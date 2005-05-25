« previous next »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 02:55:58 pm
Yeah May said its a great car. Old school. Bet its a hoot to drive

Used to own an R33 Skyline, and the GR Yaris is far more fun to drive on the road. Accessible and usable performance, residual on pot-holed, greasy road surfaces that we have in the UK for much of the year.

But it's also great as a daily, pottering around town, it's a pleasant place to be, even if you are stuck in traffic.

Not great if you need to carry more than two full-sized people regularly - the back seats are a bit cramped. The boot is small, but with the back seats down, it turns out into an AWD performance mini-van! Comes with a ten-year/100k miles warranty as long as you get it serviced according to Toyota's guidelines.
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 02:55:07 pm
Id take an Aston over a 911 any day of the week
Still think they are the most stunning looking cars ever made. You made the right choice. Its a great car.

And yes, with the top down it will make you feel a million dollars. Nothing wrong with that
Youve worked hard and deserve a whatever success comes your way.

Enjoy it. Oh and record it in a long tunnel 😂

Fully agree.  I have a 911, as posted earlier in the thread, but would love an Aston.  Unfortunately, the nearest main dealer is 2 1/2 hours drive away and given their reliability reputation thats a total no go.

The Porsche is tucked up for the winter at the moment as I took delivery of a crackin new M4 Comp x-drive just before Crimbo.  The thing is insanely fast and sticks to the road like shit to a blanket  ;D
