Quote from: nuts100 on January 16, 2022, 02:55:58 pm
Yeah May said its a great car. Old school. Bet its a hoot to drive

Used to own an R33 Skyline, and the GR Yaris is far more fun to drive on the road. Accessible and usable performance, residual on pot-holed, greasy road surfaces that we have in the UK for much of the year.

But it's also great as a daily, pottering around town, it's a pleasant place to be, even if you are stuck in traffic.

Not great if you need to carry more than two full-sized people regularly - the back seats are a bit cramped. The boot is small, but with the back seats down, it turns out into an AWD performance mini-van! Comes with a ten-year/100k miles warranty as long as you get it serviced according to Toyota's guidelines.
Quote from: nuts100 on January 16, 2022, 02:55:07 pm
Id take an Aston over a 911 any day of the week
Still think they are the most stunning looking cars ever made. You made the right choice. Its a great car.

And yes, with the top down it will make you feel a million dollars. Nothing wrong with that
Youve worked hard and deserve a whatever success comes your way.

Enjoy it. Oh and record it in a long tunnel 😂

Fully agree.  I have a 911, as posted earlier in the thread, but would love an Aston.  Unfortunately, the nearest main dealer is 2 1/2 hours drive away and given their reliability reputation thats a total no go.

The Porsche is tucked up for the winter at the moment as I took delivery of a crackin new M4 Comp x-drive just before Crimbo.  The thing is insanely fast and sticks to the road like shit to a blanket  ;D
Quote from: ABZ Rover on January 16, 2022, 10:28:19 pm
Fully agree.  I have a 911, as posted earlier in the thread, but would love an Aston.  Unfortunately, the nearest main dealer is 2 1/2 hours drive away and given their reliability reputation thats a total no go.

The Porsche is tucked up for the winter at the moment as I took delivery of a crackin new M4 Comp x-drive just before Crimbo.  The thing is insanely fast and sticks to the road like shit to a blanket  ;D

Nice. I went to look at an M3 but wanted the X drive and big wait. Ended up with the RS5. Love it. Not as much fun as the M3, but it keeps me safe with my limited driving abilities

Just had a clear bra put on to stop stone chips

Will post pictures when I can be arsed

Congrats on the M3
Quote from: John C on February  3, 2022, 12:17:26 pm
This is really interesting about future car technology. Have a listen to the end it's great.

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vUE1PNDQ0MjUyMzQ5OA/episode/OGU1ZDY3NjYtODQ0Ny0xMWVjLTgxODctYWJjYTRjZDUxNWNk?sa=X&ved=0CAUQkfYCahcKEwiwws6vwOP1AhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQCg&hl=en-GB


Thanks. Will listen to that. The self driving thing to my mind has the potential to change everything. I can see large fright hubs outside cities where long distance haulage goes from manufacturer to city before being broken down and delivered by humans driving city streets or even by drones. I also can see taxi type arrangements being more common, if you can just book an Uber 24 hours a day that can drive you around and cars don't have to stay with the person anymore. Plus back to one car per family. The family car can take Mum/Dad to work, then come back and take the kids to school, then come back and take Grandma/Grandad to the shops then reverse the trips in the afternoon.
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  3, 2022, 07:14:47 pm
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..
Take no notice of the pricks T. My mate said it about my gorgeous grey A1, S line. Fuck them.
the Q2 might be my next car, when my premium bonds finally come in.

What colour is yours.
Quote from: John C on February  3, 2022, 07:50:37 pm
Take no notice of the pricks T. My mate said it about my gorgeous grey A1, S line. Fuck them.
the Q2 might be my next car, when my premium bonds finally come in.

What colour is yours.
Black . ;D my own joke of course!

Handles really well for a car thats higher off the ground, huge boot too.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  3, 2022, 07:14:47 pm
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..

The kids almost talked me into taking a chunk of my pension and buying an R8 last Saturday. One more pint of the brain damage stuff I was drinking and I might just have done it too.

Need to not mention cars to them when I've been drinking
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  3, 2022, 07:14:47 pm
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..

Audi's are great cars - good choice
As John C said  ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2022, 08:08:33 pm
The kids almost talked me into taking a chunk of my pension and buying an R8 last Saturday. One more pint of the brain damage stuff I was drinking and I might just have done it too.

Need to not mention cars to them when I've been drinking

Don't back down now  ;D
Quote from: nuts100 on February  3, 2022, 10:38:42 pm
Don't back down now  ;D

Missus went "how fucking much for a car !!!!!", then followed up with "what use is a two seater?" I said its not like its going to lose any money, I can sell it for what I paid for it and the kids will love it.

My sober brain says don't be daft, its only a car.
Quote from: rob1966 on February  4, 2022, 08:09:38 am
Missus went "how fucking much for a car !!!!!", then followed up with "what use is a two seater?" I said its not like its going to lose any money, I can sell it for what I paid for it and the kids will love it.

My sober brain says don't be daft, its only a car.

Buy the RS6 - then she can't complain - kids will still love it and you can throw a push bike on the roof and get to the coast quicker. Plus you can tow your Yamaha or Kawasaki or whatever you have. Kids and wife can picnic whilst you fuck off down the coast on your bike singing "50 bobbies are after us and they don't know where we are"
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  4, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

Cos it's people's hard earned cash and they can spend it how they like?
Quote from: Graeme on February  4, 2022, 04:21:42 pm
Cos it's people's hard earned cash and they can spend it how they like?

:thumbup
Quote from: nuts100 on February  4, 2022, 03:43:47 pm
Buy the RS6 - then she can't complain - kids will still love it and you can throw a push bike on the roof and get to the coast quicker. Plus you can tow your Yamaha or Kawasaki or whatever you have. Kids and wife can picnic whilst you fuck off down the coast on your bike singing "50 bobbies are after us and they don't know where we are"

Stop it 😂
Quote from: Graeme on February  4, 2022, 04:21:42 pm
Cos it's people's hard earned cash and they can spend it how they like?


This
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  4, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

Why buy anything ever? Thats not just the cheapest functional version of it as possible??
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  4, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

Totally fair point, however perspective changes depends on how much money you have. However you come by the money, be it hard earned or not. Driving the car you want and not the one you can afford are two different things. Same goes for everything else you buy. I didn't buy a particularly nice car until I was 51 so I agreed with the first point of view for quite a while.
Quote from: AndyInVA on February  4, 2022, 05:20:22 pm
Totally fair point, however perspective changes depends on how much money you have. However you come by the money, be it hard earned or not. Driving the car you want and not the one you can afford are two different things. Same goes for everything else you buy. I didn't buy a particularly nice car until I was 51 so I agreed with the first point of view for quite a while.

I paid over half my salary for a motorbike in 1995 and wondered what the fuck I'd done, but I bloody well enjoyed that bike ;D
Quote from: TheKid. on February  4, 2022, 04:57:17 pm
Why buy anything ever? Thats not just the cheapest functional version of it as possible??

True

As long as it does the job to the level required.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  4, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

I think once you've boxed off the important things in your life, if you can afford it, enjoy your money because life is pretty short.

Some spend their money following a football club all over England and Europe. They could easily watch on telly instead though.

For me, if you can afford to follow your interests, then do so and enjoy them.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  4, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

I hereby ban you from using anything but the cheapest and most functional item for any given task from this point forward in your life.

We will be sending an inspector to your house at the end of this month. You must comply with the following rules:
- All watches must be made my Casio or Timex
- All food must be from Aldi or Lidl
- All clothes must have the tag George on them
- You must drive a car made by Lada
- Your thermostat must be set to no higher than 14C
- Your tv must be made by Dunlop
- all your shoes must be made by Dunlop
- you can only live in a mud hut 🛖
- you can only eat value baked beans from now on
- you can only eat Gala apples  if I see a Braeburn in sight you will be sent to gulag
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  4, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

Define expensive.
Some of the cheapest cars have some of the worst depreciation so total cost of ownership can end up being higher than a mre expensive car at outset.

I've had some nice cars in the past, but am less bothered now especially as I don't need to drive as much. But when I was doing lots of miles comfort and safety came into it as well as the enjoyment factor.

There is a definitely a section of the market that love the status of cars, but I also know a fair few people that are genuine petrolheads that get genuine enjoyment from nice cars.
Utterly love my car, makes me smile every time I drive it. It wasn't cheap, but in the scheme of things it wasn't that expensive either. It's probably going to be the last petrol-engined car of its kind, so it was the last chance to buy one before they essentially become a thing of the past.

The interesting thing is that the money I've spent on buying the car seems to be well invested, as We Buy Any Car (and other similar sites) are offering me the same as I paid for it after nearly 6,000 miles on the clock!  How's that for value for money!
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  4, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

Why buy more than one set of clothes?
Quote from: Corkboy on February  7, 2022, 04:43:34 pm
Why buy more than one set of clothes?
You still Subaru?
Bought my 1st car at the age of 34 just after Christmas. (For the record I used to have a company car for 12 months with one of my old jobs and my wife has a car that I drive). a 53 plate Fiesta for just over a grand, absolutely love it! Serviced it just after the new year and replaced the spark plugs, oil, oil filter and air filter and it runs like new. Just needs some TLC on the inside, the rearview mirror came off in my hand last week  ;D and it needs some new mats and bits
Installed with a clear bra - you can just make it out

