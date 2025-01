And to think he was touted as a long-term successor to Belichick. Got to assume New England will go for Vrabel now



They will and while I say that's a mistake, Pats can't get much worse.Vrabel is a very conservative coach, so Pats will probably be incredibly dull with him, may get to wild card, SB seems like a pipe dream for them.He reminds me a bit of a Martin O'Neill type of conservative, some would say bland play, with somewhat big fish in a little pond aspirationsHe is also apparently a monumental control freak