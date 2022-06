^

Wow! I bet you enjoyed that.



How fast did you manage to go in them?



It was ace, the Lambo made a wonderful noise.Instructor said I hit 130 in the Lambo, the Ferrari I got up to just over 100. I had a hot lap in the Lambo with the instructor, now he did make the thing flyThe Ferrari instructor asked me to change up at 4500 - 5000 rpm, but once he'd seen me driving he told me to push it harder, the Lambo one had me pushing it hard from the off.