Steelers had the most expensive defense in football. Big names like Watt, Highsmith, Heyward, Fitzpatrick, etc. Top PFF defensive line (thanks to pass rushing), but no slouches at run stopping either (6th in the NFL).



A solid linebacking corps too and a stud safety in Fitzpatrick in the secondary.



So when the Ravens show up with a simple read-option (a play that high school QBs can run in their sleep), the Steelers plan is to have Watt crash inside every time and let Lamar pull and run for chunk plays? Watt was even crashing in on Justice Hill and completely ignoring edge contain on Lamar.



What kind of defensive gameplan is this? People go on and on about Derrick Henry (rightly so), but if your so-called "great defense" has no ability to slow down Henry, so much so that you have to have Watt crash in every snap and letting Lamar run wild, then you might as well have not shown up. Watt even going for Hill and leaving Lamar on the option was insane.



It's not like the Steelers have never played against Lamar or Henry. That second quarter run defense (if you could call it that) was among the worst I've seen out of a playoff team.