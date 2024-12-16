I was a bit confused about this "fair catch free kick" rule because it seemed to me like a better option than a regular field goal attempt, but that's because I wasn't sure what "fair catch" means. From further research it appears that means catching a punt, not a pass from your own QB, is that right? If so, I'm still surprised they don't happen more often. A punt return within 50 yards of goal with little time remaining in the half isn't THAT rare, is it?
Agreed on Justin Herbert. Doesn't look as athletic as many of today's QBs, more of an unglamorous throwback, but seems to have a very strong and precise arm, excellent composure and vision.