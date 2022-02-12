« previous next »
What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5840 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm
Test drove the Tesla 3 and Polestar 2

I've discounted the Polestar, as the back is too cramped and, although the cockpit is more car-like, it felt a bit artificial to drive.

Tesla sneakily put me in their AWD Long Range, which is that bit quicker than the standard RWD (0-60 is 4.4s as opposed to 5.8s). Fuckinell, it's quick. Took it to a country lane and, at the start of a straight bit, slowed down to crawling then floored it. Jeeeesus, it was pinned-back-into-your-seat quick. Like riding the Rita coaster at Alton Towers.

Made my mind up to get the Tesla 3, but they've just hiked prices, so that £460/month lease price tag is now £520. I can't justify that.

Got test drives booked for the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 Thurs/Fri. Had quotes for either around the £450 mark.


Prices of cars is just ridiculous - they know they can profiteer because there's such a surplus of demand over supply. There's simply no great offers to be had, especially for 'desirable' badges.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5841 on: Today at 04:14:49 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 02:58:38 pm
LOL I love the Nardo Grey
But no probably not and I'm never going to drive anywhere near that speed to be honest
And I've heard of ceramic brakes failing on track for multiple different car manufacturers

Porsche used to state theirs would last a lifetime, now they have amended that statement somewhat

Weird you hate the Nardo - all time classic with the Original Blue RS4


I used to be an apprentice painter for the Corpy and it just looks like its been painted in the same grey primer we used to use to me

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5842 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm
I love that grey  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5843 on: Today at 04:25:18 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:15:34 pm
I love that grey  ;D

You would ;)

My kids love it too, as was as that horrible matt black they paint cars in.

I do however love the carbon wrap on the Pirelli F1 trucks at work

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5844 on: Today at 04:57:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:14:49 pm
I used to be an apprentice painter for the Corpy and it just looks like its been painted in the same grey primer we used to use to me



When it has ceramic coating it just pops, but I respect your opinion. Can't all like the same thing  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5845 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 04:57:21 pm
When it has ceramic coating it just pops, but I respect your opinion. Can't all like the same thing  ;D

Be a bloody boring world if we did.

However, if we could just fucking well ban SUV's, I'd be happy ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5846 on: Today at 05:06:18 pm
Don't listen to Rob, he's clearly got no taste as he married a Manc  ???
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5847 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:06:18 pm
Don't listen to Rob, he's clearly got no taste as he married a Manc  ???

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5848 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:05:23 pm
Be a bloody boring world if we did.

However, if we could just fucking well ban SUV's, I'd be happy ;D

Theyve offered me an SQ8 as well  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5849 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:06:18 pm
Don't listen to Rob, he's clearly got no taste as he married a Manc  ???

You're next to do that aren't you?  :wave

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5850 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 05:07:58 pm
Theyve offered me an SQ8 as well  ;D


:puke
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5851 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:09:16 pm
You're next to do that aren't you?  :wave

 :boxhead :boxhead
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Reply #5852 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:10:21 pm
:boxhead :boxhead

And then have little baby Mancs ;D
