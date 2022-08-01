Why was that a deal breaker? Surely it makes no difference to the driving or functionality of the vehicle and if you really really need to know what the temperature is you could use a weather app on your phone.



Inside my house, I have outside temperature gauges (LED) that I wired up years ago. At a glance, I can see what I....(or my disabled wife, OR...the other two disabled people I support professionally) ...are going to be dealing with in terms of outside excursions, clothing requirements etc. Planning to keep vulnerable people warm enough....or cool enough is part of my daily ckecklist. Naturally...this is something I've insisted on being replicated inside the cars I use....as that becomes the "safe place" when they're out and about, but there's still an ongoing need to appraise the changeability of the UK weather.As for weather Apps....their temperature data is often grossly unreliable, and/or doesn't update quickly enough in "real time" to be trustworthy enough for my purposes.Trust me...I'm a weather anorak and have tested this extensively.The BBC weather site for this area is a running joke in our house.I think they basically do the temperature forecast for London, then knock a few degrees off that for our more northern longitude...and then knock a couple more degrees off because we're "near the coast" and likely get a sea-breeze...and I honestly think THAT is their working formula!!So...if the "driving and the functionality" of the vehicles I look at gives me a short list of say 4 options to go for....but ONE of these can't be arsed to fit an external temperature gauge in the cab, then for me, that's an easy rejection.....and now I'm only contemplating 3 vehicles.I realise it's not NASA and we're not going to the moon in these vehicles, but an external temperature gauge has surely got to be seen as "standard" nowadays within the design specs of any modern vehicle?(Sorry for the length....you DID ASK tho...lol )