Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 369315 times)

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5760 on: January 16, 2022, 09:58:04 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January 16, 2022, 02:55:58 pm
Yeah May said its a great car. Old school. Bet its a hoot to drive

Used to own an R33 Skyline, and the GR Yaris is far more fun to drive on the road. Accessible and usable performance, residual on pot-holed, greasy road surfaces that we have in the UK for much of the year.

But it's also great as a daily, pottering around town, it's a pleasant place to be, even if you are stuck in traffic.

Not great if you need to carry more than two full-sized people regularly - the back seats are a bit cramped. The boot is small, but with the back seats down, it turns out into an AWD performance mini-van! Comes with a ten-year/100k miles warranty as long as you get it serviced according to Toyota's guidelines.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5761 on: January 16, 2022, 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January 16, 2022, 02:55:07 pm
Id take an Aston over a 911 any day of the week
Still think they are the most stunning looking cars ever made. You made the right choice. Its a great car.

And yes, with the top down it will make you feel a million dollars. Nothing wrong with that
Youve worked hard and deserve a whatever success comes your way.

Enjoy it. Oh and record it in a long tunnel 😂

Fully agree.  I have a 911, as posted earlier in the thread, but would love an Aston.  Unfortunately, the nearest main dealer is 2 1/2 hours drive away and given their reliability reputation thats a total no go.

The Porsche is tucked up for the winter at the moment as I took delivery of a crackin new M4 Comp x-drive just before Crimbo.  The thing is insanely fast and sticks to the road like shit to a blanket  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5762 on: January 17, 2022, 12:30:54 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on January 16, 2022, 10:28:19 pm
Fully agree.  I have a 911, as posted earlier in the thread, but would love an Aston.  Unfortunately, the nearest main dealer is 2 1/2 hours drive away and given their reliability reputation thats a total no go.

The Porsche is tucked up for the winter at the moment as I took delivery of a crackin new M4 Comp x-drive just before Crimbo.  The thing is insanely fast and sticks to the road like shit to a blanket  ;D

Nice. I went to look at an M3 but wanted the X drive and big wait. Ended up with the RS5. Love it. Not as much fun as the M3, but it keeps me safe with my limited driving abilities

Just had a clear bra put on to stop stone chips

Will post pictures when I can be arsed

Congrats on the M3
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 12:17:26 pm »
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 04:10:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:17:26 pm
This is really interesting about future car technology. Have a listen to the end it's great.

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vUE1PNDQ0MjUyMzQ5OA/episode/OGU1ZDY3NjYtODQ0Ny0xMWVjLTgxODctYWJjYTRjZDUxNWNk?sa=X&ved=0CAUQkfYCahcKEwiwws6vwOP1AhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQCg&hl=en-GB


Thanks. Will listen to that. The self driving thing to my mind has the potential to change everything. I can see large fright hubs outside cities where long distance haulage goes from manufacturer to city before being broken down and delivered by humans driving city streets or even by drones. I also can see taxi type arrangements being more common, if you can just book an Uber 24 hours a day that can drive you around and cars don't have to stay with the person anymore. Plus back to one car per family. The family car can take Mum/Dad to work, then come back and take the kids to school, then come back and take Grandma/Grandad to the shops then reverse the trips in the afternoon.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm »
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5766 on: Yesterday at 07:50:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..
Take no notice of the pricks T. My mate said it about my gorgeous grey A1, S line. Fuck them.
the Q2 might be my next car, when my premium bonds finally come in.

What colour is yours.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5767 on: Yesterday at 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:50:37 pm
Take no notice of the pricks T. My mate said it about my gorgeous grey A1, S line. Fuck them.
the Q2 might be my next car, when my premium bonds finally come in.

What colour is yours.
Black . ;D my own joke of course!

Handles really well for a car thats higher off the ground, huge boot too.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5768 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..

The kids almost talked me into taking a chunk of my pension and buying an R8 last Saturday. One more pint of the brain damage stuff I was drinking and I might just have done it too.

Need to not mention cars to them when I've been drinking
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Gone for an Audi Q2.  Setting out on a new career as a hairdresser..

Audi's are great cars - good choice
As John C said  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm
The kids almost talked me into taking a chunk of my pension and buying an R8 last Saturday. One more pint of the brain damage stuff I was drinking and I might just have done it too.

Need to not mention cars to them when I've been drinking

Don't back down now  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 08:09:38 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm
Don't back down now  ;D

Missus went "how fucking much for a car !!!!!", then followed up with "what use is a two seater?" I said its not like its going to lose any money, I can sell it for what I paid for it and the kids will love it.

My sober brain says don't be daft, its only a car.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:38 am
Missus went "how fucking much for a car !!!!!", then followed up with "what use is a two seater?" I said its not like its going to lose any money, I can sell it for what I paid for it and the kids will love it.

My sober brain says don't be daft, its only a car.

Buy the RS6 - then she can't complain - kids will still love it and you can throw a push bike on the roof and get to the coast quicker. Plus you can tow your Yamaha or Kawasaki or whatever you have. Kids and wife can picnic whilst you fuck off down the coast on your bike singing "50 bobbies are after us and they don't know where we are"
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 03:47:45 pm »
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

Cos it's people's hard earned cash and they can spend it how they like?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:21:42 pm
Cos it's people's hard earned cash and they can spend it how they like?

:thumbup
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 04:22:49 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 03:43:47 pm
Buy the RS6 - then she can't complain - kids will still love it and you can throw a push bike on the roof and get to the coast quicker. Plus you can tow your Yamaha or Kawasaki or whatever you have. Kids and wife can picnic whilst you fuck off down the coast on your bike singing "50 bobbies are after us and they don't know where we are"

Stop it 😂
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 04:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:21:42 pm
Cos it's people's hard earned cash and they can spend it how they like?


This
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 04:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:47:45 pm
Why buy an expensive car?

 ??? ???

All a car needs to do is get you from A to B using as little fuel as possible.

Why buy anything ever? Thats not just the cheapest functional version of it as possible??
