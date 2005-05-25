Why buy an expensive car?







All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.



I hereby ban you from using anything but the cheapest and most functional item for any given task from this point forward in your life.We will be sending an inspector to your house at the end of this month. You must comply with the following rules:- All watches must be made my Casio or Timex- All food must be from Aldi or Lidl- All clothes must have the tag George on them- You must drive a car made by Lada- Your thermostat must be set to no higher than 14C- Your tv must be made by Dunlop- all your shoes must be made by Dunlop- you can only live in a mud hut 🛖- you can only eat value baked beans from now on- you can only eat Gala apples if I see a Braeburn in sight you will be sent to gulag