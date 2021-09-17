Ive had a couple of Astra, a Vectra , and currrently got an Antara. Not a minutes trouble with any other than Egr valve on the first Astra which had 246000 on the clock when I got rid.



I'd put a stop to that. Both me and my Dad have tried parking miles away and still come out to some dickhead parked next to our cars - he had over £600 worth of paint needed doing, my passenger door is full of door marks.



tbf her uncle got over 500000k on an astra but wouldnt be for meand as I said the service in my local vauxhall garage is awfulbetween not returning calls, leaving people to look around showrooms and then not doing anything else, pretty much ignoring us and the one time we did buy a car off them the date to get the keys was pushed back so many times we ended up getting a refundI would say at least ten times when I had an avensis it got marked scratched or scraped in a car parkParked it one day and came out to see a yellow car next to mine, front of my bumper was scraped by them, and they just walked off. I had enough of people doing that so knowing full well it was this car that done it I keyed the other car