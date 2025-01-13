« previous next »
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73400 on: January 13, 2025, 12:38:32 am »
This has been a really bad game. At least if it had been a blowout I could have gone to bed earlier
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73401 on: January 13, 2025, 12:39:40 am »
Good night folks
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73402 on: January 13, 2025, 01:11:51 am »
Come on NFL.... here's your last chance this weekend to give us a game worth talking about.
Offline MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73403 on: January 13, 2025, 01:28:37 am »
As an eagles fan, I have doubts over hurts as qb. I really think the team is good enough to win it all but don't think it will happen with hurts. We have some top wide recievers who will catch that shit if it gets near them but their numbers are awful. Only reason I can see is that hurts isn't picking them out.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73404 on: January 13, 2025, 01:44:42 am »
Quote from: MBL? on January 13, 2025, 01:28:37 am
As an eagles fan, I have doubts over hurts as qb. I really think the team is good enough to win it all but don't think it will happen with hurts. We have some top wide recievers who will catch that shit if it gets near them but their numbers are awful. Only reason I can see is that hurts isn't picking them out.

He hasn't trained for 3 weeks, he's shaking off rust.

 That's mixed over the season with Shaquon being so good that it's become perhaps a lazy play to let him run with the ball as he consistently gets you yards. It helps with the tactic Eagles seem to be employing too which is smothering teams and eating up a lot of the clock - LONG offensive drives which drain the opposition and take down the clock
Offline newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73405 on: January 13, 2025, 03:44:56 am »
The stress. Probably the best game of the playoffs so far - Commanders and Bucs.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73406 on: January 13, 2025, 04:08:09 am »
Yeah defo the best of the lot so far, last play, cannon off the upright winning FG. Finally a game that had something all the way to the end.
Offline newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73407 on: January 13, 2025, 04:19:09 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 13, 2025, 04:08:09 am
Yeah defo the best of the lot so far, last play, cannon off the upright winning FG. Finally a game that had something all the way to the end.

Fucking kicker was messing with his socks, his hair, his helmet. I'm like dickhead - stop.


And sure enough he turns a 37 yard field goal into drama!!


First playoff win in 20 year!!! Amazing!**



** just shows what a disasterclass of a franchise we have been for all of Dan Snyders tenure.
Offline Damaged

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73408 on: January 13, 2025, 07:21:01 am »
Dan Quinn is an underrated coach, Cowboys fucked up not making him coaching and moving on from McCarthy last off season.

Quinn did a good job in Atlanta and now he's killing it in Washington as well.

This Jayden Daniels Kid is unbelievable he's so calm under pressure wouldn't be shocked if he leads them to an upset win over The Lions next week.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73409 on: January 13, 2025, 08:05:34 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 13, 2025, 01:11:51 am
Come on NFL.... here's your last chance this weekend to give us a game worth talking about.

The games were mostly a bunch of teams who can win the SB against a bunch of teams that couldn't. Chargers didn't show up which ruined that game, where on paper it was a close contest. Fortunately bucs and commanders saved the round last night.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73410 on: January 13, 2025, 09:43:46 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on August 30, 2024, 10:42:46 am
Super Bowl winners: Cincinnati Bengals (IF - big IF - Burrow is healthy all year) If not then Chiefs.

NFC Champs: Rams

AFC Champs: Bengals

MVP: Joe Burrow (Caveat again if healthy) If not then either Mahomes or Jalen Hurts.

Rookie of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Surprise package: A positive surprise package:- I think Tampa will compete for the No.1 seed in the NFC and I also think the Commanders will have a very good season winning 9 games, which for them is a positive step in the right direction.

A negative surprise package:- I have two - I think the Jets will flatter to deceive and miss the play offs - great defence, some very good receivers but an over the hill and overrated QB and a useless coach. Jets are pressured to make a good play-off run let alone just make the play-offs and they never ever handle pressure well. I think too much is also made of the Bears because of Caleb and their acquisitions this off season. However their culture and mentality are still to change - and it may well do - but it takes time and I think this year they'll struggle to meet expectations.

As my for team the Patriots. If we can win 5 games I'll be delighted!! Oh how the mighty have fallen  :( I think Maye will start week 5 or 6. I am a bit worried why he's not starting week 1. But he's looked good in the pre season games but he has no protection, so I understand from that perspective not starting him for now.

Apart from my horrendous picks! (though NFC champs, Rams can still do it!), the rest of the analysis wasn't too bad  ;D ;D
Offline Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73411 on: January 13, 2025, 10:16:38 am »
Quote from: newterp on January 13, 2025, 03:44:56 am
The stress. Probably the best game of the playoffs so far - Commanders and Bucs.

And of course it's the one in the middle of the night! (Europe time).

The highlights looked good though. Glad the Bucs lost out.

Quote from: Knight on January 13, 2025, 08:05:34 am
The games were mostly a bunch of teams who can win the SB against a bunch of teams that couldn't.

Seemed like that. Hopefully makes for some great QFs though.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73412 on: January 13, 2025, 12:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on January 13, 2025, 10:16:38 am
And of course it's the one in the middle of the night! (Europe time).

The highlights looked good though. Glad the Bucs lost out.

Seemed like that. Hopefully makes for some great QFs though.

Bills vs Ravens should be brilliant. (Hopefully) Vikings vs Eagles good too. Can't see Texans doing much vs the Chiefs or Commanders vs Lions
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73413 on: January 13, 2025, 05:24:53 pm »
McCarthy not returning as Cowboys HC, his contract was up anyway.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73414 on: January 13, 2025, 05:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 13, 2025, 05:24:53 pm
McCarthy not returning as Cowboys HC, his contract was up anyway.

cheap jerry squeezed everything he could out of him.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73415 on: January 13, 2025, 06:11:52 pm »
So why did they refuse permission for whatever team wanting to speak with him the other day?!
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73416 on: January 13, 2025, 06:19:26 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 13, 2025, 06:11:52 pm
So why did they refuse permission for whatever team wanting to speak with him the other day?!

 
McCarthy's contract ran out last Wednesday, the Cowboys have an exclusivity negotiating window until midnight tomorrow if they want to retain him as HC, but, the sides have not had any negotiations regarding a new deal, so McCarthy becomes a free agent on Wednesday.


Plus it's Jones playing his games again.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73417 on: January 13, 2025, 10:18:00 pm »
Cheers for that Statto, I guess that explains things a bit.

Wonder who Jerry will go for next.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73418 on: January 13, 2025, 10:21:39 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 13, 2025, 10:18:00 pm
Cheers for that Statto, I guess that explains things a bit.

Wonder who Jerry will go for next.

Kliff Kingsbury would be my bet.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73419 on: Yesterday at 02:02:26 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 13, 2025, 05:24:53 pm
McCarthy not returning as Cowboys HC, his contract was up anyway.
By doing this any team with a Bye cant interview any of the coaches till after they are done now. Basically wasted a week to do interviews also.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73420 on: Yesterday at 04:34:09 am »
Fuckin hell Vikings, so much for going 14-3 when you then go one & done in the playoffs, & Darnold got sacked 9 times too.
Offline howes hound

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73421 on: Yesterday at 06:43:47 am »
Wildcard weekend has always been my beer and mates session, this year three total dogs. the only keeper was last night's Commanders'.  Tamworth/Spurs was closer than tonight's Vikings/Rams.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73422 on: Yesterday at 10:35:33 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:34:09 am
Fuckin hell Vikings, so much for going 14-3 when you then go one & done in the playoffs, & Darnold got sacked 9 times too.

That's so dumb that the 14-3 team has to visit the 10-7 team. The divisional title is far too highly valued given that a quarter of the teams in the league are divisional champs. Minnesota had the equal third best record in the league, could have hosted the Rams in an ice bucket that would have given them a huge advantage, now they're out. I'd feel pretty aggrieved if I was a fan.

Loved that Washington winning FG. Sucked in, Bucs
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73423 on: Yesterday at 10:38:00 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:35:33 am
That's so dumb that the 14-3 team has to visit the 10-7 team. The divisional title is far too highly valued given that a quarter of the teams in the league are divisional champs. Minnesota had the equal third best record in the league, could have hosted the Rams in an ice bucket that would have given them a huge advantage, now they're out. I'd feel pretty aggrieved if I was a fan.

Loved that Washington winning FG. Sucked in, Bucs

they play in a dome.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73424 on: Yesterday at 10:46:33 am »
Well that's no fun!
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73425 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 am »
What happened to the Vikings offensive line? Injuries? Darnold seemed to hold onto it too long but it cant just have been that?
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73426 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:19:47 am
What happened to the Vikings offensive line? Injuries? Darnold seemed to hold onto it too long but it cant just have been that?
i couldn't say (in terms of what was different last night, and last week). but in October they did lose their left tackle Darrisaw (who i believe was considered pretty great) to an ACL. it seemed to impact their ability to put up the high scores they started with, for a time, but then they seemed to get things in check and maintain their great winning record.

don't know if they lost any other of their key starters recently, or if they were always just flattering to deceive a bit up top
Offline Damaged

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73427 on: Yesterday at 12:58:47 pm »
Deion To The Cowboys would be boss just for the media hype that would follow that move, it be must see TV
Offline howes hound

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73428 on: Yesterday at 07:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:19:47 am
What happened to the Vikings offensive line? Injuries? Darnold seemed to hold onto it too long but it cant just have been that?
I'll yield to anyone with a better insight into the game than me, but right from the start I didn't like the play calling. You've got a QB just coming off a miserable performance so you start him with a succession of low risk running plays which go nowhere, and which it seems the Rams were anticipating. Now he's thinking, if we can't make them work ............. Again and again he's left with long-yardage third-downs. His confidence is shot, he's on edge, overthrowing everything and needs his receivers to bail him out with some miracle catches, which they're not up to today. He's totally immobile, won't break out of a pocket that's collapsing all around him. It was a complete meltdown. Darnold now carries the 'not a big game player' label and maybe that's correct, but he got no help from anywhere last night.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73429 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:19:47 am
What happened to the Vikings offensive line? Injuries? Darnold seemed to hold onto it too long but it cant just have been that?
I think it was down to them simply being the Vikings.

Years and years they'd be good in regular season, not so good in postseason.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73430 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm »
Thanks all, I'm increasingly into this sport but still extremely clueless so appreciate the insight from folk on here.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73431 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm
Thanks all, I'm increasingly into this sport but still extremely clueless so appreciate the insight from folk on here.
Happy to help. It's actually quite easy.

There are 32 teams, and years ago they'd battle it out and the Patriots would win in the end. These days they battle it out and Chiefs win it in the end :hally
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73432 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Happy to help. It's actually quite easy.

There are 32 teams, and years ago they'd battle it out and the Patriots would win in the end. These days they battle it out and Chiefs win it in the end :hally

hehe. I'm pretty confident that won't happen this year. Ravens, Bills, Lions or Eagles can take them down I think.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73433 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
hehe. I'm pretty confident that won't happen this year. Ravens, Bills, Lions or Eagles can take them down I think.
Here's hoping! I'll take anyone at this point.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73434 on: Yesterday at 10:58:07 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm
Here's hoping! I'll take anyone at this point.

I'd love Lamar to win one. But yeah, anyone but the Chiefs.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73435 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
hehe. I'm pretty confident that won't happen this year. Ravens, Bills, Lions or Eagles can take them down I think.

Ravens @ Bills on Sunday could be a cracker, but it's 11.30pm kickoff UK time, Ravens at -1 on the spread bet too.

I'd love to see the Lions win the SB, i'm not a Lions fan but they've long suffered mostly from self inflicted dysfunction, first team to go 0-16, the Lions issue is injuries to the defence, but they're getting some players back.

The last time the Lions won a championship was in the 1950s, curse of Bobby Lane & all that since then.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73436 on: Today at 02:11:51 am »
Yeah I'm going for the Lions but their defence has looked ropey with all their injuries; during the regular season they repeatedly topped 40 points to neutralise the defensive issues, but surely that's not sustainable in the playoffs.
