The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  1, 2024, 09:55:19 pm

I don't get what's gone wrong for Cincinnati...  they have all the individual stats, but can't seem to string the wins and are now probably out of the playoffs.


Christ where to start... Essentially, the ownership were happy to let the core of the defence that got us to the super bowl, Jessie Bates, DJ Reader, Chido Awuzie hit FA and replace them through the draft. Other than Joe Burrow, Ja'marr Chase and Mims, the Bengals recent draft and FA classes have been woeful.

The whole organisation needs reform. Mike Brown needs to retire and hand control to his daughter and grand daughter, the front office, scouting department and entire defensive coaching department need firing into the sun.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: PaddingtonRed on December  2, 2024, 10:34:39 am
Christ where to start... Essentially, the ownership were happy to let the core of the defence that got us to the super bowl, Jessie Bates, DJ Reader, Chido Awuzie hit FA and replace them through the draft. Other than Joe Burrow, Ja'marr Chase and Mims, the Bengals recent draft and FA classes have been woeful.

The whole organisation needs reform. Mike Brown needs to retire and hand control to his daughter and grand daughter, the front office, scouting department and entire defensive coaching department need firing into the sun.

Remember when Burrow said his Super Bowl 'window' was his whole career  ;D

Really Burrow should do anything he can get get out from there because it would be shame for a QB of his talent not to win a Super Bowl.
Re: The NFL Thread
Bengals owners are cheap, remember there was that longtime running joke the Bengals [in a cold weather City] were the only NFL team not to have an indoor practice facility until a couple of years ago, the owners need to sell the team, they're nicknames the Bungles for a reason.
Re: The NFL Thread
great game last night, not sure whether the call from campbell at the end was ballsy or stupid but it paid off!
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: LiverLuke on December  6, 2024, 01:32:35 pm
great game last night, not sure whether the call from campbell at the end was ballsy or stupid but it paid off!
its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.

I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of October



Detroit Lions Injured Players:
Mekhi Wingo, DT  Knee  Out for Season
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB  Knee  Out for Season
Kalif Raymond, WR  Foot  Eligible to Return Week 17
Ennis Rakestraw, CB  Hamstring  Eligible to Return Week 16
Ifeatu Melifonwu, DB  Finger  Eligible to Return Week 16
Alex Anzalone, LB  Forearm  Eligible to Return Week 16
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB  Neck  Eligible to Return Week 14
Kyle Peko, DL  Pec  Out for Season
Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE  Leg  Out for Season
Derrick Barnes, LB  Knee  Eligible to Return Week 9
Marcus Davenport, EDGE  Elbow  Eligible to Return Week 9
John Cominsky, EDGE  Knee  Eligible to Return Week 5
Netane Muti, OL  Shoulder  Out for Season
Nate Lynn, DL  Undisclosed  Out for Season
Connor Galvin, OT  Undisclosed  Out for Season
Antoine Green, WR  Undisclosed  Out for Season
David Bada, DL  Undisclosed  Out for Season
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: classycarra on December  7, 2024, 01:59:03 am
its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.

I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of October



That's insane, & the reason why the Lions won't get to the SB, 9 players out for the season.

Philly favourites to win the SB with Barkley playing lights out.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: classycarra on December  7, 2024, 01:59:03 am
its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.

I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of October



Detroit Lions Injured Players:
Mekhi Wingo, DT  Knee  Out for Season
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB  Knee  Out for Season
Kalif Raymond, WR  Foot  Eligible to Return Week 17
Ennis Rakestraw, CB  Hamstring  Eligible to Return Week 16
Ifeatu Melifonwu, DB  Finger  Eligible to Return Week 16
Alex Anzalone, LB  Forearm  Eligible to Return Week 16
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB  Neck  Eligible to Return Week 14
Kyle Peko, DL  Pec  Out for Season
Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE  Leg  Out for Season
Derrick Barnes, LB  Knee  Eligible to Return Week 9
Marcus Davenport, EDGE  Elbow  Eligible to Return Week 9
John Cominsky, EDGE  Knee  Eligible to Return Week 5
Netane Muti, OL  Shoulder  Out for Season
Nate Lynn, DL  Undisclosed  Out for Season
Connor Galvin, OT  Undisclosed  Out for Season
Antoine Green, WR  Undisclosed  Out for Season
David Bada, DL  Undisclosed  Out for Season

I read a report that Hutchinson is on course to make it back if the Lions get to the Superbowl. Though it would be some game to throw somebody into after a serious long term injury.
Re: The NFL Thread
Everytime this year they show games in Miami/Tampa/Arizona I feel like jumping out the window  ;D   That weather is amazing!!
Re: The NFL Thread
That guy who put the $3m bet on the Eagles winning must have been bricking it there.....
Re: The NFL Thread
He's safe now I guess, but it felt like a disaster at times.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Libertine on December  8, 2024, 08:57:07 pm
That guy who put the $3m bet on the Eagles winning must have been bricking it there.....

yes and no. if you can afford to bet that much money you're unlikely to really miss it if you lose.


good to see the browns put back in their box.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Libertine on December  8, 2024, 08:57:07 pm
That guy who put the $3m bet on the Eagles winning must have been bricking it there.....
I was sure it was Drake and for that reason I was assuming that the Panthers had scored on that throw and were about to win  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Watched the eagles game.. talk about scraping through.
Beat the ravens with relative ease and then struggle against the panthers. Jekyll and Hyde type stuff
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: jonkrux on December  8, 2024, 09:52:24 pm
Watched the eagles game.. talk about scraping through.
Beat the ravens with relative ease and then struggle against the panthers. Jekyll and Hyde type stuff


seems to be a theme with the panthers quite a few times this season. they seem to be playing pretty hard but still getting beat regardless
Re: The NFL Thread
Purdy is having an incredible quarter right now. Despite having little OL coverage he is 8/9 for 152 yards and a TD (WAS INCHES away from 2). Playing lights out so far.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: jonkrux on December  8, 2024, 09:52:24 pm
Watched the eagles game.. talk about scraping through.
Beat the ravens with relative ease and then struggle against the panthers. Jekyll and Hyde type stuff

Happens with everyone mind. Lions and Chiefs scrapped by the Raiders and Bears with some bad plays from the respective teams
Re: The NFL Thread
Rams v Bills is good tippy toe catch! :o
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  8, 2024, 10:22:07 pm
Rams v Bills is good tippy toe catch! :o

nacua seems to love a diving catch.
Re: The NFL Thread
Saw that Netflix have a couple of games on Christmas Day?  Are Sky losing this?
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December  8, 2024, 10:34:22 pm
Saw that Netflix have a couple of games on Christmas Day?  Are Sky losing this?

I don't know if sky have said anything about it yet, but the amazon prime games are on sky so it's possible.

overseas tv rights aren't the same as the domestic ones.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  8, 2024, 10:40:18 pm
I don't know if sky have said anything about it yet, but the amazon prime games are on sky so it's possible.

overseas tv rights aren't the same as the domestic ones.
Netflix are marketing it as the "worldwide home of Christmas day" though .. plus they'll be on Game pass too
Sky don't have the 25th Dec games marked as "on sky" either.

No announcement on what happens to UK NFL rights next season..if sky lose it it'd all go to DAZN anyway
Re: The NFL Thread
It's truly impressive the myriad of ways that the Chicago Bears have sucked for, well, generations now.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  8, 2024, 10:40:18 pm
I don't know if sky have said anything about it yet, but the amazon prime games are on sky so it's possible.

overseas tv rights aren't the same as the domestic ones.
Quote from: swoopy on December  8, 2024, 10:42:07 pm
Netflix are marketing it as the "worldwide home of Christmas day" though .. plus they'll be on Game pass too
Sky don't have the 25th Dec games marked as "on sky" either.

No announcement on what happens to UK NFL rights next season..if sky lose it it'd all go to DAZN anyway
Cheers both. If Sky did lose it to DAZN for example it'd hurt UK interest in NFL?

Oh & Go Chiefs btw ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Ray K on December  8, 2024, 10:44:21 pm
It's truly impressive the myriad of ways that the Chicago Bears have sucked for, well, generations now.
 
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December  8, 2024, 10:48:35 pm
Cheers both. If Sky did lose it to DAZN for example it'd hurt UK interest in NFL?

Oh & Go Chiefs btw ;D

given that itv sacked off their highlights show I think removing it from sky would be an awful thing for the 'growth of the game'.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Ray K on December  8, 2024, 10:44:21 pm
It's truly impressive the myriad of ways that the Chicago Bears have sucked for, well, generations now.
4 total yards of offence in the first half ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
more punts than yards.

great catch for the td there though.
Re: The NFL Thread
Rams v Bills is a classic so far. Amazed the Bills have been able to hang in.

Massive win for Seattle in race for NFC Wes. Particularly if Bills make a comeback win.

Good win for 49ers but Bears must be atrocious. 49ers have been terrible for weeks before this beat down of the Bears.
Re: The NFL Thread
Bills defence been an absolute mess - Nacua just sliced them all day.

No concerns over scoring points, just worried that this defence pops up in the post season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Brainfart trying to sneak it (and failing) by the Bills there, costing them a Time Out, as Brady said you have 3 attempts to pass it in and preserve that time out.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  9, 2024, 12:30:34 am
Brainfart trying to sneak it (and failing) by the Bills there, costing them a Time Out, as Brady said you have 3 attempts to pass it in and preserve that time out.

Feels like a bad call by Bills
Re: The NFL Thread
absolutely ludicrous game.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: frag on December  9, 2024, 12:18:21 am
Bills defence been an absolute mess - Nacua just sliced them all day.

No concerns over scoring points, just worried that this defence pops up in the post season.
We give up way too many big 3rd-and-long as well as 4th down plays overall. And we were rancid against the run last night as well as Nacua ripping us apart.

Focus now should be on securing the AFC second seed as I have a strong feeling (and desire!) that the Chiefs luck will run out in the playoffs - they won't make the Championship game this year

Josh Allen tho... Wow.

Re: The NFL Thread
Bit of a Do or Die game for 49ers and Rams tonight.

Whoever loses will find it hard to make play offs (more so if its the 49ers)z

Whoever wins will have some momentum but would likely need to win out from here to win Division or overhaul Commanders for final wildcard spot
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:12:41 am
Bit of a Do or Die game for 49ers and Rams tonight.

Whoever loses will find it hard to make play offs (more so if its the 49ers)z

Whoever wins will have some momentum but would likely need to win out from here to win Division or overhaul Commanders for final wildcard spot

Yeah it's very interesting isn't it. Seahwawks have a very tough schedule in packers, vikings, bears (ok not so much this one) and Rams. Rams have a pretty straightforward schedule. I think I fancy the Rams to make it if they win this one. 49ers have to win surely. Especially given they have to play the Lions.
Re: The NFL Thread
I looked at the Miners injury list, I already knew they were deep in trouble but that list absolutely ridiculous, you could fill a hospital....   I know the division has been weak, but it's still amazing they've actually remained somewhat competitive...
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  8, 2024, 06:23:46 pm
Everytime this year they show games in Miami/Tampa/Arizona I feel like jumping out the window  ;D   That weather is amazing!!

Can't speak for Arizona, but the weather in Florida is horrible for all but about two weeks a year.

Loved the ending to the Saints @ Giants game, Santa Claus jumping clean over the line of scrimmage to block the final FG attempt. Equal parts hilarious and impressive.
Re: The NFL Thread
Well, the highlight of this game so far is them showing Nesta Jade Silvera on the sidelines, while they're talking about Trent Williams being out with the caption showing "Trent Williams".

The rain making it really hard to put together plays, and so it's 3-3.
