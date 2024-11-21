The Giants are now as dysfunctional as the Jets, 2018 is when they had no 2 pick in the draft, & they picked Saquon Barkley instead of a QB, the QB they could have had that year is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson.



We can say this now, but there's no guarantee the Giants (or any team that passed on the QBs) would've developed them.It took Allen 3 years in Buffalo. Coming out of college, he had only played 3 power conference teams:-@Nebraska: 16 of 32, 189 yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs-@Iowa: 23 of 40, 174 yards, 0 TD, 2 INTs-Oregon: 9 of 24, 64 yards, 0 TD, 1 INTHis size and athleticism is what got him drafted, and Wyoming plays in a wind tunnel with obviously lesser talent. But he was a project.If the Giants drafted a guy like that 2nd overall who threw for only 1800 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final year at Wyoming with 1 TD and 8 INTs against the best competition, the entire organization would've been run out of town.And there were huge question marks on if Lamar could be successful in the NFL as a passer.Giants' problem wasn't drafting Saquon or passing on Allen or Lamar, it's drafting Daniel Jones and failing to develop him.It's same reason why all the 2024 Jets' ills fall on one thing: the Zach Wilson pick. All the circus and firings could've been avoided right there and then.