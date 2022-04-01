They arent all bad. I wanted a car thats roomy enough for 3 kids across the back seats with a decent sized boot, but mine will spank most cars off the lights as well.



Estates are for taxi drivers and photocopier repair people



Other than the amount of extra materials needed to build the bloody things, which isn't so environmentally friendly, my biggest issues is how fucking big they are. You can't see past the things in car parks, the tanks don't fit in parking spaces and when crossing the road, unless you are 7 foot tall, you can't see over the things to see traffic. There is a Q8 parked around the corner from me and its so dangerous pulling out of the junction as anything smaller than a bus, you can't see.Dunno about thatOne of the best I saw was Paul Newmans Volvo 960 estate - had a supercharged 5.0 out of a Mustang in it