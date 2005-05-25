This is really interesting about future car technology. Have a listen to the end it's great.



https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vUE1PNDQ0MjUyMzQ5OA/episode/OGU1ZDY3NjYtODQ0Ny0xMWVjLTgxODctYWJjYTRjZDUxNWNk?sa=X&ved=0CAUQkfYCahcKEwiwws6vwOP1AhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQCg&hl=en-GB





Thanks. Will listen to that. The self driving thing to my mind has the potential to change everything. I can see large fright hubs outside cities where long distance haulage goes from manufacturer to city before being broken down and delivered by humans driving city streets or even by drones. I also can see taxi type arrangements being more common, if you can just book an Uber 24 hours a day that can drive you around and cars don't have to stay with the person anymore. Plus back to one car per family. The family car can take Mum/Dad to work, then come back and take the kids to school, then come back and take Grandma/Grandad to the shops then reverse the trips in the afternoon.