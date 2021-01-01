« previous next »
Stevo79

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73320 on: Today at 12:22:22 am
Wow, gives them a glimmer...
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73321 on: Today at 12:23:10 am
TD on 3rd and 26 and the PAT gets run back for 2 the other way.

what a silly game.
Stevo79

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73322 on: Today at 12:23:18 am
Haha maybe not!!
rafas red brigade

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73323 on: Today at 12:23:56 am
Going to be a completely different prospect taking on the Chiefs next week, unless there's an upset in the other AFC Wildcard round games. As a Texans fan (it's not my fault, I grew up there as a kid when they first got the team), I'll be cheering heavily for the Broncos or Steelers over the next 18 hours.

Feel like the Texans have managed to get this win (McConkey scores literally as I type this, but this is still done) despite playing far below their best. Naivete and ill-discipline will destroy them against better teams. Can't remember ever seeing a 2nd and 40 before 😂😬

Wtf. That point after attempt.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73324 on: Today at 12:24:26 am
This game is stupid  ;D
rafas red brigade

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73325 on: Today at 12:27:05 am
rafas red brigade

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73326 on: Today at 12:30:13 am
Chargers offence in the last 3 minutes of gametime:

INT returned for Texans TD,
INT,
Sack
Sack
86 yd TD on 3rd and 26
Blocked extra point returned for HOU 2-pt conversion
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73327 on: Today at 12:31:14 am
Harbaugh will have known what a job he has on his hands turning this franchise around. They have a very good QB so that's a starting block, but from what I understand their cap situation isn't the best one? I think he may not have enough to move with this roster.

Either way, he has to do something, because there are some real stinkers on this team.

Herbert hasn't had a good game, but generally speaking -like Burrow- you hate to see a quality QB being let down by his supporting cast.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73328 on: Today at 12:32:00 am
it's been one of the most ridiculous games I can remember seeing in ages.
rafas red brigade

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73329 on: Today at 12:36:02 am
Fucking VAR
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73330 on: Today at 12:45:20 am
This is the Chargiest game the Chargers have ever Chargered.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73331 on: Today at 12:48:33 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:45:20 am
This is the Chargiest game the Chargers have ever Chargered.

change players, coaches, cities, whatever, but they're still the chargers.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73332 on: Today at 12:49:43 am
I guess it gives them a reality check of what they need to do, in order to compete.

They overachieved in Harbaugh's 1st season, so this may do some good to let them know it's a long way ahead.
rafas red brigade

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73333 on: Today at 12:54:47 am
Damn, Herbert has thrown more INTs today (4) than he has the entire regular season (3).
mc_red22

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73334 on: Today at 01:09:58 am
That's how you sing a national anthem. Let's go, Ravens!
mc_red22

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73335 on: Today at 01:27:34 am
Derrick Henry stiff arming Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the day of his birth :lmao
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73336 on: Today at 01:29:39 am
well I'm glad they put this game on late so I can just go to bed when it gets ugly.

absolutely no resistance to that drive at all, almost went the length of the entire field.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73337 on: Today at 02:25:18 am
I think yes Voodoo, you can effectively hit the sack (if you haven't already done so)
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73338 on: Today at 02:28:41 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:25:18 am
I think yes Voodoo, you can effectively hit the sack (if you haven't already done so)

indeed. shite
newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73339 on: Today at 03:00:25 am
Steelers should just go home early.
GreatEx

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73340 on: Today at 10:49:55 am
Seemed like Steelers fought it out gamely in that second half. Pity they dug such a hole in the first half- I say that as someone who wanted the Ravens to win.

I've started to gain a soft spot for the Chargers this season because Herbert is a pleasure to watch, so it's a pity they turned in such a horror show. Texans were woeful in the early going, they got let off the hook bigly.

Fingers crossed for Lions- Ravens SB.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73341 on: Today at 12:01:01 pm
Like i said the other week, the Steelers are not good enough to go on a playoff run, & not bad enough to get a high draft pick, have lost 5 in a row as the season ends in an anti climax, always felt the schedule weeks 15/16/17 were key, but the rot continued, & now one & done again in the playoffs, last playoff win was in 2016 when the Steelers reached the championship game.

The Steelers are very frustrating.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73342 on: Today at 03:25:17 pm
Mike Vrabel to the Patriots confirmed by Schefter
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73343 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm
Steelers had the most expensive defense in football.  Big names like Watt, Highsmith, Heyward, Fitzpatrick, etc.  Top PFF defensive line (thanks to pass rushing), but no slouches at run stopping either (6th in the NFL).

A solid linebacking corps too and a stud safety in Fitzpatrick in the secondary.

So when the Ravens show up with a simple read-option (a play that high school QBs can run in their sleep), the Steelers plan is to have Watt crash inside every time and let Lamar pull and run for chunk plays?  Watt was even crashing in on Justice Hill and completely ignoring edge contain on Lamar.

What kind of defensive gameplan is this?  People go on and on about Derrick Henry (rightly so), but if your so-called "great defense" has no ability to slow down Henry, so much so that you have to have Watt crash in every snap and letting Lamar run wild, then you might as well have not shown up.  Watt even going for Hill and leaving Lamar on the option was insane.

It's not like the Steelers have never played against Lamar or Henry.  That second quarter run defense (if you could call it that) was among the worst I've seen out of a playoff team.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73344 on: Today at 06:01:24 pm
Hoping for a Josh Allen masterclass, Broncos defence can cause real problems so O-line needs to do its job.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73345 on: Today at 06:03:40 pm
this could be a decent game.

broncos really shouldn't have gone with orange socks.
Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73346 on: Today at 06:49:28 pm
FAKE PUNT!!!!
Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73347 on: Today at 06:53:09 pm
And couldn't do anything with it. Quality punt though, he had a good drive!
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73348 on: Today at 07:06:41 pm
Whoevers defence gets a takeaway could turn the tide - Broncos are sneaky good side and hopefully start to apply some pressure  Chiefs moving forward in their division.
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #73349 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm
Steelers gone if bills lose that's it for me  ::)

Come on Josh I believe
