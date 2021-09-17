« previous next »
What Car Do You Own/Drive?

rob1966

September 17, 2021, 09:29:25 am
« Reply #5680 on: September 17, 2021, 09:29:25 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on September 16, 2021, 10:53:09 pm
Update on the RS5
Dont get to drive it. My wife always used to take the A5 to bimble around in. Never the S4.
Now though, just takes the RS5. Basically a fuck you to me 😂

:lmao

Used to work with a fella who bought a brand new Range Rover cost about £140k. Not only did his GF rob the keys and he never got to drive it, she kept the car when they split up a few months later ;D
nuts100

September 17, 2021, 02:10:56 pm
« Reply #5681 on: September 17, 2021, 02:10:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 09:29:25 am
:lmao

Used to work with a fella who bought a brand new Range Rover cost about £140k. Not only did his GF rob the keys and he never got to drive it, she kept the car when they split up a few months later ;D

Dont give her ideas
I spent a couple of hours cleaning it over the weekend. Wasnt real dirty but just better than audis detail.
Came in for a shower and shed fucked off in it.

Why didnt you use the A5.  oh no reason. OK. Only went a fucking mile to the shops. But at least shes like me. Parks away from imbeciles
rob1966

September 17, 2021, 02:12:58 pm
« Reply #5682 on: September 17, 2021, 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on September 17, 2021, 02:10:56 pm
Dont give her ideas
I spent a couple of hours cleaning it over the weekend. Wasnt real dirty but just better than audis detail.
Came in for a shower and shed fucked off in it.

Why didnt you use the A5.  oh no reason. OK. Only went a fucking mile to the shops. But at least shes like me. Parks away from imbeciles


I'd put a stop to that. Both me and my Dad have tried parking miles away and still come out to some dickhead parked next to our cars - he had over £600 worth of paint needed doing, my passenger door is full of door marks. :no
nuts100

September 17, 2021, 03:18:45 pm
« Reply #5683 on: September 17, 2021, 03:18:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 02:12:58 pm
I'd put a stop to that. Both me and my Dad have tried parking miles away and still come out to some dickhead parked next to our cars - he had over £600 worth of paint needed doing, my passenger door is full of door marks. :no

Thing is no one walks in 110degree heat apart from us golfers. Its fucking brutal. And to cycle in Texas is putting your life at risk, as is walking 😂 
rob1966

September 17, 2021, 03:32:33 pm
« Reply #5684 on: September 17, 2021, 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on September 17, 2021, 03:18:45 pm
Thing is no one walks in 110degree heat apart from us golfers. Its fucking brutal. And to cycle in Texas is putting your life at risk, as is walking 😂 

Except dickheads like me and my missus. We walked from the airport to our hotel in Dubai, soft bollocks here pulling 2 suitcases cos it was only about half a mile or so, must have been about 115/118f at the time :lmao

nuts100

September 17, 2021, 03:36:06 pm
« Reply #5685 on: September 17, 2021, 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 03:32:33 pm
Except dickheads like me and my missus. We walked from the airport to our hotel in Dubai, soft bollocks here pulling 2 suitcases cos it was only about half a mile or so, must have been about 115/118f at the time :lmao

Knobhead 😂 😂 😂 😂
rob1966

September 17, 2021, 04:28:43 pm
« Reply #5686 on: September 17, 2021, 04:28:43 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on September 17, 2021, 03:36:06 pm
Knobhead 😂 😂 😂 😂

I should have realised how bad it was going to be when we were coming in to land and at a mile up the outside air temp was 95f ;D
liversaint

September 17, 2021, 10:18:45 pm
« Reply #5687 on: September 17, 2021, 10:18:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 14, 2021, 01:20:04 pm
I never go near Vauxhall

Heard a few bad stories

plus the Vauxhall garage near me has terrible customer service (as experienced by me and at least 3 other family members).



Ive had a couple of Astra, a Vectra , and currrently got an Antara. Not a minutes trouble with any other than Egr valve on the first Astra which had 246000 on the clock when I got rid.
September 17, 2021, 11:35:26 pm
« Reply #5688 on: September 17, 2021, 11:35:26 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on September 17, 2021, 10:18:45 pm
Ive had a couple of Astra, a Vectra , and currrently got an Antara. Not a minutes trouble with any other than Egr valve on the first Astra which had 246000 on the clock when I got rid.

Missus has got an 06 Astra she's had from 9 months old, great drive and while nothing major, had loads of issues due to shite design. Had a coil pack fail, passenger window sticks so can be a mare to put up, rear parcel shelf anchors came off the bolts, stupid electric indicator stalks, door card on drivers side collapsed when my lad stood on it as a baby, poxy take the whole light cluster out to change a bulb and a major water leak as the water runs down the door, rots the speaker and then pisses into the car, alloy buffer between exhaust and floorpan rotted and fell off and fogged up plastic headlights. It did enough to put me off Vauxhalls.
liversaint

September 17, 2021, 11:53:47 pm
« Reply #5689 on: September 17, 2021, 11:53:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 11:35:26 pm
Missus has got an 06 Astra she's had from 9 months old, great drive and while nothing major, had loads of issues due to shite design. Had a coil pack fail, passenger window sticks so can be a mare to put up, rear parcel shelf anchors came off the bolts, stupid electric indicator stalks, door card on drivers side collapsed when my lad stood on it as a baby, poxy take the whole light cluster out to change a bulb and a major water leak as the water runs down the door, rots the speaker and then pisses into the car, alloy buffer between exhaust and floorpan rotted and fell off and fogged up plastic headlights. It did enough to put me off Vauxhalls.

Apart from that, its been great😂.

Have seen a few reports of the water leak issue, apparently its an issue on the bulkhead seals and a bastard to find and fix.

Maybe Ive been lucky but no complaints really. Mrs had a Corsa for years as well . Got it at 9 months and a few problems, radiator and oil pressure pump but nothing too major.
September 17, 2021, 11:57:51 pm
« Reply #5690 on: September 17, 2021, 11:57:51 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on September 17, 2021, 11:53:47 pm
Apart from that, its been great😂.

Have seen a few reports of the water leak issue, apparently its an issue on the bulkhead seals and a bastard to find and fix.

Maybe Ive been lucky but no complaints really. Mrs had a Corsa for years as well . Got it at 9 months and a few problems, radiator and oil pressure pump but nothing too major.

Next door neighbour has a Vectra and he's suffered the bulkhead seal issue, his car was flooded last year. With her car, its parked half on/half off the pavement outside, so rain runs down the inside of the door as designed, but then rather than follow the intended path when its parked level, it instead runs down the inner skin, hits the speaker which is wrapped in cardboard, rots the card and pisses into the car/
MBL?

Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
« Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm »
Still waiting on the gti clubsport I ordered at the start of June. Looking like next year and the dealer has sent me the new price even though that was agreed already and Ive been made to wait so long. Dirty bastards. If it was a vrt increase (an Irish tax that makes cars really expensive) I could understand but this is just a vw price increase.
paulrazor

Today at 09:29:30 am
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 09:29:30 am »
Quote from: liversaint on September 17, 2021, 10:18:45 pm
Ive had a couple of Astra, a Vectra , and currrently got an Antara. Not a minutes trouble with any other than Egr valve on the first Astra which had 246000 on the clock when I got rid.
tbf her uncle got over 500000k on an astra but wouldnt be for me

and as I said the service in my local vauxhall garage is awful

between not returning calls, leaving people to look around showrooms and then not doing anything else, pretty much ignoring us and the one time we did buy a car off them the date to get the keys was pushed back so many times we ended up getting a refund
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 02:12:58 pm
I'd put a stop to that. Both me and my Dad have tried parking miles away and still come out to some dickhead parked next to our cars - he had over £600 worth of paint needed doing, my passenger door is full of door marks. :no
I would say at least ten times when I had an avensis it got marked scratched or scraped in a car park

Parked it one day and came out to see a yellow car next to mine, front of my bumper was scraped by them, and they just walked off. I had enough of people doing that so knowing full well it was this car that done it I keyed the other car
Today at 11:07:35 am
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 11:07:35 am »
Done blame you mate, I've keyed cars before for shit like that.
paulrazor

Today at 03:47:55 pm
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:07:35 am
Done blame you mate, I've keyed cars before for shit like that.
yep, I never once felt bad about it

 it seriously happened me about 10 times including a scratch the entire length of the back bumper

If id caught anyone doing it id have hit them
