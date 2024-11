Bengals and 49ers might be the 2 most talented and frustrating teams in the NFL this season.



You look at the talent in both rosters plus the coaching staff and itís hard to believe they have a combined record of 9-12.



49ers have lost 4 of their 5 games by 6 points or less. Theyíve lost the lead in 3 of those games within the last 2 minutes.



Bengals are similar. Lost 5 games by 6 points or less.



Itís not inconceivable that a few plays going a different way and the 49ers are 7-3 and the Bengals are 6-5. As it stands though both teams are looking down the barrel with regards to play off hopes. Iím not sure either team makes the play offs and that might signal big changes at both clubs.