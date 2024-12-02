great game last night, not sure whether the call from campbell at the end was ballsy or stupid but it paid off!



its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of OctoberDetroit Lions Injured Players:Mekhi Wingo, DT  Knee  Out for SeasonMalcolm Rodriguez, LB  Knee  Out for SeasonKalif Raymond, WR  Foot  Eligible to Return Week 17Ennis Rakestraw, CB  Hamstring  Eligible to Return Week 16Ifeatu Melifonwu, DB  Finger  Eligible to Return Week 16Alex Anzalone, LB  Forearm  Eligible to Return Week 16Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB  Neck  Eligible to Return Week 14Kyle Peko, DL  Pec  Out for SeasonAidan Hutchinson, EDGE  Leg  Out for SeasonDerrick Barnes, LB  Knee  Eligible to Return Week 9Marcus Davenport, EDGE  Elbow  Eligible to Return Week 9John Cominsky, EDGE  Knee  Eligible to Return Week 5Netane Muti, OL  Shoulder  Out for SeasonNate Lynn, DL  Undisclosed  Out for SeasonConnor Galvin, OT  Undisclosed  Out for SeasonAntoine Green, WR  Undisclosed  Out for SeasonDavid Bada, DL  Undisclosed  Out for Season