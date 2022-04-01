« previous next »
What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 1, 2022, 10:49:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  1, 2022, 09:33:04 pm
Thoughts  on the new mid engine Land Rover discovery roadster?

 :lmao :thumbup

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 2, 2022, 06:50:33 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on April  1, 2022, 10:36:48 pm
My thoughts are I miss 2020 when covid meant all these companies didnt do their shit April fools jokes
;D

I quite like it!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
April 2, 2022, 07:41:56 pm
I actually like it too ha
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm
I reckon Jaguar could have gotten away with it or enough to think it was real.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 03:56:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April  1, 2022, 05:14:00 pm
Cars should be low, look and handle like cars, not look like bowls of jelly that belong on the school run and wobble like shit if they didn't have the aid of all kinds of electronics to stop them rolling ;D

This. SUVs can get fucked with their stupidly high centres of gravity.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 04:55:09 pm
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 03:56:36 pm
This. SUVs can get fucked with their stupidly high centres of gravity.

They arent all bad. I wanted a car thats roomy enough for 3 kids across the back seats with a decent sized boot, but mine will spank most cars off the lights as well.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 05:08:50 pm
A fast estate will do all that but won't roll in the corners, though!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 05:22:54 pm
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 05:08:50 pm
A fast estate will do all that but won't roll in the corners, though!

Estates are for taxi drivers and photocopier repair people
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 05:31:18 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:22:54 pm
Estates are for taxi drivers and photocopier repair people

:D Or people who have practical needs but also enjoy actually driving. I would assert that a fast estate is the ultimate family car. I've seen the e63s estate referred to as the best all-round car in the world by a couple of reviewers as it does literally everything exceptionally well.

Keen to trade in my much-loved S6 Avant for one once the used prices on recent models come down a bit.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 05:31:29 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:55:09 pm
They arent all bad. I wanted a car thats roomy enough for 3 kids across the back seats with a decent sized boot, but mine will spank most cars off the lights as well.

Other than the amount of extra materials needed to build the bloody things, which isn't so environmentally friendly, my biggest issues is how fucking big they are. You can't see past the things in car parks, the tanks don't fit in parking spaces and when crossing the road, unless you are 7 foot tall, you can't see over the things to see traffic. There is a Q8 parked around the corner from me and its so dangerous pulling out of the junction as anything smaller than a bus, you can't see.

Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:22:54 pm
Estates are for taxi drivers and photocopier repair people

Dunno about that ;D



One of the best I saw was Paul Newmans Volvo 960 estate - had a supercharged 5.0 out of a Mustang in it ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 05:54:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:29 pm
Other than the amount of extra materials needed to build the bloody things, which isn't so environmentally friendly, my biggest issues is how fucking big they are. You can't see past the things in car parks, the tanks don't fit in parking spaces and when crossing the road, unless you are 7 foot tall, you can't see over the things to see traffic. There is a Q8 parked around the corner from me and its so dangerous pulling out of the junction as anything smaller than a bus, you can't see.

I mean yeah some of them are too big, mine is probably fairly small by SUV standards (1,615mm height).
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 06:13:34 pm
Wont hear a bad word against estates when you have the RS6 Avant.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 07:37:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:29 pm

Dunno about that ;D




Without a doubt the best car "in the world" - all things to all men - sorry to all people
