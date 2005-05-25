Yeah May said its a great car. Old school. Bet its a hoot to drive



Used to own an R33 Skyline, and the GR Yaris is far more fun to drive on the road. Accessible and usable performance, residual on pot-holed, greasy road surfaces that we have in the UK for much of the year.But it's also great as a daily, pottering around town, it's a pleasant place to be, even if you are stuck in traffic.Not great if you need to carry more than two full-sized people regularly - the back seats are a bit cramped. The boot is small, but with the back seats down, it turns out into an AWD performance mini-van! Comes with a ten-year/100k miles warranty as long as you get it serviced according to Toyota's guidelines.