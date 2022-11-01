« previous next »
Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 408877 times)

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
I used to use a bike lock. one part through the handle of the car door, and the other round the steering wheel, so you couldnt open the door or turn the wheel with it on. Would probably cost me a minute in the morning but worth it if you need peace of mind.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 11:07:15 am »
Think I'm going to get me a steering wheel lock! I never bothered before as I thought it would too much of a faff every day but my own car is now just an occasional driver and I'd be heartbroken to lose it.

It's a 2013 Mini, I don't have it linked to any apps etc but I do have a button to open it and the fob just has a little slot to sit in rather than a key. I don't think it's the most obvious thief-attracting vehicle in the world (I'd be interested to know what the stolen ones were upthread) but you never know what they're looking for I guess.

Get a Disklok, the one that covers the wheel

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 11:31:46 am »
Think I'm going to get me a steering wheel lock! I never bothered before as I thought it would too much of a faff every day but my own car is now just an occasional driver and I'd be heartbroken to lose it.

It's a 2013 Mini, I don't have it linked to any apps etc but I do have a button to open it and the fob just has a little slot to sit in rather than a key. I don't think it's the most obvious thief-attracting vehicle in the world (I'd be interested to know what the stolen ones were upthread) but you never know what they're looking for I guess.

I think the cars they tend to go for most are Audis, BMW, Mercs and suchlike.

I remember when it used to be Subarus and VW Golfs too.

Since I got my first car I've always used a Stoplock Pro steering lock. I was going to upgrade to a Disklok but never got around to it. My current car came with alarm and immobiliser but I had it upgraded to Thatcham Cat1 standard. I still use the Stoplock Pro and because the car has keyless entry and start I use a faraday pouch to store the keys in.

Faraday pouches are great, but you have to keep checking that they work. After a while they seem to lose their ability to block the signal. I try to open my car door with the key in the pouch in my pocket. Once I find I can do so, I bin the pouch and use a new one. They are cheap as chips, and often come in packs of two. I'd go expensive but a fella who installs alarms was telling me a customer of his had a very expensive pouch by Audi and that stopped working after a while too. He advised me to check them for effectiveness every so often. If I get six months out of a pouch I'm ok with that. It's often more though.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
I used to use a bike lock. one part through the handle of the car door, and the other round the steering wheel, so you couldnt open the door or turn the wheel with it on. Would probably cost me a minute in the morning but worth it if you need peace of mind.

How did that work, did you get in and out the passenger side?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 02:23:05 pm »
How did that work, did you get in and out the passenger side?

Most cars now you can close the windows with the key so presume its get out of the car, attach the lock through the open window and then close the window with the key?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
yeah i did

figured if someone did break in they couldnt open the driver door or turn the wheel but yeah I would get in the following day through passenger door, unlock and then carry on
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 05:04:49 pm »
Over here lads have figured out how to start Kias using a usb stick. Good news is the skyrocketing rate of Kias now being stolen has somewhat quelled the carjacking rate

Source: https://cwbchicago.com/2022/11/carjackings-plunge-as-kia-boys-fuel-a-185-increase-in-traditional-auto-thefts-in-chicago.html
