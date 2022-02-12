Test drove the Tesla 3 and Polestar 2



I've discounted the Polestar, as the back is too cramped and, although the cockpit is more car-like, it felt a bit artificial to drive.



Tesla sneakily put me in their AWD Long Range, which is that bit quicker than the standard RWD (0-60 is 4.4s as opposed to 5.8s). Fuckinell, it's quick. Took it to a country lane and, at the start of a straight bit, slowed down to crawling then floored it. Jeeeesus, it was pinned-back-into-your-seat quick. Like riding the Rita coaster at Alton Towers.



Made my mind up to get the Tesla 3, but they've just hiked prices, so that £460/month lease price tag is now £520. I can't justify that.



Got test drives booked for the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 Thurs/Fri. Had quotes for either around the £450 mark.





Prices of cars is just ridiculous - they know they can profiteer because there's such a surplus of demand over supply. There's simply no great offers to be had, especially for 'desirable' badges.