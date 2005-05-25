« previous next »
Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 355462 times)

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5640 on: September 3, 2021, 10:08:30 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on September  3, 2021, 04:51:19 pm
Yep, thats the one. Where did you live?

Got it in Ford Airside.
ratoath
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5641 on: September 4, 2021, 03:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September  3, 2021, 06:51:51 pm
My 2007 Honda CR-V has decided not to start today. Battery seems fine, I put the charger on it but it's not doing the usual "I'm trying to start but don't quite have the juice" thing. It just makes a whirring noise (some engine fan) and all the lights come on but nothing happens. Shit

Diagnosis- starter and solenoid (had to google that). $475, ready this afternoon. I can live with that vet bill for my old trusty steed
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5642 on: September 4, 2021, 08:35:36 pm »
Shouldnt have, but wife didnt like the S4. Said it was manic
This is a lot smoother but has relentless torque

No more cars as a waste of money.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5643 on: September 4, 2021, 08:37:28 pm »
That's a beast nuty mate.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5644 on: September 4, 2021, 08:49:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  4, 2021, 08:37:28 pm
That's a beast nuty mate.
Thanks John
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5645 on: September 4, 2021, 11:00:40 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on September  4, 2021, 08:35:36 pm
Shouldnt have, but wife didnt like the S4. Said it was manic
This is a lot smoother but has relentless torque

No more cars as a waste of money.


I like that.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5646 on: September 5, 2021, 06:17:11 pm »
I saw someone driving a 2020 Supra today. Looked boss but I don't think I'd even fit in it.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5647 on: September 5, 2021, 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Col on September  5, 2021, 06:17:11 pm
I saw someone driving a 2020 Supra today. Looked boss but I don't think I'd even fit in it.

Didn't even know they had brought a new Supra out.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5648 on: September 5, 2021, 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  5, 2021, 06:22:40 pm
Didn't even know they had brought a new Supra out.

It's pretty much a better looking BMW Z4.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5649 on: September 5, 2021, 06:49:24 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September  5, 2021, 06:44:50 pm
It's pretty much a better looking BMW Z4.

A right, not like the old Supra then, just a re-use of a name by the sounds of it.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5650 on: September 5, 2021, 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: stoa on September  2, 2021, 11:19:49 pm
Don't you dare and compare the legendary A-Team van to whatever the thing in that picture is supposed to be... ;)

Its a Japanese market Nissan. 8 seater, 3.5l V6, leccy doors, leccy curtains, captain seats, TV screens and all the seats come out so you can convert it to a sleeper.

Its not on a par with Mr T's van though.

One thing I never knew, the Cars of the Stars Museum that was in Keswick had 2 original A Team vans used in the show.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5651 on: September 5, 2021, 08:04:34 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September  5, 2021, 06:44:50 pm
It's pretty much a better looking BMW Z4.

Dam right.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5652 on: September 6, 2021, 10:13:06 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on September  4, 2021, 08:35:36 pm
Shouldnt have, but wife didnt like the S4. Said it was manic
This is a lot smoother but has relentless torque

No more cars as a waste of money.

Nice, but a diesel? No idea what Audi were thinking making the S5 with a diesel engine only.  Not sure why anyone would buy one either.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5653 on: September 6, 2021, 10:20:41 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September  6, 2021, 10:13:06 am
Nice, but a diesel? No idea what Audi were thinking making the S5 with a diesel engine only.  Not sure why anyone would buy one either.

I see loads of the high end cars, Mercs, BMW's, Jags and Audis that are diesels. They shift too, the BMW 530d does 0-60 in just over 5 seconds and huge amounts of torque. My 2.2 pulls like a train, even with the 4 of us in it, yet will do 47mpg at 75mph.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5654 on: September 6, 2021, 07:41:08 pm »
So, the misses has pulled rank when my dreams off changing my Kia ProCeed GT for a Stinger where squashed and she is now changing her car instead.

Her trusty and reliable 59 plate Abarth 500 which she has owned since 2015 is been replaced whilst theres still a little value in the car.

Been an Abarth nut and loving hers the choice was between either a 595 Compitizone or 695 Rivale. Both very similar but she prefers the Rivale, so that's what she has got.

The 695 Rivale is a special edition born from the collaboration between Abarth and Riva.

There was 3000 made altogether in the world with the first 350 been the 695 Rivale 175 anniversary edition. within the 350 made, 175 are convertibles and 175 hardtop. The next 2650 are special editions and are a mixture between convertibles and hardtops.

Kit wise it's running 180 bhp out of a 1.4 T-Jet engine with a Garrett GT1446 turbo, Brembo brakes all round, Koni suspension and a lovely Akrapovic exhaust.

It should keep the misses happy for a fair few years.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5655 on: September 6, 2021, 07:51:01 pm »
Quote from: shayne66 on September  6, 2021, 07:41:08 pm
So, the misses has pulled rank when my dreams off changing my Kia ProCeed GT for a Stinger where squashed and she is now changing her car instead.

Her trusty and reliable 59 plate Abarth 500 which she has owned since 2015 is been replaced whilst theres still a little value in the car.

Been an Abarth nut and loving hers the choice was between either a 595 Compitizone or 695 Rivale. Both very similar but she prefers the Rivale, so that's what she has got.

The 695 Rivale is a special edition born from the collaboration between Abarth and Riva.

There was 3000 made altogether in the world with the first 350 been the 695 Rivale 175 anniversary edition. within the 350 made, 175 are convertibles and 175 hardtop. The next 2650 are special editions and are a mixture between convertibles and hardtops.

Kit wise it's running 180 bhp out of a 1.4 T-Jet engine with a Garrett GT1446 turbo, Brembo brakes all round, Koni suspension and a lovely Akrapovic exhaust.

It should keep the misses happy for a fair few years.

180bhp out of a toy car  :o  I bet that is absolutely mental  ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5656 on: September 6, 2021, 07:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September  6, 2021, 10:13:06 am
Nice, but a diesel? No idea what Audi were thinking making the S5 with a diesel engine only.  Not sure why anyone would buy one either.

No its an RS5
They dont do the diesel versions of the S5 in the US. Thats appears European market specific
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5657 on: September 6, 2021, 07:54:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  6, 2021, 10:20:41 am
I see loads of the high end cars, Mercs, BMW's, Jags and Audis that are diesels. They shift too, the BMW 530d does 0-60 in just over 5 seconds and huge amounts of torque. My 2.2 pulls like a train, even with the 4 of us in it, yet will do 47mpg at 75mph.

Yeah not many diesels sold in the US. Mainly due to the price of petrol. And agreed they fucking shift
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5658 on: September 6, 2021, 08:02:43 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on September  6, 2021, 07:54:06 pm
Yeah not many diesels sold in the US. Mainly due to the price of petrol. And agreed they fucking shift

I can scare car drivers in a Scania R450 when running solo (no trailer). 13ltr straight 6, 450 bhp, 2350 nm, they shift a lot quicker than people expect.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5659 on: September 6, 2021, 08:03:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  6, 2021, 07:51:01 pm
180bhp out of a toy car  :o  I bet that is absolutely mental  ;D

yep, pretty much. car weighs 1070kg. just feels like your driving a road legal glorified go-kart.

There is an even faster model, 695 Biposto. basically it's stripped out weighing 997kg and does 0-60 in 5.9 seconds. The Rivale does it in around 6.7 secs
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5660 on: September 6, 2021, 08:28:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  6, 2021, 08:02:43 pm
I can scare car drivers in a Scania R450 when running solo (no trailer). 13ltr straight 6, 450 bhp, 2350 nm, they shift a lot quicker than people expect.

I know In america they arent limited. These buggers can hit stupid speeds
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5661 on: September 6, 2021, 08:43:20 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on September  6, 2021, 08:28:45 pm
I know In america they arent limited. These buggers can hit stupid speeds

Yeah the jammy bastards, I hate it when I hit 56mph and that is it, did once do just over 70 downhill though ;D

Quote from: shayne66 on September  6, 2021, 08:03:33 pm
yep, pretty much. car weighs 1070kg. just feels like your driving a road legal glorified go-kart.

There is an even faster model, 695 Biposto. basically it's stripped out weighing 997kg and does 0-60 in 5.9 seconds. The Rivale does it in around 6.7 secs

Someone near me has got a 695, cracking little car, it looks ace

Of course, if you want mental



The engine is a V12 out of a Lamborghini Murcielago

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5662 on: September 6, 2021, 10:24:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  6, 2021, 08:43:20 pm
Yeah the jammy bastards, I hate it when I hit 56mph and that is it, did once do just over 70 downhill though ;D


On the road to Abilene you have to hit 85 to get past some trucks. Limit is 75mph by these fuckers rarely do under 80

They do like to overtake up a hill though. Think of the a4 levels of fuckwittery when they do 😂
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5663 on: September 7, 2021, 03:30:49 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on September  6, 2021, 07:51:35 pm
No its an RS5
They dont do the diesel versions of the S5 in the US. Thats appears European market specific
Ah right, the RS5. A different beast altogether. 
Quote from: rob1966 on September  6, 2021, 10:20:41 am
I see loads of the high end cars, Mercs, BMW's, Jags and Audis that are diesels. They shift too, the BMW 530d does 0-60 in just over 5 seconds and huge amounts of torque. My 2.2 pulls like a train, even with the 4 of us in it, yet will do 47mpg at 75mph.

Oh sure, it's not the performance.  I know they can be quick. It's just well...diesels in general. I made the mistake of buying one once thinking it would save me some money in the long run. It didn't, and on top of that the DPF was a pain in the ar$e!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5664 on: September 7, 2021, 03:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on September  7, 2021, 03:30:49 pm
Ah right, the RS5. A different beast altogether. 
Oh sure, it's not the performance.  I know they can be quick. It's just well...diesels in general. I made the mistake of buying one once thinking it would save me some money in the long run. It didn't, and on top of that the DPF was a pain in the ar$e!

The timing of DPF regens piss me off, but other than that I've had no issues, but you do need to use the correct Low SAPS oil otherwise the DPF gets clogged. With hindsight though, due to changing to WFH, I'd have bought a 2.5 or 3.0 V6
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5665 on: September 7, 2021, 04:52:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 03:36:53 pm
The timing of DPF regens piss me off, but other than that I've had no issues, but you do need to use the correct Low SAPS oil otherwise the DPF gets clogged. With hindsight though, due to changing to WFH, I'd have bought a 2.5 or 3.0 V6

Yeah, the DPF did get clogged. I had to drive it from Herts to Birmingham while in limp mode to get it fixed.  Lexus had offered to put in a new 1 for £1200 which was nearly as much as the car was worth.  I declined naturally.  They even suggested I go elsewhere where it could be done cheaper! Still, it's my work horse and has 150k miles on the clock. I doubt I'll be doing that much mileage for work in the short/medium term so I'm debating selling it.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5666 on: September 7, 2021, 06:52:22 pm »
Would a long run clear the dpf?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5667 on: September 7, 2021, 07:29:53 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September  7, 2021, 06:52:22 pm
Would a long run clear the dpf?

Yes, you need to do a constant speed and revs for about 30 minutes, nice clear motorway is best. When the car itself is doing a regen, you need to drive for at least 15 minutes at above 50mph. I know when mine has gone into regen as the auto box starts pissing about, doesn't change up and the car gets a bit juddery. If it happens on normal roads, it revs higher at idle.

Sometimes a good old "Italian Tune", ie nailing the bastard, is a good idea to keep a diesel running sweet.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5668 on: September 8, 2021, 09:05:40 am »
yep, the odd time drop the gears too

had it in an old avensis

there was a filter cleaner i bought at the time from STP.

Now it did need a very long drive to get everything out but it worked. About 5 times on the way home (65 mile drive) i ended up revving the shite out of it. Cleared it all out though

If i had brought it to a garage god knows what I would have been charged.

Might have been some dodgy diesel in there hence the extremes
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5669 on: September 8, 2021, 12:30:01 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September  7, 2021, 06:52:22 pm
Would a long run clear the dpf?
It's supposed to and I did try that to absolutely no effect.  Once the car went into limp mode it was impossible to get it above 2000rpm anyway so the advice of running it at higher than normal revs wasn't possible.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5670 on: September 8, 2021, 12:40:59 pm »
ah right, something not right there
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5671 on: September 11, 2021, 07:27:57 pm »
Out with the old




And in with the new - Stobart is now owned by Culina and the trucks are wearing new branding from now on. The Fan Club/Spotters are fuming





Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5672 on: September 12, 2021, 07:54:48 pm »
Wow, didn't know that Rob.
So no more naming of the trucks either?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5673 on: September 12, 2021, 10:08:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 12, 2021, 07:54:48 pm
Wow, didn't know that Rob.
So no more naming of the trucks either?

No, girls names have been dropped. Those that are currently on the trucks will remain for the 3 year life of the truck, there were 21 plates delivered at the end of August, so they carry names, every unit from 1st sept, so 71 plate on, is wrapped in Culina colours. I think  all the green trucks might be moved out of Warrington and nothing but brand new units. No idea what is happening with Widnes Tesco depot.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5674 on: September 12, 2021, 10:54:55 pm »
Saw a gorgeous Audi A5 in black today..
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5675 on: September 13, 2021, 11:16:20 am »
Can anybody recommend any driving instructors local to Kirkby please?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5676 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 am »
My car is finally back from being repaired today. Seriously cant wait to be shut off this Vauxhall Crossland
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5677 on: Yesterday at 01:20:04 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 11:28:14 am
My car is finally back from being repaired today. Seriously cant wait to be shut off this Vauxhall Crossland
I never go near Vauxhall

Heard a few bad stories

plus the Vauxhall garage near me has terrible customer service (as experienced by me and at least 3 other family members).

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5678 on: Today at 03:07:13 am »
Got my car back today. Either the new exhaust freed up some horse power or super unleaded did its job. It felt a bit quicker than I remember.
