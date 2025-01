Ahahahaha... I'm listening to Raider social media reflecting on the firing (I'm bored) and one guest says the same thing I mentioned, which is that it was classless by the organization to have Antonio Pierce out there doing a presser and then fire him the following day. Should have done it as soon as the season was finished, or not had that presser to begin with. So far, so good.However, he then follows it up with "Mark (Davis), you need to learn from your dad man, you need to learn from your dad"....Are you kidding me?!! his dad with the overhead projector presser fame?!! I'd say Mark has learnt from the very best when it comes to classless and crude organizational movesThe Raiders belong in that elite club of franchises with the Jets and Browns in that they absolutely have no idea what they're doing and haven't had an idea for years now.