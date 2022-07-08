« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 393925 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,286
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6040 on: July 8, 2022, 06:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  8, 2022, 06:48:19 pm


I think what we'll see is that you buy just the car (without batteries) then lease the battery (well, the provision of *a* battery) on a monthly basis, paying for each replacement.

It makes sense.

The trouble is, a lot of money has been invested into the charging network, which would be rendered increasingly obsolete if a [much better, more efficient] battery-replacement system became dominant.

I think that's happening with everything though, no one can keep up!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6041 on: July 8, 2022, 08:40:11 pm »
none
Logged

Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • Doubters into believers
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6042 on: July 9, 2022, 04:42:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  8, 2022, 12:06:12 pm
It's the holier than thou attitude I've come across and the bragging about how little the car costs to charge that winds me up. Yeah, you can charge it for £4.50 but it costs £50k more than my car to buy  ;)  When I was driving the Lamborghini the other week, got chatting to a Tesla driver and he was going on about how little it cost to charge, but I paid £6k for my car, I'll never be in a situation where an EV makes economic sense.

I'm fully onboard with the need to get away from Oil, but some the EV mob leave themselves open to ridicule with the way they act all high and mighty. I don't believe what I read anymore, but is it true they had charging stations at Glastonbury running off Diesel generators?


Exactly. Electricity isn't a fuel, it has to be produced via other means. Most people at the minute seem to blindly think that an EV means clean, when it's quite the opposite.
In the future we'll all be in them as we'll be priced out of anything else, intentionally so (or at least off traditional oil, we may have hydrogen or other means yet realised) and maybe the fuel will be cleaner but we'll be on 'fuels' that will have their own risks, their own costs etc.
Someone else mentioned the materials and the mining: there is a tonne of problems with such materials, it's essentially the same as oil in many ways with regards to obtaining the materials themselves, the effects on the local areas, conflicts, and so on. Also, those with EV's: what is your cars paint made from? What is the interior made from? What are your tyres made from? That all needs to change too. And finally, what do people think is going to happen to electricity prices once everyone is on electric? They're going to go through the roof and the monopoly is going to be something else, but first they must lure people in; "you're saving the planet, buy our much more expensive product".
Also, are they going to be happy to let go of the charges they currently have for non-electric vehicles in cities and the like? No, they'll find a way to keep that rinse too.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,381
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 11:26:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  8, 2022, 12:06:12 pm
It's the holier than thou attitude I've come across and the bragging about how little the car costs to charge that winds me up. Yeah, you can charge it for £4.50 but it costs £50k more than my car to buy  ;)  When I was driving the Lamborghini the other week, got chatting to a Tesla driver and he was going on about how little it cost to charge, but I paid £6k for my car, I'll never be in a situation where an EV makes economic sense.


I lease (get an allowance from work) and the EV I've ordered will be £100/month more than the car I've got now.

But I'll save £11/month in road tax and at least £100/month in fuel.

Then there's the servicing costs, which will be about a third of what I have to pay now.

The sums add up.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  8, 2022, 10:27:06 am
:puke



I think it depends on the colour for these ones, the black and even orange ones look fantastic in my opinion
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,419
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 12:19:51 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:37:01 am
I think it depends on the colour for these ones, the black and even orange ones look fantastic in my opinion

This is what a Mustang should look like.  ;D



I know it's all about personal taste, but I just do not like the look of boxy, sit high in the air cars, which is quite ironic considering what I drive of a weekend ;D





« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:55 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 12:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:26:04 am

I lease (get an allowance from work) and the EV I've ordered will be £100/month more than the car I've got now.

But I'll save £11/month in road tax and at least £100/month in fuel.

Then there's the servicing costs, which will be about a third of what I have to pay now.

The sums add up.

There was a BBC podcast the other month asking just how accurate all these savings calculations were and they came to the conclusion - after consulting experts in the field - that if you were in the position of having to buy a new car and were considering new ICE v new EV then given (i) at the current cost of petrol/diesel and electricity and (ii) the current difference in retail price it would take 400k miles for the EV to break even on the ICE. Which is roughly 10 years for the average driver in the UK  :shocked

And the cynic in me says that after 2030 there will be no saving in road tax; there is no way they can afford to miss out on the amount of revenue that road tax currently brings in.
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:37:01 am
I think it depends on the colour for these ones, the black and even orange ones look fantastic in my opinion

Got to agree here. But then I have never owned any car that wasn't a Ford  ;D
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
  • Klopptimist
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:19:51 pm
I know it's all about personal taste, but I just do not like the look of boxy, sit high in the air cars, which is quite ironic considering what I drive of a weekend ;D

I have no time for most SUVs. There are a couple I do like, they look like chunky sports hatchbacks. The Cupra Formentor, the previous model AMG GLA, maybe one or two others.

I've been on the fence about changing to something more sensible than my current car, but with my current job involving a company car to take up that role, I've just decided to keep my Mini Roadster.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,381
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 01:17:51 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 12:45:00 pm
it would take 400k miles for the EV to break even on the ICE. Which is roughly 10 years for the average driver in the UK  :shocked



I'd be inrigued to see the calculation for that, because that 400k miles figure makes no sense.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,722
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 01:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:17:51 pm

I'd be inrigued to see the calculation for that, because that 400k miles figure makes no sense.

Was going to say the same.
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:17:51 pm
I'd be inrigued to see the calculation for that, because that 400k miles figure makes no sense.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:19:50 pm
Was going to say the same.

I'll try and dig it out.

to be honest the expert may not have been comparing like with like (for the retail price comparison) and may have had a fairly negative view (from an EV perspective) on savings on "pence per mile" between EV and ICE. I could also have hisheard the 400k when it was actually 40k  ???
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 