To add, I don't get the snobbishness about leasing cars. You wouldn't take a pithy attitude toward someone renting a house (and renting a house makes far less financial sense, as a house is almost always an appreciating asset that the owner is getting a financial advantage from)
Absolutely. I have owned a brand new car via a loan that i have paid back over 3 years, have paid for a 2nd hand, newish car with cash, I have had a PCP scheme and I have leased a car.
All of them have their benefits and depends on a lot of factors, in terms of the actual car, age, resale value, situation etc. I think its completely silly to pay cash for example for a brand new car, but do think its sensible for a nearly new/2nd hand car. But even then it depends on the car and the amount that particular car holds its value and depreciates.
PCP and leasing have their benefits as well completely, especially for new cars. But then it depends on APR and stuff as to what is the best financial decision.