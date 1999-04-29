Is it better to lease or buy?



It's personal preference. Rob is right that it's a lot of money to pay out over 3 years with nothing to show at the end of it. If that's a concern then PCP might be a better option. Pay a fixed amound over a couple of years and then you have an option at the end of the term - pay a lump sum and keep the car or hand it back and walk away. If you generally buy new cars every few years then leasing can be a good option because if you get a good deal then the amount you pay over the lease term can be less than the depreciation on the value of the car.I'm currently on my first car lease. For me it was more a fixed cost motoring decision. Historically I've always bought a car that was maybe 3-4 years old on finance over 4-5 years and then starting again, but I would get annoyed when I had a major expense with it. My last car needed a new clutch and flywheel at about 20k miles and set me back about £900 on top of my finance payments. Having a car that will always be under warranty aleviates that concern for me. I've leased for 3 years with 5,000 miles per annum. At the very worst case I may have to replace some tyres but that should be all. I just looked at it that if I'm always paying £200 - £300 out on finance, for an extra £100 per month I could aleviate any worry about repair costs and have a new car every few years.