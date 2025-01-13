What happened to the Vikings offensive line? Injuries? Darnold seemed to hold onto it too long but it cant just have been that?



I'll yield to anyone with a better insight into the game than me, but right from the start I didn't like the play calling. You've got a QB just coming off a miserable performance so you start him with a succession of low risk running plays which go nowhere, and which it seems the Rams were anticipating. Now he's thinking, if we can't make them work ............. Again and again he's left with long-yardage third-downs. His confidence is shot, he's on edge, overthrowing everything and needs his receivers to bail him out with some miracle catches, which they're not up to today. He's totally immobile, won't break out of a pocket that's collapsing all around him. It was a complete meltdown. Darnold now carries the 'not a big game player' label and maybe that's correct, but he got no help from anywhere last night.