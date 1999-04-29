The DVSA in the UK say DLR's are too bright to be used during the dark, they're crap for illuminating the road but very bright. I built up, well lit areas, being able to see the lights are shining from inside the car is enough for most it seems. I almost rear ended a car on the unlit section of a motorway in the dark one morning, he was doing about 50, I was doing 70 and just didn't see him until very late and just missed him.
Mine is a 2009 so won't have any adjustment on the auto lights, they just come on at certain light levels and I doubt any UK drivers know if it is fitted and would change it. In Autumn/Winter from about 3PM, its dull but no need for lights to see where you are going, just need them so people can see you and you'll see nothing but cars driving o dipped beam, blinding the shit out of you.