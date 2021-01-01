« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1824 1825 1826 1827 1828 [1829]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2980652 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,186
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73120 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:06:19 am
Weeks 15 to 17 was always going to be a tough 3 game run for the Steelers, road trips to Eagles & Ravens then home against KC, not surprised the results have gone the way they've gone so far, biggest annoyance right now are those losses to Cowboys & Browns.

And the colts.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73121 on: Yesterday at 06:51:51 pm »
Saquon is playing out of his skin at the moment... Wow
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73122 on: Yesterday at 06:52:24 pm »
Also Chicago continues to be awful!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,186
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73123 on: Yesterday at 06:54:12 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 06:52:24 pm
Also Chicago continues to be awful!

I'm sure something else can be screened on thursday instead.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73124 on: Yesterday at 08:04:41 pm »
Very true.

Wow, that Lions play faking a fumble and scoring a TD... a team that's flying right now.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73125 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 pm »
Pats TD on the opening drive,didn't think they could do that!,it's a xmas miracle.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73126 on: Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm »
Hope Hurts isn't too injured as Eagles really missed him this game
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73127 on: Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm »
Erm Buffalo could you wake up? The defense is really starting to become concerning.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73128 on: Yesterday at 09:57:15 pm »
Well the NFC will have a new representative this Superbowl as the Miners were eliminated. It's been a wretched season for them and somewhat puts them out of their misery with all the injuries, off form etc.

I wonder where they go from here with Purdy's contract now up for an upgrade, some veterans also need decisions to be made for them. It's going to be interesting to see how their roster shapes up next season.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,666
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73129 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:35:25 pm
Pats TD on the opening drive,didn't think they could do that!,it's a xmas miracle.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73130 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm »
Wow, a 2nd Pats TD....  what's going on
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73131 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
Erm Buffalo could you wake up? The defense is really starting to become concerning.

Nope keep on snoozing,14-0!
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73132 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
This is my anxiety with the Bills, it always feels like once a team finds some success offensively they cant get a stop and it becomes the offence job to simply out score them. Feels little bit like Spurs, today they mentioned Spurs had the joint 3rd best defensive record coming into the game but when it comes to important moments they cant keep the other team out. Bills the same, consistently have top ranking defences, but in big spots and when momentum goes a little against them it feels far too easy.

Need 7 points and a stop to keep this in reach.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73133 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
Moronic flag by Vikes' Jefferson for taunting... just why?!
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73134 on: Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm »
James Cook is having himself a year.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73135 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
If that ends up being spotted at the NE 1 yard line, has to be one of the better interceptions you can throw.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73136 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
Yeah the Bills are definitely making things interesting for themselves today.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73137 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm »
Just cant see this defence working against better teams in the playoffs. To give up those plays having them on the 1 yard line is concerning.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73138 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm »
After the fake punt might as well go for it on 4th down now.Or just kick it away,boring!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,734
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73139 on: Today at 03:56:25 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
Hope Hurts isn't too injured as Eagles really missed him this game

It's was hugely helpful and appreciated!!

Washington with a terrible game overall - but an incredible comeback!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1824 1825 1826 1827 1828 [1829]   Go Up
« previous next »
 