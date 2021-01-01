This is my anxiety with the Bills, it always feels like once a team finds some success offensively they cant get a stop and it becomes the offence job to simply out score them. Feels little bit like Spurs, today they mentioned Spurs had the joint 3rd best defensive record coming into the game but when it comes to important moments they cant keep the other team out. Bills the same, consistently have top ranking defences, but in big spots and when momentum goes a little against them it feels far too easy.



Need 7 points and a stop to keep this in reach.