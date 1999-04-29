It's personal preference. Rob is right that it's a lot of money to pay out over 3 years with nothing to show at the end of it. If that's a concern then PCP might be a better option. Pay a fixed amound over a couple of years and then you have an option at the end of the term - pay a lump sum and keep the car or hand it back and walk away. If you generally buy new cars every few years then leasing can be a good option because if you get a good deal then the amount you pay over the lease term can be less than the depreciation on the value of the car.
I'm currently on my first car lease. For me it was more a fixed cost motoring decision. Historically I've always bought a car that was maybe 3-4 years old on finance over 4-5 years and then starting again, but I would get annoyed when I had a major expense with it. My last car needed a new clutch and flywheel at about 20k miles and set me back about £900 on top of my finance payments. Having a car that will always be under warranty aleviates that concern for me. I've leased for 3 years with 5,000 miles per annum. At the very worst case I may have to replace some tyres but that should be all. I just looked at it that if I'm always paying £200 - £300 out on finance, for an extra £100 per month I could aleviate any worry about repair costs and have a new car every few years.
In the past, my mate owned a garage, so I used to do all my own work on the cars, so I was happy paying £1k for a car and just doing the work when needed, never had any big bills. He's not got it anymore and I cannot be arsed crawling around on the drive anymore, so pay for work to be done. Mine has cost me around a grand this year (£500 was my own fault for hitting a cone on the motorway), latest is it needs a new rear caliper and might need a lot of welding next year, running into a couple of thousand. Then there is the whole clean air zone around Manchester and what will happen with that?
I'm now trying to work out what to do, do I pay to get it repaired and run it for a few more years hoping the clean air zone isn't brought in, or bite the bullet, take £15k out of my pension and get a Euro6 XF and run that for 10 or more years.
As I've said many times, I don't want an SUV, no interest in driving one of those, a leccy car is unaffordable - lad at work has just got a motability Mokka e, £45k for a poxy Vauxhall, they're having a laugh, I could get a decent Audi R8 for that.