Think I'm going to get me a steering wheel lock! I never bothered before as I thought it would too much of a faff every day but my own car is now just an occasional driver and I'd be heartbroken to lose it.



It's a 2013 Mini, I don't have it linked to any apps etc but I do have a button to open it and the fob just has a little slot to sit in rather than a key. I don't think it's the most obvious thief-attracting vehicle in the world (I'd be interested to know what the stolen ones were upthread) but you never know what they're looking for I guess.



I think the cars they tend to go for most are Audis, BMW, Mercs and suchlike.I remember when it used to be Subarus and VW Golfs too.Since I got my first car I've always used a Stoplock Pro steering lock. I was going to upgrade to a Disklok but never got around to it. My current car came with alarm and immobiliser but I had it upgraded to Thatcham Cat1 standard. I still use the Stoplock Pro and because the car has keyless entry and start I use a faraday pouch to store the keys in.Faraday pouches are great, but you have to keep checking that they work. After a while they seem to lose their ability to block the signal. I try to open my car door with the key in the pouch in my pocket. Once I find I can do so, I bin the pouch and use a new one. They are cheap as chips, and often come in packs of two. I'd go expensive but a fella who installs alarms was telling me a customer of his had a very expensive pouch by Audi and that stopped working after a while too. He advised me to check them for effectiveness every so often. If I get six months out of a pouch I'm ok with that. It's often more though.