Our defense is really good but yeah Bears were bad, but a win is a win so I'm taking it. Maye played good and starting to really settle in the team.



If we can get 5-6 wins this year I'd be very pleased but our schedule from now on it is going to be extremely hard to get that. Rams, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills twice, Chargers and Colts. So long as we're competitive and don't get blown out (although I expect that in Buffalo) I'd be satisfied.



I say it and keep saying it. Chiefs will go 17-0 and lose the divisional round game!