, 05:48:34 am
just got a Volvo V70 5-cylinder D4
loads of room for tip runs and will cruise down the motorway in comfort all day - lovely car
annoyingly though it doesnt have an engine oil dipstick - fucking ridiculous
to see the oil level you have to run the engine till its warm, then turn off and wait 5 mins, then scroll down the on-screen menu to see a digital oil level
fuck knows what youre supposed to do if the cars been sat for a long time - could be low on oil yet you have to turn the engine on to check - bonkers
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 20, 2024, 08:18:28 am
Quote from: fiveways on January 20, 2024, 05:48:34 am
just got a Volvo V70 5-cylinder D4
loads of room for tip runs and will cruise down the motorway in comfort all day - lovely car
annoyingly though it doesnt have an engine oil dipstick - fucking ridiculous
to see the oil level you have to run the engine till its warm, then turn off and wait 5 mins, then scroll down the on-screen menu to see a digital oil level
fuck knows what youre supposed to do if the cars been sat for a long time - could be low on oil yet you have to turn the engine on to check - bonkers


We have the same on the scania trucks, although you can check with cold oil. What you'll find is the car still has a sensor to check the oil levels and will warn you of a low oil level well before it gets to a critical point.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 23, 2024, 07:12:37 pm
After years of battery/starting problems, I think I have finally got my old 2005 Volvo fixed. The guy fitted the biggest battery possible and did some stuff with the voltage regulator (?). Freezing cold this morning and it just exploded into life with a simple turn of the ignition. This is how the other half live, and it feels fantastic
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 23, 2024, 07:23:15 pm
The Mrs wants a new (well second hand motor) she currently drives a fiesta but is getting shut as it's on its last legs.shes a budget of 13k tops. She does quite a lot of driving round north Wales with her job. She really wants a golf. I have zero knowledge of cars so can't really suggest anything other than possibly an A3 as a similar comparison.that sort of size .1.4 upwards. Any more knowledgeable folk give a few suggestions ? She does a fair bit of driving around north Wales during the week due to her job but not a lot of mtoroway driving...perhaps once or twice a week to Liverpool .other than that it'd be for little weekends away in the lakes for example . I've really no idea what to suggest.shes always wanted a golf .should she just go with a golf or are there better alternatives out there? Like I say any help would be appreciated I'm utterly clueless with cars.🤣
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 23, 2024, 07:26:28 pm
VW ID4 - Had it for a year, love it.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 01:01:18 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on January 23, 2024, 07:12:37 pm
After years of battery/starting problems, I think I have finally got my old 2005 Volvo fixed. The guy fitted the biggest battery possible and did some stuff with the voltage regulator (?). Freezing cold this morning and it just exploded into life with a simple turn of the ignition. This is how the other half live, and it feels fantastic

Excellent, could you send him my way? my 2001 Jag is having a right time of it keeping a charged battery, I replaced it this past October and it is still being finicky.
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 10:39:41 am
interested in peoples views on this as I might be in the market for another car soon...

If I have £8000 to spend and know the car I want to get, should I go with a newer version of the car that, more often than not has high mileage or older version of the car that has low mileage?  Appreciate their will be other factors like Full Service History, number of owners etc.

Also what about ex-police cars...are they worth looking at?
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 02:24:18 pm
Quote from: pazcom on January 25, 2024, 10:39:41 am
interested in peoples views on this as I might be in the market for another car soon...

If I have £8000 to spend and know the car I want to get, should I go with a newer version of the car that, more often than not has high mileage or older version of the car that has low mileage?  Appreciate their will be other factors like Full Service History, number of owners etc.

Also what about ex-police cars...are they worth looking at?


Personally I'd swerve ex-Police - you don't know who has been driving it, how badly it has been thrashed, has it been bounced up and down kerbs chasing scalls, how many accidents its been in. Then there are things like interior damage, worn out seats, bits missing, holes for eqpt.

It all depends on the car you're looking at, You've hit the nail on the head, service history/past MOT's to see if its had a lot of fails and advisories and no of owners are all big considerations, also how much mileage will you do? A very low mileage car that has sat a lot could have all kinds of problems from just sitting still, whereas a high mileage car can have a lot of worn components. Also depends on the size of the engine, a high mileage 1.0 or 1.2 has likely been ran at high revs on the motorway and will be well on its way to death.

I was thinking about changing mine this year and I was looking at 5 years old with about 60k max on it. I'd personally go for the newer model if the mileage wasn't huge, average mileage is 12,000 to 15,000 now
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 02:25:31 pm
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 04:08:56 pm
Had my new Mercedes EQB delivered last Friday... Transition to EV has been great so far. Beautiful to drive and having had an EV charger installed at home it's been a doddle.
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 04:27:59 pm
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on January 25, 2024, 01:01:18 am
Excellent, could you send him my way? my 2001 Jag is having a right time of it keeping a charged battery, I replaced it this past October and it is still being finicky.


Ayyy, long time no see

I love my guy Marvin, hes a right character. Looks the spit of El Chapo ;D and always cuts me a deal, or so he says. He starts off on the phone with how much Id pay at the dealership, then how much Id pay at a chain, then how much a local competitor would charge, then how much hed charge most people, then we get down to what hes going to charge me. And then if Im lucky theres a but wait and he throws out an even lower cash price. I love it  ;D

If youre ever in Chicago hell sort that Jag out no problem
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 04:33:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2024, 02:24:18 pm
Personally I'd swerve ex-Police - you don't know who has been driving it, how badly it has been thrashed, has it been bounced up and down kerbs chasing scalls, how many accidents its been in. Then there are things like interior damage, worn out seats, bits missing, holes for eqpt.

It all depends on the car you're looking at, You've hit the nail on the head, service history/past MOT's to see if its had a lot of fails and advisories and no of owners are all big considerations, also how much mileage will you do? A very low mileage car that has sat a lot could have all kinds of problems from just sitting still, whereas a high mileage car can have a lot of worn components. Also depends on the size of the engine, a high mileage 1.0 or 1.2 has likely been ran at high revs on the motorway and will be well on its way to death.

I was thinking about changing mine this year and I was looking at 5 years old with about 60k max on it. I'd personally go for the newer model if the mileage wasn't huge, average mileage is 12,000 to 15,000 now

thanks for response and good shout on the ex-police cars.

I don't do motorway miles, mostly round town, but daughter off to uni in September so may being doing a few more then...I had a look on the net after I posted and pretty much what you said...I think things like FSH, low number of owners and asking what the cars been mainly used for are the best things to look out for...


Cheers
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 05:16:10 pm
Quote from: pazcom on January 25, 2024, 04:33:34 pm
thanks for response and good shout on the ex-police cars.

I don't do motorway miles, mostly round town, but daughter off to uni in September so may being doing a few more then...I had a look on the net after I posted and pretty much what you said...I think things like FSH, low number of owners and asking what the cars been mainly used for are the best things to look out for...


Cheers

I've caught the odd episode of Cop Car Garage and seen the cars getting prepped and they throw the radio away to fit their stuff in, drill holes for lights, wiring and stuff. Then they rag them chasing robbed cars, trying their best to get to shouts and stuff and they get pranged a few times too.

What cars are you actually looking at getting?
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 25, 2024, 06:46:15 pm
Quote from: Djibriliant on January 25, 2024, 04:08:56 pm
Had my new Mercedes EQB delivered last Friday... Transition to EV has been great so far. Beautiful to drive and having had an EV charger installed at home it's been a doddle.

Great isn't it! Not been to a garage or even rapid charger for 4 years now. Everything at home, car "full" by the morning, scheduled charges so lower cost, smoother drive, loads of tech
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 26, 2024, 08:33:28 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2024, 05:16:10 pm
I've caught the odd episode of Cop Car Garage and seen the cars getting prepped and they throw the radio away to fit their stuff in, drill holes for lights, wiring and stuff. Then they rag them chasing robbed cars, trying their best to get to shouts and stuff and they get pranged a few times too.

What cars are you actually looking at getting?

SMAX or Galaxy. Prefer the SMAX though. Looked around and it appears the SMAX Autobox has known issues, so would probably look for a manual.
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 26, 2024, 04:08:42 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 25, 2024, 06:46:15 pm
Great isn't it! Not been to a garage or even rapid charger for 4 years now. Everything at home, car "full" by the morning, scheduled charges so lower cost, smoother drive, loads of tech
I've charged it once this week, and with it being a new toy I have done a lot more driving than an average week. I don't know why I didn't make the move sooner. A friend of mine as gone EV but hasn't had a charger installed at home, spending loads on rapid charging. No brainer for me.
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6273 on: January 30, 2024, 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on January 26, 2024, 04:08:42 pm
I've charged it once this week, and with it being a new toy I have done a lot more driving than an average week. I don't know why I didn't make the move sooner. A friend of mine as gone EV but hasn't had a charger installed at home, spending loads on rapid charging. No brainer for me.


Which box did you choose?

Mine's a Hypervolt and it's been brilliant so far - totally hassle-free.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6274 on: January 30, 2024, 06:21:43 pm »
The missus has ordered a Nissan Ariya now to go alongside my ix1 when it arrives
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6275 on: January 31, 2024, 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2024, 03:01:47 pm

Which box did you choose?

Mine's a Hypervolt and it's been brilliant so far - totally hassle-free.
I went for a Hive Alfen S Line - it's not the best EV charger out there admittedly. It's an average 7kw charger, but I also got the benefits of free charge with Hive for 12 months with scheduled charging. So we will see how this goes for the next few years. The cost of the charger and installation from a local sparky cost less than 12 months fuel (based on last year's use in my diesel).
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6276 on: February 14, 2024, 01:48:14 am »
Interesting bit of news on the connectivity we have with our automobiles and what's been collected and sold on to 3rd-parties.

Quote
Toyota is accused of collecting and sharing driver data, but it's not the only car brand facing privacy concerns

Many modern cars allow us to stream music, get directions and send messages through the internet, but they can also collect a lot of data about their drivers and where they're going.

One of the world's largest car companies, Toyota, was this week accused of "collecting extensive customer data" and potentially sharing it with third parties, including insurance companies and debt collection agencies.

But Toyota is far from the only car marker to be accused of harvesting and potentially exploiting the data of its customers.

What kinds of data can cars collect?
Dr Katharine Kemp, from the Faculty of Law & Justice at the University of New South Wales, says cars can collect information through features like their cameras, sensors and internet-connected systems, but also from drivers' mobile devices and their dealings with related third parties.

"When consumers attempt to find out how much data is being collected, who it's being shared with and for what purposes, they will find very vague, broadly worded privacy policies that are aimed at giving the car companies permission rather than protecting the consumer," she said.

"I think it's an appalling way to treat consumers, to be providing essentially no privacy choices, and it emphasises that cars are the Wild West of consumer privacy.

"This is a massive problem that governments, including ours, are failing to address."

Queensland man and longtime Toyota customer Mathew told consumer advocacy group CHOICE that he backed out of purchasing a Toyota ute after learning about the data collection behind the company's Connected Services system.

The program's policy document says Toyota collects data for various purposes if drivers don't opt out  including for safety, security, research, product development and data analysis  but the company may also share it with third parties such as finance and insurance companies, debt collection agencies and market research organisations.

"Connected Services operate by using data collected from you and your vehicle, including your personal information, vehicle information and vehicle location," the policy says.

Mathew told the ABC's The World Today he was surprised by what he discovered about the car he paid a deposit for.

"The more I looked into it, the way that Toyota can log into your car remotely, keep a record of all sorts of bits and pieces, and possibly share your driving behaviour with your insurance company  I just thought the whole lot outweighed the benefits," he said.

"It would be really good if you could make it optional. I see some people would probably like [those services], but I think there's an awful lot of people who wouldn't like it."

Rafi Alam from CHOICE told The World Today: "When we looked at Toyota's privacy policy, we found that these Connected Services features will collect data such as fuel levels, odometer readings, vehicle location and driving data, as well as personal information like phone numbers and email addresses."

Toyota Australia says it takes customer privacy "extremely seriously".

In a statement to ABC News, the company said customers could opt out of Connected Services, but that doing so would disable other features including Bluetooth and speaker functionality.

Toyota said removing the SIM card which enables the service would not void a vehicle's warranty, but any work carried out by a non-Toyota technician would not be covered by that warranty.

Other brands fail privacy tests
In 2023, the Mozilla Foundation reviewed the privacy standards of 25 major car brands, including Toyota. All 25 received failing marks for consumer privacy.

The report found brands such as BMW, Ford, Toyota, Tesla, Kia, and Subaru could "collect deeply personal data such as sexual activity, immigration status, race, facial expressions, weight, health and genetic information, and where you drive", which they could potentially sell to third parties.

Nissan was accused of being "the very worst offender", while Toyota was found to have "a near-incomprehensible galaxy of 12 privacy policy documents".

The researchers said they also couldn't confirm whether any of the brands encrypted all of the personal information they stored.

Australia's Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) represents 68 brands which sell vehicles in Australia. The group's voluntary code of conduct on automotive data and privacy protection says its members "understand that the protection and use of this data is a significant responsibility that requires robust systems, policies, and controls".

The code says FCAI members tell their customers about their personal and vehicle information being gathered on a voluntary basis.

The FCAI says this code aligns with Australian laws, but Dr Kemp from UNSW disagrees.

"They say it's a matter of discretion for them to give notice of certain privacy terms to consumers, when in fact it's mandatory for them to give notice of those privacy terms to consumers," she said.

"The car companies really do seem like they're being opportunistic."

Push for Australia to strengthen privacy laws
David Vaile, chairman of the Australian Privacy Foundation, told The World Today that multinational firms collecting and "exploiting" customer data was becoming more common, and Australia needed more robust privacy protections for consumers.

"Over time, we'll need to be thinking more and more carefully about who you're dealing with in buying a car," he said.

"Can you trust them with everything about what you do in the car, what you say in the car, who's in the car, where it goes, your connections to every other online data service?

"If you can't trust them, then maybe you shouldn't be dealing with that particular firm."

Dr Kemp said Australia's privacy laws were "well behind" regulations in other jurisdictions, most notably those in the European Union.

"We've had the Privacy Act review taking place in Australia over the last couple of years, which has now led to the government making some proposals for the reform of our privacy law," she said.

"We might start to see an amending bill later this year for the reform of our privacy law, and amendments are urgently needed.

"Consumer surveys have repeatedly told us that Australian consumers want more control over their personal information, and that privacy matters to them.

"And a big question is  where is the competition on privacy quality between car manufacturers? You just don't see it. Nobody's stepping out there and actually demonstrating that they provide better protections or better privacy choices to consumers."

CHOICE's Mr Alam told the ABC's RN Drive that consumers should be able to have modern connectivity features without car companies sharing their information with third parties.

"If Toyota is very confident in the appeal of these smart features, they should be very clear and explicit to the customer about exactly what they're going to do with this data, rather than asking them to opt out after the fact," he said.

"Consumers deserve that choice."

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-09/toyota-car-brands-collecting-driver-data-privacy-concerns-laws/103443500
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6277 on: February 15, 2024, 07:57:35 pm »
Not a car fan at all but need a reliable car for work. Had 2 cars that needed replacing.

Traded in both cars and got a 1 year old black car (F-Pace) and a 1 year old Matt finish grey car (BMW 420D M Sport). Really like them both. Drive well, spacious inside and entertainment system is good (Apple CarPlay). Would defo recommend both types of car though the grey car is a better drive than the black one.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6278 on: Today at 01:58:21 am »
Picked this up a couple of weeks ago to replace our 13 y/o Corolla with 165k on the clock.

Took a while to get used to the infotainment system and Android Auto functionality but it's a quality car.
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.
