It's the holier than thou attitude I've come across and the bragging about how little the car costs to charge that winds me up. Yeah, you can charge it for £4.50 but it costs £50k more than my car to buy When I was driving the Lamborghini the other week, got chatting to a Tesla driver and he was going on about how little it cost to charge, but I paid £6k for my car, I'll never be in a situation where an EV makes economic sense.



I'm fully onboard with the need to get away from Oil, but some the EV mob leave themselves open to ridicule with the way they act all high and mighty. I don't believe what I read anymore, but is it true they had charging stations at Glastonbury running off Diesel generators?





Exactly. Electricity isn't a fuel, it has to be produced via other means. Most people at the minute seem to blindly think that an EV means clean, when it's quite the opposite.In the future we'll all be in them as we'll be priced out of anything else, intentionally so (or at least off traditional oil, we may have hydrogen or other means yet realised) and maybe the fuel will be cleaner but we'll be on 'fuels' that will have their own risks, their own costs etc.Someone else mentioned the materials and the mining: there is a tonne of problems with such materials, it's essentially the same as oil in many ways with regards to obtaining the materials themselves, the effects on the local areas, conflicts, and so on. Also, those with EV's: what is your cars paint made from? What is the interior made from? What are your tyres made from? That all needs to change too. And finally, what do people think is going to happen to electricity prices once everyone is on electric? They're going to go through the roof and the monopoly is going to be something else, but first they must lure people in; "you're saving the planet, buy our much more expensive product".Also, are they going to be happy to let go of the charges they currently have for non-electric vehicles in cities and the like? No, they'll find a way to keep that rinse too.