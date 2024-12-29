*Incoming rant alert!!*



ESPN reports the Jets are going to interview Rex Ryan and Ron Rivera (probably others also, in fairness) for the HC jobs.



Why? Just why?? If I was a Jets fan I'd be fuming (though probably not surprised). This is what awful organizations do.



In the midst of yet another car crash Raiders season I see some of their fans asking for Gruden back or Hue Jackson; it's as if there are only ever the 3 or so ex-coaches they simply HAVE to go back to, as if nothing was learnt from the past.



Rex Ryan had a run back in the day with Sanchez at QB, the team clicked but always came up short against the Patriots and ultimately disintegrated. Although he does appear on ESPN, he's not coached since those days.



Then you have Riverboat Ron, this guy belongs to that obscure coaching club where no matter how middling his teams operate year on year people always think 'oh man what an awesome HC, there'll be plenty of teams after him if he leaves'.



Under the cover of bad ownership in Washington, Rivera collected a paycheck year after year without moving the needle whatsoever. Ownership changed, he was found out and he was out of a job.



Just aim higher or be more creative for goodness sake; turn the page and stop going to has been QB's or coaches that haven't done anything for years. Are there really no brilliant young minds or someone like Vrabel that could give you something different?



Now in fairness, they haven't exactly yet interviewed either, let alone hired them, so they may indeed go with someone fresh and a new approach, but them being linked just makes the Spidey Sense tingling.



They don't have a GM in place yet.The problem stems from Woody Johnson. Every hire he has made except Adam Gase (lol) is a rookie head coach. As much as we'd like fresh ideas, the Jets have almost never gotten it right (Mangini and Ryan had a couple of nice years). Woody inevitably fails at hiring a GM and subsequently a HC (whether he and his brother intervene in the interview process or not). On the GM side, he's tried to take personnel from successful franchises or advice from football consultants, but it never works.Now, normally, I would take those reports with a grain of salt since it's easy to exaggerate on the Jets circus, and the organization leaks like a sieve. However, given that Woody is a clown and that he fails every time, I wouldn't be shocked at him wanting to interview Ryan and Rivera as "proven commodities" and being "less risky" than a rookie head coach.At the end of the day, the best young minds (like Ben Johnson) aren't guaranteed to be successful, but we won't have to find out as they would avoid the Jets like the plague. No way would the top young coordinator/hotshot want to work with this team and owner.